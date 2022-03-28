The Naruto series is filled with gruesome themes. Death is a constant and is witnessed by most of the characters throughout the show. To many, death is seen as the worst outcome possible, but in shows like Naruto, there are fates worse than death.

Due to the Jutsus and Shinobi lifestyle, torture and suffering are very common in the series. For many of the characters who went through these ordeals, death was probably a better option.

Here are 7 Naruto characters who faced a fate worse than death.

1) Hidan

Hidan as he appears in the anime Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hidan is a member of the Akatsuki and also one of its weakest members. Despite this, he was able to kill Asuma Sarutobi by drawing a single drop of his blood.

Asuma's death came as a surprise to Shikamaru and threw him into a vengeance. He got revenge on Hidan by burying him in the ground. The act of leaving Hidan buried under tons of rubble did not kill him because of his blessing from Lord Jashin. Instead, it was the lack of nutrition he experienced that ended his life.

Hidan felt the pain of being crushed by rocks daily and starved to death.

2) Minato Namikaze

Minato sealed his soul and the Yin half of Kurama in the belly of the Shinigami. They were trapped there for over a decade until they were released.

During this time, Yin-Kurama and Minato were locked in constant battle. They fought every day while they were sealed in the Shinigami's belly. This was definitely exhausting for Minato, so it is a good thing the two became tolerant of each other towards the end.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki using the All-Killing Ash Bones Jutsu in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya's fate was similar to that of Hidan. After Naruto and Sasuke successfully had their seals make contact with her body, the Six Paths - Chibaku Tensei began. She was surrounded by large pieces of rock and essentially became the core of the moon itself.

She cannot move due to the tons of rubble pinning her in place. She is also starving because she cannot consume any food. This is one of the worst ways to die in the series.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Luna Rain 🖋️ @SharinganKyubi Itachi forced Sasuke to see him massacred the clan for half a million times through the Tsukuyomi till the kid passed out. And when he woke up, the first thing he saw was his parents's corpses. The only answer Sasuke was given was Itachi wanted to "test his ability" Itachi forced Sasuke to see him massacred the clan for half a million times through the Tsukuyomi till the kid passed out. And when he woke up, the first thing he saw was his parents's corpses. The only answer Sasuke was given was Itachi wanted to "test his ability" https://t.co/QSY0L9uaRV

When Sasuke was a kid, his brother Itachi used Tsukuyomi on him. He cast a genjutsu on him and made him rewatch the Uchiha Massacre for hours on end. Since time flows differently in the Tsukuyomi world, he was able to make Sasuke watch hours upon hours of horrific actions in nearly an instant.

This happened to Sasuke twice in his life. The first incident was when he was a little kid, and the next was when Itachi came to kidnap Naruto after Sasuke became a genin.

5) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi as he appears in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi is the most similar to Sasuke on this list because Itachi used Tsukuyomi on him too.

When Itachi and Kisame were infiltrating the Leaf Village in Part 1, many of the Jonin sensei went to stop them. Kakashi ended up fighting Itachi but wound up trapped in Itachi's genjutsu. Itachi utilized the Tsukuyomi world's altered flow of time to subject him to hours of torture in just a few seconds. After this, Kakashi could not go on shinobi missions for weeks.

6) Boruto Uzumaki

Boruto as he appears in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Early on in the anime, Boruto was bestowed the Karma by Momoshiki. This was the consequence of him killing the Otsutsuki. The Karma gave Boruto an incredible power-up. He gained unimaginable strength and the ability to absorb chakra. This caused him to become one of the strongest characters in the show.

However, all of these great aspects of the Karma come with terrible consequences. Boruto lives in constant fear of one day completely transforming into Momoshiki and putting those he loves in danger. Momoshiki also frequently takes over his body and uses it to fulfill his selfish desires. He even destroyed Sasuke's Rinnegan by taking over Boruto's body.

Living in fear that Momoshiki could pop out at any given time and hurt those he cares about puts a lot of stress on Boruto.

7) Might Guy

Might Guy using the forbidden technique Night Guy against Madara in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Might Guy decided that Madara was too powerful to go easy on. As a result, he unlocked all Eight Gates. By unlocking the Gate of Death, a "Steam of Blood" is produced by the user. It engulfed Might Guy, allowing him to create the silhouette of a dragon. By combining the Steam of Blood and immense physical prowess, Might Guy was able to attack Madara using the technique Night Guy.

However, as a result of unlocking the Gate of Death, the user must die. Their chakra networks are completely fired, and they suffer a slow, painful death as they crumble into dust. But Naruto, with the power of the Yang Seal, was able to restore Might Guy and bring him back.

