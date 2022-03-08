10 strongest Sealing Technique users in Naruto, ranked

Sealing Techniques have played a major part in Naruto. From handy ninja tools to gigantic tailed beasts, Sealing Techniques were always stated to be a trump card for a Shinobi. The Uzumaki clan was largely associated with this powerful technique.

However, there are a few who also hold prowess in Sealing Techniques and are known to be proficient. Here is a list of characters in Naruto who were known to be exceptional in Sealing Techniques.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the author.

Naruto Characters who are praised as the Strongest Sealing Technique Users

10) Mito Uzumaki

Mito Uzumaki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mito Uzumaki was a member of the Uzumaki clan and the wife of Hashirama Senju. She played a pivotal role in strengthening the bond between the Uzumaki and Senju clan by marrying the First Hokage of Konoha.

As an Uzumaki, Mito was a powerful Sealing Technique user. She became the first Jinchuriki by sealing the Nine-Tails with Eight Trigrams Sealing Style.

9) Ashina Uzumaki

Ashina Uzumaki (on the left) as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ashina Uzumaki was the leader of the Uzumaki clan. He was one of the strongest allies of First Hokage. Hashirama needed the help of Ashina to subdue a Tailed Beast, which was on the loose.

Ashina, being the leader of the Uzumaki clan, had an arsenal of Sealing Techniques under his sleeves.

8) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki in Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kushina had to leave her village, Uzushiogakure, and came to Konoha, because she had a special chakra that made her the perfect Jinchuriki for Nine Tails.

As an Uzumaki, she also possessed a strong life force which granted her healing abilities and longevity. She garnered the Sealing Technique from her clan and also taught them to Minato.

7) Karin Uzumaki

Karin Uzumaki, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Karin left her village and became the subordinate to Orochimaru by helping with his experiments and by also being the ward of his southern hideout. She possesses a unique ability called the Mind’s eye of Kagura, where she can decipher Chakra's signatures as well as can figure out if someone is trapped under a Genjutsu.

She was able to destroy Tobi’s giant wooden statue in the Fourth Great Ninja War and also its several arms with an incomplete version of Adamantine Sealing Chains, a technique of the Uzumaki clan.

6) Jiraiya

Jiraiya, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The legendary Sannin of Konoha often goes by his moniker, the Toad Sage, and was one of the strongest shinobis of Konoha. He had the potential to become a Hokage and eventually got the offer for this delegation on several occasions, but he turned it down each time.

Jiraiya was well-versed in Sealing Techniques as he was capable of understanding the complex structure of the Eight Trigram Seal in Naruto by just looking at it. He also created a Chakra-Suppress-Seal to control Naruto if he goes berserk with the Nine-Tails within him.

5) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konoha’s Yellow Flash was the epithet given to the fastest shinobi of the Hidden Leaf, Minato Namikaze. Although Minato was a prodigy in all aspects of Ninjutsu, he was not well-versed in Sealing Techniques. However, he learned this technique from her wife, Kushina, and also Jiraiya.

Minato was the one who sealed the Nine-Tails chakra within his son Naruto. He was capable of using the Dead Demon Consuming Seal technique and also transferring a Tailed Beast from one Jinchuriki to another was just a cakewalk for him.

4) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most of the capabilities of Hiruzen were never shown in the anime, but in his prime, he was the deadliest force of Konoha. Even at a fragile age, he overwhelmed the likes of Orochimaru and also the resurrected First and Second Hokage.

Hiruzen used the Dead Demon Seal technique to seal Orochimaru’s soul, but he lacked the strength to do so. However, he sealed both Orochimaru’s arms and made him powerless. He was also capable of removing the Five Elemental Seal Technique

3) Orochimaru

Orochimaru in Naruto (Image via Sportskeeda)

Orochimaru is one of the legendary Sannins, who, alongside Tsunade and Jiraiya, went toe-to-toe against Hanzo the Salamander, which earned him the title of Sannin. Orochimaru is the most knowledgable shinobi in the history of Shinobis.

He invented the Five Elemental Seal Technique to seal off a person’s chakra, which he used on Naruto Uzumaki. Orochimaru was the one who created the cursed seals in the first place.

2) Hashirama Senju

Hashirama Senju, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hashirama is known as the greatest shinobi who ever lived. His proficiency in Ninjutsu and other shinobi aspects was so immense that it earned him the title of “God of Shinobis.” He used to carry a plethora of Ninja Tools with his Sealing Technique in combat.

Hashirama used his Sage Art: Gate of the Great God technique to immobilize Jinchuriki as well as the Ten-Tails.

1) Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagormo Otsutsuki, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hagoromo Otsustsuki, most popularly known as the Sage of Six Paths, is the ancestor of shinobis. He was the son of Kaguya and the brother of Hamura Otsutsuki.

When his mother became a threat to the Shinobi World, he sealed her into the moon with the help of his brother. Even on his deathbed, he was able to employ Chibaku Tensei to seal the Ten-Tails.

Edited by Saman

LIVE POLL Q. What should we feature next in Naruto? Best Lightning Release users Best Water Release users 1 votes so far