5 Naruto characters who can beat Kakuzu single-handedly (& 5 who never will)

Kakuzu was a key member of the Akatsuki, and his obsession with money led to him becoming the treasurer of the clan. However, despite this, he was still an incredibly powerful shinobi.

His durability allowed him to resist some of the strongest attacks and protected his hearts from being easily destroyed. When one of his five hearts was damaged, he would come back better than ever and surprise his opponent. Only a handful of characters are capable of taking on this beast.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and contains significant spoilers.

Five Naruto characters who can easily beat Kakuzu

5) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Many fans were angered and annoyed by Kaguya Otsutsuki's surprise introduction towards the end of Naruto Shippuden. They wanted Madara to be the final villain of the show.

Despite this, everyone can agree that she is a strong character. Although Kaguya was on the show for a short time, she quickly became one of the strongest characters in the franchise.

She was able to take on a full-powered Team 7. Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of Six Paths and strongest character in the show until that point, even admitted inferiority to her.

She has access to various kekkei genkai and dojutsu, which would prove too much for someone like Kakazu. The Rinne-Sharingan, for example, would allow her to quickly switch dimensions, trapping him in another world.

4) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha is similar to Kaguya in that he would have no trouble taking down Kakuzu. Whether he is only utilizing his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and taijutsu prowess or wielding the terrifying power of the Ten-Tails, Madara is one of the strongest shinobi of all time.

The second their fight starts and they meet each other's gaze, Madara would place Kakuzu under an unbreakable genjutsu, rendering him unable to fight.

3) Pain

Pain is not only the leader of the Akatsuki but also its strongest member. To defeat Kakuzu, he would require only the Deva Path.

The Rinnegan grants Pain the ability to attract and repel various objects. His constant usage of Almighty Push/Pull is an example of this.

Kakuzu would be able to survive for some time against the Deva Path. If he could somehow resist all of Pain's weaker attacks, the Chibaku Tensei would end the battle.

He has no counter for Chibaku Tensei. Pain would crush him in a large sphere of stone, rendering him unable to fight and possibly destroying his hearts.

2) Naruto Uzumaki

The titular protagonist of the series, Naruto Uzumaki, would also have an easy time defeating this member of the Akatsuki. In fact, Naruto defeated him in a fight when he first developed the Rasenshuriken, but Kakuzu was already fatigued from his battle with Kakashi.

Despite this, Naruto was still stronger than him, and the gap in their power only increased after the former gained more abilities and fighting experience. After mastering the Rasenshuriken and gaining the Kurama Chakra Mode, Naruto would defeat him without breaking sweat.

1) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke possesses both the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan and the Rinnegan. He could put Kakuzu under a genjutsu or simply reduce him, and all five of his hearts, to ashes with Amaterasu.

There is no way Kakuzu will be able to defeat Sasuke as the latter's abilities are too diverse and powerful.

Five Naruto characters who will never beat Kakuzu

5) Deidara

Deidara was a member of the Akatsuki. He used the clay he made to create explosions that he typically referred to as "art." In his own right, he is a very powerful character. But against Kakuzu, he would not be able to win.

Even though Deidara uses explosions, he will not be able to destroy Kakuzu's five hearts due to his durability. Also, Kakuzu is able to attack with ranged weapons, allowing him to keep a distance between himself and Deidara, making the latter's explosions useless.

4) Zetsu

Zetsu is quite unique compared to the other Akatsuki members. He is a combination of Black Zetsu and White Zetsu. Despite being two characters in one, they form the weakest member of the Akatsuki and one of the weakest characters in the series.

Black Zetsu seems to somewhat make up for Zetsu's physical weakness with its unparalleled intelligence and experience.

However, they are still no match for Kakuzu. In a one-on-one duel, Black Zetsu's cunning ability will be no help against his abilities. Their only hope would be trying to stall the fight long enough for him to run out of stamina.

3) Hayate Gekko

Hayate was a "tokubetsu jonin" or "special jonin" and is best known for his role as a Chunin Exams Proctor in Part 1. Because he is a special jonin, he is capable of holding his own and easily defeating average shinobi, but Kakuzu is on a different level. He has killed various shinobi who are leagues above Hayate without breaking sweat.

Kakuzu's fighting experience and various abilities would prove too much for Hayate to handle in a fight.

2) Mizuki

Mizuki is a chunin and was the first antagonist anime fans were introduced to in Naruto. He successfully manipulated the hero into stealing the Scroll of Seals and lured him into a forest, hoping to steal it from Naruto.

The protagonist, however, defeated him using the Multi Shadow Clone Jutsu after Iruka had weakened him.

Since Mizuki could not defeat an inexperienced Naruto in a battle, Kakuzu would have no trouble taking him down.

1) Zabuza Momochi

Zabuza, also known as Demon of the Hidden Mist, was a very powerful character early on in Naruto. During the Land of Waves arc, he matched Kakashi in ninjutsu and even overwhelmed him with his kenjutsu skills at times.

In the end, though, Kakashi was able to slowly gain the upper hand. Although the two shinobi were never able to finish their fight, it was pretty clear Kakashi was the victor.

Since Kakuzu was able to defeat a version of Kakashi that was much stronger than the one Zabuza fought, it is clear Zabuza does not stand much of a chance against him. His experience as one of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist will allow him to survive for some time, but Kakuzu will eventually take him down.

