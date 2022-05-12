Boruto fans outraged after criticism over episode 246's bad animation is secretly deleted

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been receiving a lot of flak owing to the poor quality of the episodes. The series was first criticized for having too many filler episodes, but fans are now outraged over one of the most recent episodes.

The animation quality of Episode 246 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was really poor, and the difference was quite evident. The episode had a ton of still frames and despite that, the team botched up the animation of those still frames.

One of the frames from episode 246 of the series (image via Pierrot)

However, the main reason why people are disappointed with the series has to do with the fact that some streaming sites erased all of the negative comments left by fans about the show.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans take to Reddit after streaming platforms delete negative comments about episode 246

On the Boruto subreddit, one of the users u/YEETBOI99000 expressed their displeasure with how the streaming platforms handled the comments. One of the key reasons for comment sections is that they allow you to interact with your audience and receive feedback.

Crunchyroll, an anime streaming service, was roundly criticized by fans. It was this site, according to fan speculation, that erased all of the comments. This irritated several fans, who rushed to Reddit to complain about Crunchyroll's handling of the situation.

Naturally, the animation quality was the topic of discussion. This show has the budgetary means to produce an excellent episode with decent animation. The reception might not have been as terrible if the animation quality had been this bad for a show that wasn't as popular or successful.

Episode 246 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations had a ton of still frames which are essentially easier to animate. Despite that, the team didn’t animate them well and the faces of some of the characters looked quite morphed. This was quite visible and it looked quite odd as well.

The protagonist's face in episode 246 (image via Pierrot)

The protagonist's face when he was crying (image via Pierrot)

Fans even went so far as to create memes linking it to the current defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Boruto was crying while speaking with Kagura because the latter appeared to be seriously injured and on the verge of death. Boruto's face in this scenario was animated in a similar way to Amber Heard's crying facial movements.

Fans want to know if the streaming services will issue a statement explaining why the comments were removed.

Edited by Babylona Bora