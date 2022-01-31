Boruto Episode 234: Kagura and Team 7 join forces

Boruto Episode 234 opens right after the explosion that occurred in the last episode. With the whole airship being destroyed, the people who witnessed it were left in shock and chaotic disarray.

Choujuro, being the present Mizukage, tries to manage the situation to the best of his abilities, while the members of Team 7 present there try to look after an injured Katasuke. In the meantime, the prison is attacked by some new foes. Did they manage to make the best of this situation? Here are the details about the same.

Boruto Episode 234: Funato clan attacks the prison

Episode 234 opens with the members of Team 7 remaining at the scene of the explosion trying to come up with a strategy; Boruto, in the prison, gets wind of the matter. As a result, he tries to rush back with Kagura trying to aid him with a Thunder train. However, the prison itself suddenly gets attacked.

While matters are getting worse and worse with guards trying to fight the new foes shown in the last episode, i.e., Isari and his subordinates, the prison falls into a state of chaos. As a result, Kagura asks Boruto for help with the matter as they are already short on manpower. Episode 234 shows Boruto's loyalty to his friends again, as he agrees to help Kagura at the drop of a hat.

When they get to the scene of the attack, they realize after talking to a guard that the enemies are none other than the Funato clan whose head they have held captive in prison. In the meantime, Choujuro and the rest of Team 7 try to gather information on the matter while waiting for Boruto.

Choujuro tries to manage things, orders to form an investigation team, and prevent letting anyone get away as he assumes that the terrorists might have allies. In the previous episode, the attack on the village seems to be an excuse to draw attention from this main motive shown in Episode 234.

In the prison, the Funato members manage to release the captive, and in an incredible moment, the dehydrated head of the clan soaks up water from a guard's body and regains his full health.

Kagura and Boruto arrive during their attempt to escape. However, they fail to stop them due to Isari's seemingly superior Water Release Jutsu, and mysterious Chakra absorbing fishbone and staff weapon.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 I was really expecting this fight scene to have some sort of fluidity, but I’m happy to bite the bullet if the boss fight episode is 10/10🙃! #boruto I was really expecting this fight scene to have some sort of fluidity, but I’m happy to bite the bullet if the boss fight episode is 10/10🙃! #boruto https://t.co/9JnHMX9Koo

After they successfully manage to escape, it comes to light that the pirates' plan was not only to free the head, but also to take over the islands with the help of their brethren all over the nation. The islands quickly fall under them along with Hidden Mist's main base on the eastern frontlines.

Kagura and Team 7 join forces

Boruto, after the failed attempt at subduing the enemies at the prison, returns to the mainland and meets up with his friends. While Kawaki tells them to keep their guards up as enemies could still be lurking there, Boruto informs them about the situation at hand.

Choujuro, in Mizukage's office, was informed the same by two of his Shinobi, along with the fact that a government official whose body was found drowned a few days ago might have been in on this plan as well. Choujuro orders them to focus on the matter at hand first. At the scene of the explosion, Team 7 discusses the matter while Kagura does the same with another Shinobi.

That is, until the young Uzumaki realizes that Team 5 with the Leaf's researchers are still there on the Gold island. Kagura, overhearing them, comes up with an idea and requests Choujuro as his special advisor to go to their base on the eastern sea along with Team 7 and some subordinates. Choujuro, in a manner of trust and help, gives Kagura his Hiramekarei swords stating that Kagura will have better use of them in this situation.

Kagura's mysterious subordinates

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 . #boruto This might be the funniest ending to an episode! I loved the clash of personalities, and to-top-it all off kawaki not getting on the boat This might be the funniest ending to an episode! I loved the clash of personalities, and to-top-it all off kawaki not getting on the boat😅. #boruto https://t.co/0QNQS9dZ3w

Team 7 waits at the port for Kagura and his subordinates to arrive while discussing their departure with the captain of a particularly frail-looking boat. While they address their concerns about safety in that boat and the captain tries to assuage them, Kawaki straight-up refuses to go onboard.

In the meantime, Kagura arrives with his mysterious subordinates, who turn out to be the remaining members of the new Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Hidden Mist, shocking the entire Team 7. After a ridiculous interaction between the two parties, where Sarada and Buntan are already back at stating their dislike for each other, they finally depart from the port.

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 I love how sarada tries to reason with kawaki by naming the 3 things he loves/cares about:



- “this is part of your mission” - kawaki’s admiration for Shinobi.



- “I’ll buy you taiyaki” - food kawaki loves the most.



- “I’ll tell lord seventh” - person kawaki admires the most. I love how sarada tries to reason with kawaki by naming the 3 things he loves/cares about:- “this is part of your mission” - kawaki’s admiration for Shinobi.- “I’ll buy you taiyaki” - food kawaki loves the most.- “I’ll tell lord seventh” - person kawaki admires the most. https://t.co/knUBIUb9JR

Kawaki again tries to jump off, while Sarada tries to calm him down with both gifts and threats. Boruto Episode 234 again shows an adorable side of Kawaki that feels refreshing to the fandom.

Boruto Episode 235 preview

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 235 Preview [English Sub] (HQ)



Title: “Infiltrating Dotou Island" (2/6) Boruto Episode 235 Preview [English Sub] (HQ)Title: “Infiltrating Dotou Island" (2/6) https://t.co/IGKrjptXfu

With a makeshift team now at sea, the next episode could possibly get more intense. With Kagura telling them to keep a lookout for the Funato pirates and images of Team 5 in the mine, it seems things are finally picking up pace again.

The young Uzumaki has been reaching the peak of popularity lately for amazing twist reveals in both the manga and show. As a result, fans are eagerly waiting to learn what happens next to their fan-favorite characters. Keep yourself updated here with news and features as more chapters and episodes get released.

