Boruto Chapter 66 recently revealed the seeming death of Boruto. Although it was expected that a number of major Naruto characters will possibly meet their demise in this series, fans never expected that to be of the protagonist of the series.

Shocking the entire fandom, two things happened recently, both involving Naruto's two boys. As Naruto himself insisted on Kawaki staying with them as a family member, fans are at once anticipating and dreading the reaction of him and the entire Uzumaki clan.

Knowing Naruto, fans are wondering what effect this will have on the Hokage and whether he will ever be able to forgive himself. Although, nothing can be confirmed until the next chapter releases, here is what the fandom seems to think about the matter.

Kawaki's battle to protect Naruto

In Boruto Chapter 64, after Momoshiki manifested again, a battle between Kawaki and Borushiki broke out. In Chapter 65 after Borushiki tried to kill Naruto, Kawaki, seemingly done with it all, attacked him anew with his reinforced Karma constructed by Amado and new eye. Although Naruto tried to stop them multiple times, they keep exchanging fatal blows.

However, during this, Boruto slowly starts regaining consciousness and after Naruto saves him from a fatal blow, he manages to suppress Momoshiki momentarily. He agrees with Kawaki that it is time to go through with the "last resort", shocking Naruto who knew nothing of this plan.

With Boruto now in full consciousness, Kawaki pierces him through his chest with his arm. In the final panel of the chapter, Boruto is seen lying unmoving on the ground while both Naruto and Shikamaru look on in horror.

Will Naruto forgive himself for the death of Boruto?

Knowing Naruto and his habit of taking responsibility for others on his shoulders, fans are wondering how he will react to the death of his own son. To add more intensity to the matter, Boruto was killed by his adopted son whom the whole family accepted and loved including Boruto.

According to the fandom, it seems Naruto is bound to take responsibility for both of them on his shoulders which could very well make him unable to forgive himself. Another thing that seems bound to happen is a fracture in Naruto and Kawaki's relationship unless the next chapter reveals a previously concocted plan of the two brothers.

That may very well be what the "last resort" alluded to as they both love to talk in vague terms. As of now, that seems most likely as the death of the protagonist in only 66 chapters seems quite unlikel, not to mention the fight between Kawaki and Boruto fans witnessed in the opening panel of the manga in their quite grown up versions.

Boruto manga has been soaring in popularity due to the constant twists and turns it has been revealing since last year. With Boruto's seeming death out on the pages now, fans are eagerly waiting for what lies in store for all of them next.

Will Naruto be able to forgive Kawaki? Will Naruto be able to forgive himself? Stay updated here with more news and features as the next chapter releases in February.

