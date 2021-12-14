Naruto: 10 characters with the most Chakra

Naruto is a show where most things about a person's life depend on the amount of chakra they have. From determining whether they are fit to become a shinobi, to how far they can go with it, and how strong they can become, everything was due to their chakra.

In fact, the main battle that the show slowly progressed towards was due to an attempt to harvest the chakra of all the living beings on Earth by the Otsutsuki.

Incidentally, there are some clans who are blessed with a huge amount of chakra since birth, like the Uzumaki clan and the Uchiha clan. However, there are some other prominent characters in Naruto who, despite not being born in a prominent clan, shone through and became legendary in their own worth due to their chakra.

To remember the ones that not only made the fans cheer for them but also terrified them at times, here is a list of Naruto characters with the most chakra.

A ranking of the top 10 Naruto characters who possessed the most amount of Chakra

10) Jiraiya

Jiraiya is a character that acted often foolishly in his childhood, kind of like Naruto yes, which later led to him taking the latter under his wing. Although he was not from any prominent clan, was born with a huge amount of chakra.

His chakra was so huge that the sages from Mount Myoboku came down to Konoha themselves to retrieve him and train him in Sage jutsu. Although it was related to the vision the Great Toad Sage had, that is a different story.

He is the first character the fans meet that has, at least to some point, mastered Sage Jutsu and Rasengan. Although they were not perfected yet, but in the hands of one of the Legendary Sannins, the power was beyond devastating.

He was also the only one fans ever saw that fought Six Paths of Pain alone at once and almost came out on top. So, on the list of Naruto characters with the most chakra he ranks tenth.

9) Uzumaki Nagato

Born as an Uzumaki, he had a huge chakra storage since birth. This came really handy when later in his life, he used the Six Paths of Pain at once and became the front man of Akatsuki.

When fans first saw him, he was almost on the verge of death. But before that came years and years of being the leader of Akatsuki, governing the Hidden Rain and using the Rinnegan to the best of his abilities. Although he did not have Indra Chakra, or was not even a Uchiha, when it came to Rinnegan, he was one of the best, if not the best user of it.

8) Hoshigaki Kisame

Hoshigaki Kisame was undoubtedly one of the major chakra powerbanks of the show. This rogue Hidden Mist Shinobi was the only one who was titled as the "Tail-less beast" due to the amount of chakra he had. Even during a fight with the Tailed-beast Jinchuriki in their beast form he almost pushed them to a corner.

One of the major reasons was that his sword Samehada would absorb chakra from his opponents during a fight and would replenish his with the same, which seems like a seriously cool move to witness. As a result, he is right there on the list of Naruto characters with the most chakra.

7) Uchiha Obito

Uchiha Obito was a character that seemed like he died too early and left an everlasting crack in both Kakashi, and the fans' hearts. It was only later that the fans got to know about the bitter journey he faced after that fateful night, and how it shaped him to be one of the main villains of the entire show.

As the frontman of Madara, the manipulator behind the Fourth Mizukage's Bloody Mist reign, and the key player behind the Akatsuki, he seemed absolutely fearsome. He was also the one responsible for the death of Naruto's parents. The fans learn just how much more terrifying he can be when he becomes the Jinchuriki of the Ten-tails. Which in turn speaks of his enormous chakra reserve.

6) Uchiha Sasuke

Even though the show is named after Naruto, it would never have been complete without Sasuke. They are at once each others' biggest rivals and support poles. Fans learn just how much their fate is entangled much later after they have a talk with the Sage of Six Paths.

As an Uchiha he already has an enormous amount of chakra, but after combining that with his Indra Chakra, he was almost unbeatable by other Shinobis of the show.

5) Uzumaki Naruto

Naruto is the show's protagonist himself, so this is pretty self explanatory that he would be there on the list of Naruto characters with the most chakra. However, the amount was so overwhelming that his parents' made him the Jinchuriki of the Nine-tailed beast just after he was born.

Although it was a painful moment for fans, it goes on to show that even as a newborn, he had enough chakra to suppress the chakra of what was essentially a force of nature. Now, fans learn it very late that he, like Sasuke, also has the chakra of his once predecessor, Ashura.

Along with Sasuke, Naruto was undoubtedly one of the strongest Shinobi of the whole series.

4) Senju Hashirama

The First Hokage of the Leaf was also the one who slowly established this governing system in the first place. He was a key character in establishing peace in that era when he agreed to Madara's terms. Which led to them building the village of their childhood dreams.

The fans first got an inkling of his powers when he saw Madara's Susaano-wrapped-Kurama and just laughed at him. Combine that with his Ashura chakra and he was the only Shinobi who could match Madara power-for-power. As a result, he ranks fourth on the list of Naruto characters who had the most chakra.

3) Uchiha Madara

Be it chakra or power, Madara was on an incomprehensible level from the start. From bringing down meteors out on the battlefield out nowhere, armoring his shadow clones with Susaano or even armoring the Nine-tailed beast Kurama with a Susaano, or controlling him with his Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, he made it all seem like child's play.

He became the Jinchuriki of the Ten-tailed beast, and even fought a death match with the First Hokage Hashirama with a Shadow clone. He, too, like Sasuke, had the added strength of Indra Chakra, as well as the power of the Hasirama cells he implanted on himself. Which is why he possibly ranks higher on this list of Naruto characters with the most chakra.

2) Otsutsuki Hagoromo

He was the Sage of the Six Paths, the creator of Ninshu and the first bearer of Rinnegan. As an Otsutsuki, and the child of the Rabbit Goddess Kaguya, his power and chakra were incomprehensible.

Hagoromo was the one who along with his brother Hamura sealed their mother on the Moon in the first place. So it is no surprise that he became a sort of mythological figure in the Shinobi world of Naruto. Here, on the list of Naruto characters with the most chakra, he ranks second.

1) Otsutsuki Kaguya

She was the one that everything started with and in the end everything led to. She was the one who ate the Cakra fruit first, which led to humans after years of evolution and bloodlines mingling, possessing chakra in the first place.

After being sealed on the Moon eons ago by her own two sons, she left behind Black Zetsu. Who, in turn, manipulated many others with promises of peace to ensure her return. As the only one who consumed the Chakra Fruit in Naruto, she evidently ranks first.

Other characters in Naruto that need a special mention

There are many other characters in the show who also possessed enormous chakra, the list is never-ending.

The first one that needs to be mentioned is the Eight-tail Jinchuriki Killer Bee. He not only became a Jinchuriki at a young age, but he was also the one who made friends with his inner beast to the point where they came to each others' aid all the time.

There is also Uzumaki Mito, the first Hokage's wife and the-then Jinchuriki of the Nine-tailed.

Uzumaki Kushina, Naruto's mother and the Jinchuriki of the Nine-tailed before him. Other than that, the Fourth Hokage and Naruto's father Namikaze Minato also needs a special mention here.

When it comes to Naruto, there can never be enough things to talk about. Even after years of ending, it still hypes people up on a daily basis.

