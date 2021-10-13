Naruto: 10 most liked characters in Shippuden

Naruto Shippuden is a top-rated show with a wide range of characters, each having unique traits and characteristics. Characters in Shippuden are loved by fans worldwide for various reasons that include the way they interact, their combat abilities, humor, and more.

This article contains the list of the most liked characters in Naruto Shippuden that is not necessarily in order. There are other characters with huge fan followings but have not made it to the list.

Disclaimer: This list is in no particular order and is based on the writer's views.

Naruto Shippuden: 10 most adored characters

1) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most liked characters in the Shippuden series. His mysterious aura draws the viewers to him. While he might be fooling around from time to time, he is one of the most powerful and skilled Shinobis endowed with genius-like thinking capabilities. This character is an excellent balance between funny and serious and hence is one of the most liked characters in the show.

2) Jiraiya

Jiraiya is one of the three legendary Sannins. He is extremely powerful and is very popular among the fans. He is known as the pervert teacher due to his efforts in getting a woman’s attention. He is the one who taught Naruto how to use the Rasengan that his father, Minato Namikaze, created. Itachi feels that the fight against Jiraiya might end in a stalemate. This talks about Jiraiya's strength and skills as a Shinobi.

3) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki was Naruto’s mother, and she is one of the most loved characters on Shippuden. Given the Uzumaki lineage, she is blessed with an excellent chakra reserve and life force. She is extremely gentle, yet she is capable of being extremely violent if pushed to that extent. Her powers and love for Naruto and Minato make her one of the most liked characters in Shippuden.

4) Killer B

Killer B is the eight-tailed beast jinchuriki who doesn’t let anyone push him around. His hilarious rap-like dialogs contribute to Killer B being one of the most liked characters in Naruto Shippuden. Despite how society treated him, he always tried to control his emotions using rap. Shippuden fans found it endearing and therefore made him a likable character.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki needs no introduction, and it is clear why he is on this list. His ability to smile and not give up during the toughest of times displays his character and grit. His kind and warm-hearted approach to people and his innate ability to draw people towards him make him one of the most liked characters in Shippuden.

6) Minato Namikaze

The yellow flash of Konohagakure is also one of the most liked characters in Shippuden. His mastery in ninjutsu and natural combat ability make him a skilled Shinobi. That, coupled with his kind characteristics, makes the viewers fall in love with him, as it is easy to get carried away when one is that powerful.

7) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru Nara exudes a calm aura which makes the characters of Shippuden and the viewers like him. While he might be a little lazy, he is astute and probably one of the best strategists in Konohagakure. His intelligence, abilities, and kind nature makes him one of the most liked characters in Shippuden.

8) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga is one of the most liked characters in Shippuden. She was shy and not confident in her abilities which changed over time. She grew to be a strong woman who was exceptionally skilled and powerful in the show. Her extremely kind and tranquil aura, coupled with her strong will, make her one of the most liked characters in Shippuden.

9) Deidara

Deidara is a character that is loved by the Shippuden fans due to his interactions with other characters. His constant bickering with Sasori was highly entertaining. People believe that he is more human than most Akatsuki characters because of the nature of his conversations.

10) Gaara

People love Gaara due to the character development shown in Shippuden. He resented people and was brimming with hate and anger. But with time, he grew into a very kind character who is also an extremely skilled shinobi making him one of the most liked characters in Shippuden.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar