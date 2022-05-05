8 things Boruto can't do due to having Naruto as his father

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is about Naruto’s son and the path he takes to become the best shnobi he can be. The Next Generations is a sequel to the Naruto series and revolves around the life of its young protagonist.

Being the son of the Seventh Hokage is not easy since there are many things that Boruto cannot do, and it can be a little restrictive as well. The popularity and visibility that people in the village have over this family can be a little overwhelming, so the protagonist cannot do certain things during the show.

Things that Boruto cannot do since Naruto is his father

1) Be mischievous

If Boruto were anything like Naruto during his childhood, he would have a few mischievous tendencies. Naruto was quite famous for giving his instructors a hard time, and he even managed to deface the Hokage mountain.

Boruto too managed to do this to gain everyone’s attention, but the consequences he faces will be more severe since all eyes are on him. This would also affect the image of the Hokage himself, but every citizen of the village who watched Naruto grow up knows about his true colors.

2) Create his own identity

One of the main themes of this series is Boruto trying to carve out his own path and create his own identity. It certainly isn't impossible, but it will be hard for him to do so since his father is the Seventh Hokage who protected the village from numerous world-ending threats. Therefore, the protagonist is always referred to as the Seventh Hokage’s son, which can be quite annoying for him.

3) Choose a path that doesn’t involve being a shinobi

One theme that is quite common across numerous shonen series is lineage. Descendants are always taking over the same job that their ancestors did. In that case, Boruto has no option but to continue being a shinobi since his father is the Hokage of the village. While the show is written around this character, there is no doubt that he would be a shinobi.

If the protagonist wanted to choose a career that didn’t involve being a shinobi, he would not have been able to do so. Given his and his father’s love for ramen, there could have been an interest in becoming a chef. But given his father is the Hokage, he would have been forced to become a shinobi, and a good one at that.

4) Enjoy the same level of privacy that an average citizen does

For someone like the protagonist, there is little to no privacy for him. Being the son of a Hokage is as good as being a celebrity. Every single citizen of that village will know who Boruto is.

Unlike some of the side characters or other citizens of Konohagakure, the protagonist cannot go around the village without being noticed by people around him. This is the case because his father is one of the best shinobis to have ever existed in the village so far.

5) Enjoy family time

One of the things that annoys Boruto is the fact that his father is never home. He is always stuck with work and, therefore, cannot spend time with his entire family. His father even missed his own daughter’s birthday, which really irritated Boruto.

The young Uzumaki is someone who enjoys spending time with his family, and his father is never home. If Naruto were just an average shinobi, this would not be the case. However, he is the Seventh Hokage, making it difficult for him to be around his family.

6) Not being scrutinized by the citizens of Konohagakure

Boruto, being the son of the Hokage, will always be under the observation of the village's citizens. He will constantly be scrutinized and cannot afford to make many mistakes since everyone around him will be aware of his activities. This may not be very pleasant, and the only reason everyone is observing him is that his father is the Hokage of the village.

7) Laze around

Some of the characters, like Choji and Shikamaru, during their academy days, were often spending their time relaxing. Shikamaru found a lot of things to be a drag, and Choji loved to eat and therefore skipped his training.

The Next Generations' protagonist cannot afford to do so since some of the top teachers in the academy will be responsible for his training, and he is constantly being watched by those responsible for his growth.

8) Leave the life of a shinobi for a romantic partner

So far, no one has been introduced as Boruto’s romantic partner. If there is a character who gets Boruto interested in them, there could be a possibility for him to want to let go of the life of a shinobi owing to the dangers it poses. However, there is no way that Boruto could do so because his father is the shinobi who saved their village on numerous occasions.

Whether or not this situation will occur is completely dependent on the author, and there is a possibility that a character could want this. However, it is impossible for him to do so since his father is the Hokage.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

