10 most serious characters in Naruto and Boruto

Naruto contains serious and comedic elements, as seen by its two main protagonists. While some of the characters are annoying goofballs, some are among the most gloomy, pessimistic, and everlastingly serious personalities fans can ever get.

Boruto showcases a slew of such characters as well, some old and some new. However, in this listicle, we'll take a look at some of the most serious characters in both series.

Top 10 serious characters in Naruto and Boruto include Kawaki, Koji Kashin, Amada, and more

10) Kawaki: Boruto

Kawaki was abused by his father as a youngster, and as a result, he lost touch with his youth and grew colder. When he first saw Jigen, he was terrified of him and refused to associate with Kara. Kawaki had a guarded and hostile demeanor when he first met Boruto and the other ninjas.

He vowed to murder them if they didn't let him be since he distrusted them. In his confrontation with Garo, Kawaki demonstrated a cold-blooded streak by slaying Garo to demonstrate that he wasn't someone to be meddled with.

9) Konan: Naruto

Konan, like her companion Nagato, was intelligent, stoic, peaceful, and level-headed. Unlike Yahiko's stern demeanor and Nagato's sensitivity, she was intelligent, empathetic, and reasonably joyful as a youngster.

However, she became a very solemn and serious person as a result of the tragic events that have occurred since then, and she has never spoken at an Akatsuki assembly. Despite this, she has always prioritized the welfare of her teammates.

8) Koji Kashin: Boruto

A mysterious man, Koji has a gruff and honest demeanor, with a no-nonsense approach to life. He has repeatedly demonstrated to be a highly sensible and intelligent individual, as egotistical as he may look.

He takes a calculated and systematic approach, and is able to quickly ascertain the facts of the scenario in front of him, as well as how events will most probably work out.

7) Gaara: Naruto

Gaara yearned to form friendships and be social as a youngster. Gaara, on the other hand, had conflicting thoughts about himself as a result of many unpleasant experiences with his friends, classmates, and townspeople. Gaara adored his uncle, who was always nice to him, despite the grief he felt from the majority of the community.

Gaara assimilated everybody's contempt for him and grew to despise everyone from a young age. This started when Yashamaru attempted to murder him and informed him how his sister Karura loathed him. He etched the kanji 'love' onto his head with sand as a method of signaling everyone that he loved only himself and no one else.

6) Amado: Boruto

Amado is a stoic and withdrawn character. He is forthright in his opinion, prepared to say what he thinks regardless of others' perception of him. He smokes on a regular basis. While speaking, he looks, to be unconcerned with the existence of everybody in quest of their ambitions.

Simultaneously, he appears to prefer not to unduly risk lives and is more pragmatic. He believes that if a project does not improve after a given amount of time, it should be discarded in favor of an alternative.

5) Tobirama: Naruto

Tobirama is a stern individual. He prioritizes the existence of others before personal feelings, as seen by his order to Hashirama to end Madara in order to avoid future clashes with him.

Tobirama was serious about abiding by the rules and maintaining things in order even as a teenager.

4) Mitsuki: Boruto

Mitsuki exudes a calm and collected temperament. He appears to be generally upbeat, if not unconcerned, about the problem at hand. He isn't combative, yet he freely expresses himself in every circumstance and moves at his own speed. He is also demonstrated to have a quick wit, be well-read and perceptive, and possess superior mathematical skills. He's very close to Boruto, and he values his opinion beyond all others'.

Mitsuki is highly cruel in combat, seemingly originating from his brutal upbringing with Orochimaru. He shows no restraint and is eager to murder his adversaries without hesitation. When assigned a job, he is very focused and committed, as evidenced by his refusal to budge when ordered to murder somebody, irrespective of who they are.

3) Sasuke: Naruto

When Itachi assassinated his clan, Sasuke felt devastated not just by the death of his family, but also by Itachi's words. Sasuke dedicated a substantial part of his life to killing Itachi in order to avenge their family. At the same time, he grew adamant about doing it on his own terms, even ignoring Itachi's instructions to get the Mangekyou Sharingan solely to deny Itachi satisfaction.

He grew chilly towards people as a result of his new attitude, unaffected by and indifferent to what they did or thought of him, preferring instead to remain to himself. He stopped using honorifics, which is considered impolite in Japanese culture. His sole purpose was to exact vengeance for his clan's murders in whatever way he could, even if it involved assuming authority he didn't have.

2) Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki: Boruto

Momoshiki is a calm, collected, and calculated character. However, he has a history of displaying sadistic tendencies, as evidenced by his attack on Konohagakure, in which he scoffed while shooting his elemental strikes at distressed citizens.

Momoshiki also has a serious superiority complex and has a negative opinion of other people, referring to humans as "lowly beings."

1) Itachi: Naruto

Itachi has always been secretive as if he was hiding his actual nature from his very first appearance. While memories of his past revealed that he was a kind brother and human, his subsequent actions and assertions suggested that it was primarily a ruse. But shockingly, he was the caring brother he had always claimed to be, even if he kept it hidden from Akatsuki to shield Sasuke.

Itachi, in addition to being an incredibly powerful shinobi, was also proven to be extremely intelligent and insightful. He was razor-sharp and acutely aware of any scenario at hand, rarely shocked or taken off guard. He also possessed exceptional perception, since he was nearly never misled and, when he was, he realized the reality almost immediately.

That's all from our end. Please let us know in the comments who else you'd like to see on this list.

