How old is Anya in SPY X FAMILY? Age of all main characters revealed

Spy x Family is one of the best manga and anime series at the moment. Fans are absolutely loving this new series since it is quite wholesome and the characters are loveable. In addition to this, the animation quality is quite good and the series is packed with action sequences, making it more enjoyable than the average anime and manga series.

One of the biggest reasons for the success of this series is the character design and the interaction that takes place between these characters. Anya is one of the most important characters and this six year old is one of the most adored characters in the series. Let’s take a look at some of the most important characters in Spy x Family and their age as well.

It is important to note that some of these characters will not have their age specified since they work in an intelligence agency and their age would be confidential.

Some of the most important characters in Spy x Family

1) Loid Forger (Age: Unknown)

Loid Forger is one of the main protagonists in the Spy x Family series. Loid Forger is an agent for Westalis who made his way into Ostania to carry out Operation Strix. He needs to stop Donovan Desmond from harming the peace efforts between Westalis and Ostania.

Since Donovan only appears for his son’s school affairs, Loid is tasked with getting married, adopting a kid and enrolling the child into Eden Academy in order to make contact with Donovan. Loid is the lead character in the series.

2) Yor Forger (Age: 27)

Yor Forger is another protagonist in the series and her alias is Thorn Princess. She is an assassin and has successfully maintained her cover so far in the anime series. Yor married Loid Forger after they came to a mutual agreement to help each other out. Loid needed someone who’d act as Anya’s mother when Anya is interviewed at the academy, and Yor needed someone to act as her boyfriend/husband since her brother wouldn’t keep bothering her.

She is Anya’s mother and cares deeply for her. This Spy x Family character is slightly aloof and seems quite clumsy, but she is extremely resourceful and skilled in combat. Yor is someone who’s quite cheerful and happy, but she can get quite scary if someone messes with her or her family.

3) Anya Forger (Age: 6)

Anya Forger is the lead protagonist of the series and has the unique ability of telepathy. One of the main reasons why the interactions between her and her parents are funny, is because of her reactions to some of their thoughts. Her social intelligence is quite high for someone her age since she was able to pick up on cues and help Yor realize that Loid was single and didn’t have a wife. It was because of Anya’s efforts that Yor approached Loid and the two ended up together. Anya is extremely popular and is adored by the entire Spy x Family fanbase.

4) Franky Franklin (Age: Unknown)

Franky Franklin from the Spy x Family series (Image via Twitter/@animetv_jp)

Franky Franklin is another important character in the Spy x Family series since he is Loid Forger’s informant. He plays an important role in delivering important intel to him before he goes to the marked location for his missions. Franky also has a good relationship with Loid, and seems like a friend as well. He has a lot of affection for Anya and is constantly trying to put Loid in a tough spot by giving Anya ideas about all the things he could do for her.

5) Henry Henderson (Age: 66)

Henry Henderrson from the Spy x Family series (Image via Twitter/@animetv_jp)

Henry Henderson is one of the teachers at Eden Academy and is also the housemaster of dormitory 3, which is the Cecile Hall. Henry Henderson is someone who truly respects and appreciates elegance in the Spy x Family series. He was quite impressed with Loid and Yor Forger’s ability to deal with all the problems thrown at them. He even respected Anya’s feelings and helped her get into Eden Academy by taking a stand and going against Swan.

6) Sylvia Sherwood (Age: Unknown)

Sylvia Sherwood (Image via Twitter/@animetv_jp)

Sylvia Sherwood hasn’t received as much screen time compared to some of the other characters in the series. She works in the same agency as Loid Forger and happens to be his handler as well. She is responsible for communicating with Loid and providing him with the necessary assistance and backup when required. She is extremely serious about her job and seems to get annoyed when Loid gives Sylvia a huge bill for his expenses that are unrelated to his mission as well.

7) Damian Desmond (Age: 6)

Damian Desmond is Donovan Desmond’s son who Anya needs to befriend so that Loid can make contact with Donovan Desmond at some point during the course of the academic year. He is a spoiled brat who wants everyone to respect him because he is Donovan's son. He hated Anya for the way she reacted to him when he first looked at her. Things escalated further after he made fun of her and Becky Blackbell, after which Anya decided to punch him in the face in front of her classmates.

8) Becky Blackbell (Age: 6)

Becky Blackbell becomes a good friend of Anya Forger at Eden Academy. She is the daughter of the CEO of a military manufacturing company. She is quick to pass judgment and tries to act mature for her age. She thought that she would do Anya a favor by taking her under her wing and she assumed that she was a brat. She was quite happy with Anya’s reaction to Damian since Anya didn’t like her friends being bullied or being made fun of. Becky knew that she made a mistake by making assumptions about her.

