Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R guide - All trophies available in the game

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is a remake of a classic PlayStation 3 fighting game, and with it comes a fresh set of trophies and achievements to unlock. The CyberConnect2-developed title offers 46 trophies, with a Platinum trophy for those who complete all achievements in the game.

Many of the trophies in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R can be unlocked simply by playing the game, but a few require online play. This will be made clear in the list below.

The complete trophy list for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

In Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, most trophies are based on simply playing the game modes on offer. Many of them can be unlocked by putting work into the main mode of the game, All-Star Battle Mode. This will have players going through classic moments from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure manga, playable in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

Some of the trophies may be challenging, depending on how well Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players know the manga or how skilled they are in completing the various Secret Missions in the All-Star Battle Mode.

This includes the Tournament mode, where players must compete and win at least one Tournament. In addition, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players will also have to win on all of the game’s difficulties for this mode, so this might also become a difficult challenge to overcome.

Trophy list for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R:

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure - Collected every single trophy

Collected every single trophy A Curious Fate - Completed All-Star Battle Mode

Completed All-Star Battle Mode Ode to Humanity - Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 1

Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 1 Phantom Blood - Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 1

Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 1 True warriors love friendship and respect! - Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 2

Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 2 Battle Tendency - Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 2

Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 2 Can’t Hate The Guy - Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 3

Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 3 Ain’t beating them! - Completed 5 panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 3

Completed 5 panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 3 Stardust Crusaders - Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 3

Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 3 One hell of an experience! - Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 4

Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 4 Diamond is Unbreakable - Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 4

Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 4 First we need strength! - Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 5

Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 5 Golden Wind - Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 5

Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 5 I’m…Emporio - Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 6

Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 6 Stone Ocean - Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 6

Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 6 So this is the Real Man’s World! - Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 7

Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 7 Steel Ball Run - Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 7

Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 7 This is a story about lifting a curse… - Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 8

Completed 1 panel of All-Star Battle Mode Part 8 JoJolion - Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 8

Completed all panels of All-Star Battle Mode Part 8 We’ll train your arse off! - Completed a match in Single VS Battle

Completed a match in Single VS Battle Let’s drink tea and have a nice chat, eh? - Purchased 100 gallery items

Purchased 100 gallery items Some words of praise would be nice! - Completed 500 gallery items

Completed 500 gallery items My heart resonates! - Landed an HHA

Landed an HHA Great! - Landed a GHA

Landed a GHA Di Molto! - Landed an HHA using Easy Beat

Landed an HHA using Easy Beat I knew I could count on you. - Landed an Assist

Landed an Assist Come prepared or not at all - Pulled off a zoomed-in taunt

Pulled off a zoomed-in taunt Swish! - Pulled off a Stylish Evade

Pulled off a Stylish Evade That’s the look of a real man! - Pulled off a Flash Cancel

Pulled off a Flash Cancel The hell is this, a punching contest? Activated Rush Mode

Activated Rush Mode So you saw it…- Completed a Secret Mission for the first time

Completed a Secret Mission for the first time You! You were looking! - Completed 30 Secret Missions

Completed 30 Secret Missions You’ve mastered this game, haven’t you! - Completed 50 Secret Missions

Completed 50 Secret Missions An Adventurer is the only thing you can be! - Set off an arena gimmick for the first time

Set off an arena gimmick for the first time Whoah! Look out above you! - Set off all arena gimmicks

Set off all arena gimmicks Sucks to be you! - You or an opponent were hit by an arena gimmick for the first time

You or an opponent were hit by an arena gimmick for the first time Tacos - Got hit by all arena gimmicks

Got hit by all arena gimmicks YadaaaaaaAAAAABAAAAAAAAAA - Pulled off a Dramatic Finish for the first time

Pulled off a Dramatic Finish for the first time Don’t come near me! - Pulled off all Dramatic Finishes

Pulled off all Dramatic Finishes I’m…I’m so happy! - Complete 1 Challenge Battle

Complete 1 Challenge Battle Your “end” has no ending! - Won 10 times in a row in Endless Battle

Won 10 times in a row in Endless Battle There can be only one! - Won Tournament for the first time

Won Tournament for the first time A million-to-one luck-sucking leech! - Won Tournament on all difficulties

Some of these Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R trophies require players to do battle online. Depending on how much time and skill a player has, these could be done pretty quickly, except for the “Participated in 100 Online matches” trophy.

Online/PVP trophies to unlock:

This is…The World! - Participated in an Online match

- Participated in an Online match I’ve gotta get them before they get me! - Ranked up in Ranked Match

- Ranked up in Ranked Match I reject my humanity! - Participated in 100 Online matches

After all Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R trophies have been unlocked, players will receive their Platinum Trophy as proof that they have mastered the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi