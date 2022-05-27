Sniper Elite 5 trophy guide for the title

Sniper Elite 5, the latest third-person shooter from Rebellious Developments, has a wealth of trophies for players to collect. In addition to the 54 trophies in the main playthrough, there’s also a set of trophies to collect from the Wolf Mountain DLC.

Everything can be done in one playthrough of Sniper Elite 5, thankfully. It’s recommended players do a Very Easy playthrough before heading to Authentic to complete everything in Sniper Elite 5.

The complete trophy list for Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Elite 5 is one of the many games that require the player to complete the game on the hardest difficulty, “Authentic,” in this case. However, everything else can be done on Very Easy, and that’s recommended. It can be incredibly difficult to grab the various collectibles on the hardest difficulty. Doing those and the optional objectives, optional kill challenges, and weapon masteries are significantly easier this way.

Authentic is significantly more difficult, though, since the player has no HUD and bullet ballistics are realistic. Players have to spend some time considering a number of factors before opening fire.

There are also a few trophies that require online play and a trophy for completing the Survival Maps.

The complete trophy list for Sniper Elite 5:

Sniper Elite: Obtain all trophies (DLC not required)

Obtain all trophies (DLC not required) Meeting Resistance: Weaken the Atlantic wall and rendezvous with Blue Viper

Weaken the Atlantic wall and rendezvous with Blue Viper Confirming Suspicions: Raid Chateau de Berengar and Möller Office

Raid Chateau de Berengar and Möller Office The Kraken Wakes: Infiltrate Beaumont-Saint-Denis and Uncover Operation Kraken

Infiltrate Beaumont-Saint-Denis and Uncover Operation Kraken It’s Starting to Crack: Destroy Operation Kraken’s production facility at Martressac

Destroy Operation Kraken’s production facility at Martressac Change the Channel: Destroy the Prototype Stealth U-Boat hidden in Festung Guernsey

Destroy the Prototype Stealth U-Boat hidden in Festung Guernsey Taking it back: Liberate Desponds-sur-Douve and secure Allied transport routes

Liberate Desponds-sur-Douve and secure Allied transport routes Target America: Destroy the V2 Launch Sites and Uncover the target of Operation Kraken

Destroy the V2 Launch Sites and Uncover the target of Operation Kraken The Kraken Sleeps: Stop Operation Kraken and sink its deadly fleet

Stop Operation Kraken and sink its deadly fleet Can’t Outrun A Bullet: Kill Möller with a rifle at a distance of 600 meters or more.

Kill Möller with a rifle at a distance of 600 meters or more. Climbing the Ladder: Reach rank 40

Reach rank 40 Liberté: Complete the campaign

Complete the campaign Best of the Best: Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty

Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty No Stone Unturned: Complete 16 optional objectives

Complete 16 optional objectives Opposing Force: Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader

Win one Axis Invasion as an Invader Enemy at the Gates: Defeat an invading Sniper Jager

Defeat an invading Sniper Jager Fields of Glory: Join and finish one team-based PVP match

Join and finish one team-based PVP match Just a Flesh Wound: Complete a mission, excluding the “Loose Ends” mission, in any difficulty without healing

Complete a mission, excluding the “Loose Ends” mission, in any difficulty without healing Organ Grinder: Hit every organ at least once with a rifle

Hit every organ at least once with a rifle Strategist: Make a tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle

Make a tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle Master of Pistols: Obtain six pistol-related mastery medals

Obtain six pistol-related mastery medals Master of Secondaries: Obtain six secondary-related mastery medals

Obtain six secondary-related mastery medals Master of Rifles: Obtain six rifle-related mastery medals

Obtain six rifle-related mastery medals Master-at-arms: Become the Master of each weapon

Become the Master of each weapon Gunslinger: Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol

Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol Skirmisher: Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon

Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon Sharpshooter: Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle

Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle The Long Game: Total kill distance of 100000 meters

Total kill distance of 100000 meters Set Europe Ablaze: Kill 50 enemies with traps

Kill 50 enemies with traps Precision is Key: Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights

Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights Out of Scope: Kill 150 enemies with a rifle while in Iron Sights

Kill 150 enemies with a rifle while in Iron Sights Rigged to Blow: Kill 20 soldiers using booby traps

Kill 20 soldiers using booby traps My Little Friend: Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons

Kill 50 soldiers with heavy weapons Explosive Efficiency: Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one grenade

Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one grenade Lord of War: Get a kill with 20 different weapons

Get a kill with 20 different weapons Die Nussknacker Sweet!: Get a testicle shot with a rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more

Get a testicle shot with a rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more Resourceful: Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons

Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons Der Geist: Achieve 250 ghost kills

Achieve 250 ghost kills As Quiet as a Mouse: Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask

Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask Close Quarters: Perform 100 lethal takedowns

Perform 100 lethal takedowns Snake in the Grass: While in Tall Grass, kill 50 soldiers

While in Tall Grass, kill 50 soldiers From Paris with Love: Collect 41 Personal letters

Collect 41 Personal letters Burn after reading: Collect 39 classified documents

Collect 39 classified documents Souvenir hunter: Collect 24 Hidden Items

Collect 24 Hidden Items Eagle Eyed: Destroy 24 Dead-eye Targets

Destroy 24 Dead-eye Targets Tinkerer: Interact with 24 workbenches

Interact with 24 workbenches It’ll Buff Right Out: Destroy Möller's shiny new car

Destroy Möller's shiny new car Locomotion Commotion: In Matressac, create an accident that destroys the train in the storage area

In Matressac, create an accident that destroys the train in the storage area Up Close and Personal: Melee takedown each one of the three snipers guarding the bridge

Melee takedown each one of the three snipers guarding the bridge Road Rage: In Research Facility, find and destroy one of each type of vehicle present in this mission

In Research Facility, find and destroy one of each type of vehicle present in this mission Don’t hold your breath: Make the final shot in St Nazaire without using Empty Lung

Make the final shot in St Nazaire without using Empty Lung Brains of the Operation: Kill Möller with a headshot

Kill Möller with a headshot Sight Beyond Sights: Kill Möller with a rifle, while in Iron Sights

Kill Möller with a rifle, while in Iron Sights Shoot for the Moon: Complete three Survival missions

The base set of Sniper Elite 5 trophies does not require any gameplay in the DLC, so players can achieve Platinum without it. However, there are 8 additional trophies that can be unlocked by playing Sniper Elite 5’s Wolf Mountain DLC.

Sniper Elite 5 DLC trophies:

Führerious Repetition: Wolf Mountain: Kill Hitler 5 times

Wolf Mountain: Kill Hitler 5 times Reich To The Point: Wolf Mountain: Kill only Hitler and exfiltrate

Wolf Mountain: Kill only Hitler and exfiltrate From Führer Away: Wolf Mountain: Kill Hitler at a distance of 300 meters or more

Wolf Mountain: Kill Hitler at a distance of 300 meters or more Covert Elimination: Wolf Mountain: Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected

Wolf Mountain: Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected Alpha: Wolf Mountain: Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty

Wolf Mountain: Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty Herr Today, Gone Tomorrow: Wolf Mountain: Complete the mission

Wolf Mountain: Complete the mission Operation Foxley: Wolf Mountain: Complete the mission with a 2-star rating

Wolf Mountain: Complete the mission with a 2-star rating Das Familienjuwel: Wolf Mountain: Kill Hitler with a testicle shot

There’s a lot to do in Sniper Elite 5, despite it being a relatively short game with 9 main story missions. There are many collectibles and quite a few optional targets for players to hunt down as they progress through Sniper Elite 5, including hunting down Hitler in the DLC.

