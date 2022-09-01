JoJo' Bizarre Adventures : Stone ocean part 2 leaves fans disappointed about some creative changes

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean finally released the second installment. The next 12 episodes have been released in one go, and now fans cannot wait to watch what Jolyne will do next. The previous chapter ended with Jolyne successfully handing over her father’s DISC to one of Speedwagon Foundation’s messenger birds.

Fans had to wait for almost a year since Netflix did not release the episodes on a weekly basis. While they complained about this issue, fans are happy with the fact that the next 12 episodes have been released. Let’s take a look at how the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fanbase reacted to the release of the second installment of part 6.

Fans react on Twitter as the next 12 episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is out

One of the things that the entire fanbase was hoping for was a new opening. It’s quite normal for an anime series to have multiple openings. Since fans were expecting a new opening, some wanted to revisit the first opening that was announced for Stone Ocean. However, they were utterly disappointed over the fact that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure did not create another song for Stone Ocean. This series is known for its top-tier openings, which only added to the fanbase’s disappointment.

JOLYNE CUJOH IS HERE @Saitamagoated LESS THAN A DAY TILL STONE OCEAN ANIME



before we get a new OP its time to revist this absolute BANGER

LESS THAN A DAY TILL STONE OCEAN ANIMEbefore we get a new OP its time to revist this absolute BANGER https://t.co/Fk6rwTWo0b

Tall guy @TalI_guy No new stone ocean opening No new stone ocean opening https://t.co/EGHGRJjmEo

While the opening remains the same, the series managed to change the animation towards the end of it. While some fans loved this new change in animation, others were quite sad about not having another opening for the second installment of Stone Ocean.

The Shuckmeister @TheShuckmeister Stone Ocean Batch 2 doesn’t have a new opening; only about 10sec of different animation at the end of the original…



My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined Stone Ocean Batch 2 doesn’t have a new opening; only about 10sec of different animation at the end of the original…My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined https://t.co/NrR0lwhPcj

Additionally, fans also mentioned that the sound design for the second installment was quite good. The animation might not be up there when we compare it to the likes of Demon Slayer, but the studio did a great job of retaining the unique art style of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Fans believe that Stone Ocean hasn't had the best art, yet the animation studio did an amazing job adapting this.

JOLYNE CUJOH IS HERE @Saitamagoated love how David Productions have done a great job at animating the manga arcs of Stone Ocean which were supposedly considered weak by many fans over the years.



Also, sound design in part 6 anime was absolutely the best i have experienced in jjba so far love how David Productions have done a great job at animating the manga arcs of Stone Ocean which were supposedly considered weak by many fans over the years. Also, sound design in part 6 anime was absolutely the best i have experienced in jjba so far https://t.co/cXw712cMes

Every JoJo's Bizarre Adventures fan knows that Stand names are references to music artists, songs, and bands. The series also has a localized name for each Stand in the series. For example, the Stand for Spice Girl's localized name is Spicy Lady. Jojo enthusiats knew that the popular Stand Limp Bizkit was going to be introduced in the series. However, the localized name for this Stand was changed from Flaccid Pancake to Limp Viscuit. Moreover, fans were excited about this scene, but it was sad to see the character use another localized name.

🎍 EggSnorter23 #BouncyBob 🎍 @snorter23 WHY DOES IT NOT SAY FLACCID PANCAKE

IT'S THE ONLY REASON I WANTED TO WATCH THE NEW EPISODES WHY DOES IT NOT SAY FLACCID PANCAKEIT'S THE ONLY REASON I WANTED TO WATCH THE NEW EPISODES https://t.co/Hwy0KJSi5y

Álvaro13_ @_Alvaro132_ #stoneocean IM CRYING I WAS WATCHING BATCH 2 AND LIMP BIZKIT IS LIMP VISCUIT INSTEAD OF FLACCID PANCAKE IM CRYING I WAS WATCHING BATCH 2 AND LIMP BIZKIT IS LIMP VISCUIT INSTEAD OF FLACCID PANCAKE 😭 #stoneocean https://t.co/hlKl3NC9lK

EdgarAllanJoe🗿 @FlyntlockMitchl Id rather have flaccid pancake than limp viscuit. Id rather have flaccid pancake than limp viscuit. https://t.co/dGualfGe8f

.mp3 @sharpshouto Flaccid Pancake>>>> Limp Viscuit Flaccid Pancake>>>> Limp Viscuit

There was no doubt that the excitement was through the roof. Fans were waiting for this day for months on end. The content that was adapted was entertaining and the animation quality was a total hit. However, fans were so excited that they binged the entire second set. Since that's the case, the third and final installment will only be released in about eight months, according to fans' speculations.

Ben DB @gamesdbYT I binged the whole 2nd batch of Stone ocean and OMG it was awesome. I love Jojo's so much. I binged the whole 2nd batch of Stone ocean and OMG it was awesome. I love Jojo's so much. https://t.co/EZs6W5930P

Omnion 🕊️🎐🏆👾🐙🪐🕶💌| オムニ @omnion37 Good morning



Stone Ocean part 2 is out so I'm probably gonna watch it most of today Good morningStone Ocean part 2 is out so I'm probably gonna watch it most of today https://t.co/HH1AH1eLLU

I̶v̶o̶ @Kaitoscx Now i have to wait 5 months again for new Stone ocean episodes Now i have to wait 5 months again for new Stone ocean episodes https://t.co/tn9YJqQBob

It's safe to say that JoJo fans were quite happy with how the second batch of episodes turned out. While a few things disappointed them, the overall execution of these episodes was great. Fans are now eager to know when the third batch will come out. However, they will have to patiently wait for the series to announce the release dates.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

