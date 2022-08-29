JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean return date- Episode 13 to 24 release date

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are brimming with excitement as they are merely days away from Stone Ocean releasing the next 12 episodes. So far, only the first 12 episodes have been released, and the rest will be coming out in September 2022. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will most likely be 38 episodes long, with the last 14 episodes set to be released in 2023.

According to the post uploaded by Netflix, episode 13 of Stone Ocean will be released in four days’ time. Here’s everything that we know about the upcoming 12 episodes of Stone Ocean.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

release details

Unlike most shonen anime series, the episodes will not be released weekly. This means episodes 13-24 will be released on September 14, 2022. Fans believe that the anime would have performed better if the episodes were released on a weekly basis since fans had to wait for nearly a year to watch the next 12 episodes of the series. Episodes 13-24 will be available on Netflix and will also be aired in Japan on a weekly basis.

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime just five days until episodes 13-24 of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN hit Netflix! just five days until episodes 13-24 of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN hit Netflix! https://t.co/SHwbq4LeWB

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has 138 chapters, which means part six will not conclude with the airing of chapter 24. Fans have reason to believe that the third installment for this part will include about 12-14 episodes, which will conclude Jolyne’s saga. They were able to decipher this by looking at the product details of the Blu-ray box sets, which mentioned that the third box will contain all the content that episodes 25-38 will cover.

STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ @StickerTricker



(BOX 1: November 30, 2022 ~ EP 1-12)

(BOX 2: February 24, 2023 ~ EP 13-24)

(BOX 3: May 31, 2023 ~ EP 25-38) STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ @StickerTricker

Blu-Ray BOX sets will be released!



~ Release Dates ~



BOX 1: November 30, 2022

BOX 2: February 24, 2023

BOX 3: May 31, 2023 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone OceanBlu-Ray BOX sets will be released! jojo-portal.com/anime/so/news/… ~ Release Dates ~BOX 1: November 30, 2022BOX 2: February 24, 2023BOX 3: May 31, 2023 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean Blu-Ray BOX sets will be released! jojo-portal.com/anime/so/news/…~ Release Dates ~ BOX 1: November 30, 2022 BOX 2: February 24, 2023BOX 3: May 31, 2023 https://t.co/yKvgLtcDzq UPDATE: Each box set will contain a batch of episodes. So that finally confirms that the Stone Ocean anime will be 38 episodes long.(BOX 1: November 30, 2022 ~ EP 1-12)(BOX 2: February 24, 2023 ~ EP 13-24)(BOX 3: May 31, 2023 ~ EP 25-38) twitter.com/StickerTricker… UPDATE: Each box set will contain a batch of episodes. So that finally confirms that the Stone Ocean anime will be 38 episodes long. (BOX 1: November 30, 2022 ~ EP 1-12)(BOX 2: February 24, 2023 ~ EP 13-24)(BOX 3: May 31, 2023 ~ EP 25-38) twitter.com/StickerTricker… https://t.co/a2JvM322Ys

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean episode 12 recap

Episode 12 was an interesting way to end the first part of Stone Ocean. The episode began with Jolyne attempting to go to the courtyard while her ally hid behind the barricade. She encountered a priest and was completely unaware of his true identity. This was the first time Jolyne Cujoh and Enrico Pucci met in person. She had access to her father’s DISC and was responsible for handing it over to someone from the Speedwagon Foundation. Enrico Pucci was about to raise the alarm, but he let her pass since he knew that a guard was standing in the courtyard.

This episode of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure also revealed Pucci’s intentions of accessing Jotaro’s memories. Pucci’s flashback showed that he had met Dio Brando and was informed of a book that would allow one to reach “heaven.” However, moments before Pucci could read it, Jotaro burnt that book after reading its content.

Jolyne proceeded to leave, but she was shot immediately. She sustained injuries, but just as the guard was about to kill her, her ally used Weather Report’s abilities, and poisonous frogs fell from the sky. Jolyne used her abilities to survive as she created a net using her thread-like abilities in order to avoid being in contact with the frog’s poison. Pucci used his White Snake to retrieve the DISC since he assumed Jolyne was dead. However, she managed to stay alive and tricked White Snake into thinking that she was dead.

She stole the DISC from White Snake immediately and handed it over to a bird that belonged to Speedwagon Foundation. This bird successfully managed to retrieve the DISC. Jolyne attempted to unravel White Snake’s user, but Pucci was successful in hiding his true identity.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar