Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Joylene guide: Stand abilities, moveset, and more

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R features 50 characters from the manga and anime series Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and it can be hard to pick a character to try out. With many fighters that vary wildly in strength.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’s Jolyne Cujoh, the first female Jojo to take center stage in the manga, is certainly a fun option in-game. Between Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Ocean, she has some incredibly tricky gameplay, and once she’s on top of an opponent, it’s difficult to get her out again. While she’s not the most powerful fighter in the game, she’s worth trying.

How to use Jolyne Cujo in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

Overview of Jolyne and Stone Ocean in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

In Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Jolyne Cujo is a strong fighter in mid-range and excellent up-close. However, she struggles against foes that can keep her at bay. Thankfully, her Stand, Stone Ocean has some skills that can keep opponents out, and she also has the ability to control where she’s going to go in mid-air, also thanks to her Stand.

Jolyne has some measure of skill at keeping opponents back, thanks to her Stand’s reach and her User Mode String Barrier. When her Stand is on, she has complete control over where she’s going to land, provided you are paying attention and are quick on the draw with With My String.

While Jolyne is quick to act in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, she doesn’t pack a ton of damage. She has to rely on a solid mixup and vortex game. That means she must knock someone down, get over them, and continue to pound them on wakeup. Once a player is locked in a vortex, it’s very hard to escape.

Pros:

Stand has the best movement in the game, with practice

Incredible vortex okizeme game

Has blockstrings that are difficult to keep up with

Cons:

Low damage, more for players that like to play the vortex game

Tight links are needed to get high damage out of her

She has no invincible reversible in User Mode (Stand Off), so players need to have solid wakeup blocking

Gameplan with Jolyne Cujoh

Jolyne Cujoh has solid chip damage through her kicks and Stand abilities even at mid-range. If she’s in close, however, the multiple hits really add up and make for a frustrating experience for other players.

Her Weak/Medium/Strong attacks can be chained together by pressing the buttons individually or relying on the Auto Combo feature. When her Stand is off (User Mode), she delivers a low kick, which can be used as an interrupt, then an overhead kick for 2 hits, and then summons her Stand 'Stone Ocean' for a punch.

In Stand On, Stone Ocean jabs and then extends its arm on a thread to deal a burst of damage. This is then ideally chained into a Strong attack, which launches via an upwards extending punch.

If using the Auto Combo, and the player has at least one bar of super, she then activates her Heat Heart Attack: 1,000 throws. As long as the first hit connects, she pounds the other player with 1,000 strikes, dealing solid damage and knocking the foe away.

She’s fairly skilled at rushing enemies and keeping them pinned down. She can also use her String Barrier aggressively, using it to hit the player and lower their guard while rushing in. It’s worth noting that some opponents can simply launch projectiles down under that pop-up on the other side, like Cool Ice.

Who to Assist with?

This will wildly vary from player to player in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Some prefer to have Counter Assists to make openings for return assaults, while others may prefer Tricky/Trap Assists to set up complicated combos.

Players will likely want to avoid Assist attacks that can knock foes away. Dio’s is a prime example of that. It felt like he spent more time knocking my targets away instead of keeping them right at close range.

Final Thoughts on Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R’s Jolyne Cujoh

Jolyne’s a great character, without a doubt. Though she’s not super strong, she has the potential to mix players up, keep them on the back foot, and constantly apply pressure. It’s satisfying to throw down a barrier behind another player and force them to dodge or simply take a mixup.

She has incredible scope for a character with no ranged attacks and strong chip damage. On top of that, her supers are pretty strong as well. If I were to give her a tier rating, I’d probably put her in B Tier. She’s strong and has a decent kit but lacks full-screen options.

In Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Jolyne excels at mixing people up, hitting mid-range and quickly low again, making it difficult to judge exactly how to block her. Thanks to her movement abilities, she’s also hard to counter. While she's not the best Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R character, she's far from the worst.

