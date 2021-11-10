JJBA Pt. 6 Stone Ocean: Release date, where to watch, and more

Netflix and David Productions have released a ton of news and content surrounding JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Pt. 6: Stone Ocean today.

Part of the news and content is a release date, a subtitled trailer, and some short (unsubtitled) character visual vignettes. These vignettes showcase various characters from Stone Ocean.

JJBA Pt. 6 Stone Ocean: What should viewers look forward to?

Stone Ocean release date and where to watch

Via their Netflix Japan Festival 2021 livestream, the streaming giant announced a release date and initial cadence for the series. 12 episodes of Stone Ocean will debut via Netflix worldwide on December 1, but unfortunately there is no officially translated release cadence news following the announcement.

However, a date seen in the character vignettes seemingly announces that the series will air again on 7 January 2022. Given the Japanese networks and timeblocks listed underneath this date, the series will most likely return and run weekly starting January 7.

Presumably, with the first 12 episodes of the season releasing immediately, Netflix will have the weekly episodes as they air. In that case, Netflix would be the platform where fans can stream the rest of the Stone Ocean adaptation. If this ends up not being the case, fans should check Hulu (longtime host of JJBA) and Crunchyroll for weekly streams there.

Stone Ocean subtitled trailer

JJBA fans have long argued whether or not Stone Ocean would receive an adaptation from David Productions. Many thought the studio would stop at Golden Wind, one of the most beloved parts of the series, whereas Stone Ocean is more polarizing.

Angel @ZonvoltPR



vs.



Getting excited for December because

#jjba #jojosbizarreadventure #jojo_anime Getting excited for December because of Christmasvs.Getting excited for December because #StoneOcean is released Getting excited for December because of Christmasvs.Getting excited for December because #StoneOcean is released#jjba #jojosbizarreadventure #jojo_anime https://t.co/5QITEwfAVs

Thankfully, David Productions has obviously moved forward and presumably completed their adaptation of JJBA Pt. 6: Stone Ocean. What’s even more significant about the Stone Ocean adaptation is that fans can expect and look forward to an adaptation of JJBA Pt. 7: Steel Ball Run.

Steel Ball Run is generally hailed as the best and most enjoyable JoJo story arc, being the first one to “reset” the JoJo universe. As a result, fans get a fresh and enjoyable take on the series with many original characters being presented differently. This post won’t discuss Steel Ball Run spoilers, but there is definitely an argument to be made for it being the best JJBA story arc.

Kenny @ Stone Ocean Enjoyer @Kennichijou



There are many arcs that will demand a lot from a visual perspective, and their order definitely doesn't help either Kenny @ Stone Ocean Enjoyer @Kennichijou It's kinda sad the first 12 episodes of Stone Ocean will be released at once HOWEVER, if the rest of the season is released on the weekly TV schedule, I believe this will greatly help David Pro in animating the final arcs of Part 6, all of which will be INSANELY hard to animate It's kinda sad the first 12 episodes of Stone Ocean will be released at once HOWEVER, if the rest of the season is released on the weekly TV schedule, I believe this will greatly help David Pro in animating the final arcs of Part 6, all of which will be INSANELY hard to animate I've been saying this forever but Stone Ocean is an anime production nightmare, dare I say it, even more than Steel Ball RunThere are many arcs that will demand a lot from a visual perspective, and their order definitely doesn't help either twitter.com/Kennichijou/st… I've been saying this forever but Stone Ocean is an anime production nightmare, dare I say it, even more than Steel Ball RunThere are many arcs that will demand a lot from a visual perspective, and their order definitely doesn't help either twitter.com/Kennichijou/st…

Fans can rest assured that a Stone Ocean adaptation all but guarantees a SBR adaptation. Considering the anime industry primarily functions as advertisement for the manga industry, David Productions adapting Stone Ocean all but confirms the SBR adaptation plans.

Character vignettes and final thoughts

Fans should be very excited for the Stone Ocean anime, both to see an enjoyable manga adapted and what it means for JJBA’s future.

Stone Ocean is generally viewed favorably by the fanbase, and most social media reception is confirming this sentiment. However, if fans are having trouble getting excited for the adaptation, perhaps these character vignettes can help.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Netflix released several vignettes highlighting the various characters present in Stone Ocean. Above are all the unsubtitled character vignettes. Readers should make sure to keep an eye out for more JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure news concerning Stone Ocean and beyond.

Edited by Siddharth Satish