JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R guide - What makes Giorno's Gold Experience Requiem so powerful?

While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R features many powerful characters from Hirohiko Araki’s manga, one with truly devastating potential is Giorno Giovanna. Giorno Giovanna, alongside his Stand, Gold Experience, has several excellent options in battle, but one that truly shines above all of the rest.

Although it’s difficult to pull off, the Gold Experience Requiem completely changes how Giorno Giovanna fights in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. For a limited time, he can do things like fire off unblockable projectiles, create an energy barrier, and simply punch his opponent numerous times. This article will go into further detail about Giorno's powerful move.

Giorno Giovanna’s Gold Experience Requiem is overwhelmingly powerful in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The protagonist of Part 5 of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Giorno Giovanna, is a powerful character with striking blonde hair and a powerful, golden Stand. Gold Experience is mighty in its own right, and while not all of its combat options are great, its jumping Medium attack has very little range. But the Gold Experience Requiem is a whole other matter.

Giorno Giovanna’s Great Heat Attack is “Your ‘End’ Has No Ending!”, and activating it will put a transformation sequence into play. It’s important to take no damage during this, so there will be moments when it may feel impossible.

Since this move requires 2 bars of Heat, it’s quite the investment. With this in mind, players will want to get as much distance between their opponents as possible, and Trick Assists might also help.

Activating Giorno’s Heart Heat Attack, “The Pain Is Hitting Me Slowly!” can help with this as it deals damage and stuns the opponent, potentially giving them time to complete the 5-second transformation.

With a full Heat Gauge, you can link one into the other, giving just enough time to safely power up and transform.

What can players do with Gold Experience Requiem activated in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R?

Gold Experience Requiem does not last the entire battle, so JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R players will need to make the most of it. The meter continuously drains while it is active, and there is no Heart Heat Attack/Great Heat Attack in this mode.

Fortunately, this is fine as Giorno Giovanna gains access to several new moves. He has a hover dash that can go forwards or backward as well as a powerful new projectile. This shot, Can you escape destruction? is unblockable, cannot be deflected, and can have its trajectory changed based on what attack button is pressed.

There is also You will never reach the truth!, which creates a temporary spherical force field around the player's Stand. This attack deals no direct damage, but can nullify non-GHA projectiles while making the player briefly invulnerable to all projectiles, including GHA projectiles.

If timed correctly (the moment an attack is received), it consumes .25 bars of Heart Heat Gauge, and the damage dealt will heal you instead. Obviously, this makes it incredibly useful for players with excellent timing.

Finally, he has Useless, useless, useless, useless!, a lengthy and powerful barrage of punches from Gold Experience. Players can also mash the attack button during this to increase the number of hits this attack has.

That’s what makes Gold Experience Requiem so devastating in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. It offers incredible control over the field, high damage, and unblockable attacks, which can then set up further damage. While it’s not an unstoppable transformation, it is still quite a powerful one, and one that should certainly be explored in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S