Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 spoilers and raw scans: Yorozu’s true face revealed as two new Ten Shadows Shikigami appear

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 returns in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 18 on Monday, April 2. Creator Gege Akutami had taken a creative break in the previous week. The recent spoilers suggest that the expected Shikigami reveal does take place in the chapter, but it is not the Shikigami anyone expected.

The previous chapter revealed the intricacies behind Yorozu’s Cursed Technique, Construction. Yorozu had been obsessed with Sukuna in the past, and she made him vow to marry her if she could defeat her in the present. As they started fighting, Yorozu brought forth her Flesh Armor, while Sukuna seemed to summon Mahoraga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 spoilers show Sukuna using two original Ten Shadows Shikigami

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 begins with a flashback of the Heian era. Yorozu realized that her construction technique required far too much Cursed Energy to operate efficiently. While she had a considerable amount of Cursed Energy, it was not enough to make her Cursed Technique as formidable as she wanted.

In order to reinforce her technique, she took inspiration from insects and their natural evolutionary powers that allowed them to perform greater tasks than their stature would allow. She formed the insect armor as a defensive and close-range device while supplementing her mid-range powers by creating a liquid metal, which she then keeps imbuing with Cursed energy, thus forming a greater balance between Cursed Energy input and output.

Using this method, Yorozu fought several military groups on par with the squad led by Takako Uro. She was later noticed and picked up by the Fujiwara Family. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 then returns to the present, where Yorozu and Sukuna continue to fight. While Mahoraga’s headgear appears above sukuna’s head, the Shikigami is nowhere to be seen, nor does it seem that Sukuna has gained any particular increase in his adaptability. Yorozu obsessively fights Sukuna, urging him to use his Shrine.

Despite being completely beaten up, however, Sukuna brings out one of the Ten Shadows Shikigami. It is a deer Shikigami called Madoka, which can use Reversed Cursed Technique to heal its user. The same function neutralizes Yorozu’s Cursed Energy inside the liquid metal. Sukuna then summons another Shikigami called Kangyu, which is a bull that can only move in a straight line, much like the Rook on a chessboard. However, the power of that charge is equally proportionate to the distance from the target.

Megumi summoning Bansho in the anime (Image via Mappa)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 spoilers reveal that to avoid getting his Shikigami destroyed, Sukuna has made their corporeal forms unstable, thus compromising their mobility and power. However, he makes up for the lack of power by supplying them with his tremendous amount of Cursed Energy. Both Madoka and Kangyu were part of the original squad of Shikigami bestowed on a Ten Shadows user. The spoilers say that Sukuna has manifested them, indicating that Megumi never had access to them.

As Yorozu is distracted by Kangyu’s attack, she loses sight of Sukuna. The King of Curses flies high above the compound where they are fighting and drops Bansho (Max Elephant) on Yorozu. This breaks her armor and Sukuna further taunts her saying that her “love” could only bring her so far. Enraged, Yorozu vows to show him the true strength of her heart.

Final thoughts

If nothing else, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 218 spoilers have managed to thoroughly show the true potential of the Ten Shadows Technique, and why one of its users was the only person in history to defeat a holder of the Six Eyes and Limitless. Sukuna’s intricate knowledge of the technique, which he likely accumulated over the millennium, combined with his mastery of Jujutsu and his immeasurable Curse Energy truly shows what Megumi can become with the right guidance.

On the other hand, it is saddening to see that Megumi can only reach his full potential when his body is in someone else’s control. He would likely lose his sister during this battle, as Sukuna seems disinclined to let Yorozu win at any cost. Yorozu, on the other hand, seems ready to sacrifice anything to defeat Sukuna. It remains to be seen if she can make Sukuna divert from using Ten Shadows exclusively, and use Shrine instead.

