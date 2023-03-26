Jujutsu Kaisen confuses readers on how the Ten Shadows technique works in Sukuna’s hands

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapters have simultaneously been some of the most exciting and heart-wrenching ones in the entire series thus far. In the span of a dozen issues, fans saw Yuji Itadori and co. go from nearly rescuing Satoru Gojo and Tsumiki Fushiguro to Megumi’s body being taken over by Sukuna. They saw Gojo’s freedom in question, and Tsumiki’s life in danger.

While Jujutsu Kaisen's recent writing has been exceptional, it has also been a true rollercoaster ride of emotion and power scaling as fans try to grasp Sukuna’s new power. The King of Curses’ ability to use Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique has only further exacerbated the difficulties of recent power scaling.

Similarly, Sukuna’s latest implementation of Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique is so different from previous uses, fans are now confused about exactly how it works. Confused fans have tried to break down and understand the details of Sukuna's Ten Shadows Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest issue suggests Sukuna can completely reinvent Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique and Shikigami

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest chapter began with the battle between Sukuna and Yorozu. Yorozu constantly put over her love for Sukuna, to the point of asking her “prize” for winning the fight to be her marriage to Sukuna. She ceaselessly brings this up during the fight until Sukuna summons Megumi’s Divine Dogs.

Yorozu dodged, following this up with an attempted counter, but Sukuna escaped by the time it was launched. She asked why he was using Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique rather than his own Domain Expansion or Cursed Technique. He tells her that he essentially wants to send Megumi’s soul to the point of no return by having him wholly responsible for Tsumiki’s death.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest issue then saw Yorozu become upset, asking Sukuna if he truly believes he can win with just Megumi’s technique. The narrator then began explaining Yorozu’s Cursed Technique, calling it a “Construction/Architecture Technique.” It’s said she built several Cursed Tool weapons in the past, making a name for herself as a veteran sorcerer as a result.

Yorozu then used her Cursed Technique to create a liquid metal armor that changes its volume while maintaining stable physical properties, and wrapping it around herself. Apparently, the armor can do this due to the semi-autonomous control of the Cursed Energy it’s made of.

Yorozu then dons a new form, featuring a flesh armor inspired by several strands of evolution. The chapter ended as Sukuna began summoning Mahoraga to counter.

Explaining why readers are confused

J @NotCactus21 @biyuuji They are actually not divine dogs cause you can even compare the signs are different. Look at Sukuna’s then look at Megumi’s @biyuuji They are actually not divine dogs cause you can even compare the signs are different. Look at Sukuna’s then look at Megumi’s

As mentioned above, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen issue saw Sukuna use the Divine Dogs of Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique. When Megumi summons these Shikigami, they take the form of two wolves, one with a black coat and one with a white coat. The two also sport two red, upside-down triangle shapes on their foreheads.

However, as Sukuna used them in the most recent release of the series, the dogs initially took the form of black, shadowy figures who seemingly had no corporeal or definitive form. There also seemed to be up to four different dogs when they were in this enigmatic form, suggesting that Sukuna is able to summon more than Megumi could.

Later, in the Jujutsu Kaisen issue, the shadowy wolves converge into one spot, when a corporeal form of theirs suddenly bursts out from the impact’s location. While this Divine Dog had some similarities to Megumi’s, such as a black coat and a symbol on its forehead, its humanoid body greatly distinguished it from Megumi’s Divine Dogs.

Schrodinger 🐾 - Villain Phase @SchrodingerDOA So does anyone know why Sukuna's divine dogs have a different symbol on their forehead compared to Fushiguro's? So does anyone know why Sukuna's divine dogs have a different symbol on their forehead compared to Fushiguro's?

As a result, fans are now incredibly confused about what exactly are Sukuna’s capabilities with the Ten Shadows Technique. For example, Nue maintained a consistent appearance when summoned by Sukuna and Megumi alike, with the only difference being Sukuna’s is larger. However, the Divine Dogs each of them summons are incredibly distinct and unique from one another.

The most likely explanation is that Sukuna is able to pervade the appearances and beings of the Shikigami if he chooses, or he can just increase their power and size. While this is purely speculative, it seems to be the most likely explanation. Hopefully, fans will get a definitive answer in the upcoming issues as Sukuna’s fight with Yorozu progresses.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

