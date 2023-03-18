Can Sukuna defeat Gojo using Megumi’s technique? Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest debate, explored

In recent Jujutsu Kaisen chapters, fans have seen Ryomen Sukuna, King of Curses, take vessel Megumi Fushiguro’s Ten Shadows Technique to heights previously unseen. This rings true for the series’ latest spoilers and raw scans, where a truly transcendent version of Megumi’s Divine Dogs is seen being used by Sukuna.

Always ready to power scale, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has pounced on these displays of the elevated Ten Shadows Technique, questioning just how powerful it is.

Some have even gone as far as to assert that Sukuna is not only a match for Satoru Gojo with Megumi’s Cursed Technique, but could even defeat the current inheritor of the Six Eyes and Limitless.

Sukuna’s latest skills in Jujutsu Kaisen certainly strong, but his chances vs. Sukuna come down to taming Mahoraga

Sukuna’s chances vs. Gojo, explained

Before diving into this hypothetical clash of Jujutsu Kaisen titans, it’s worth addressing some of the more overpowering aspects of Satoru Gojo’s techniques. Without any way to nullify the Infinity clause of the Limitless power, such as via a tamed and controllable Mahoraga, there’s essentially no way for Sukuna to defeat Gojo.

The Infinity aspect of the Limitless power creates an ever-present barrier between Satoru Gojo and the rest of the world. A good combat example of this is Gojo’s fight versus Special Grade Cursed Spirit Jogo. Here, even when standing completely still and actively using no Cursed Technique whatsoever, Jogo was unable to fully close the gap between his hand and that of Gojo’s without the latter wanting as much.

While Sukuna is obviously much stronger in the contemporary Jujutsu Kaisen series than Jogo was at the time, it’s presumed that the same rule applies even to the King of Curses himself. As such, the predominant theory of many fans is that without a way to bypass the Infinity, there’s simply no way for Sukuna to win against Gojo.

Conway Stern @Just_Slater

The way he's been teasing, it's going to be glorious. And it would lowkey be perfect as they're both considered to be the pinnacle of jujutsu sorcery @artsy_chris We're all waiting on Gojo vs Sukuna lolThe way he's been teasing, it's going to be glorious. And it would lowkey be perfect as they're both considered to be the pinnacle of jujutsu sorcery @artsy_chris We're all waiting on Gojo vs Sukuna lolThe way he's been teasing, it's going to be glorious. And it would lowkey be perfect as they're both considered to be the pinnacle of jujutsu sorcery

However, if Sukuna is able to tame and control Mahoraga and use its abilities to deactivate the Infinity, or even the Limitless overall, the matchup becomes very different. With him now able to attack Gojo both physically and with Cursed Techniques, he should be able to defeat the latter, albeit with difficulties.

Especially noteworthy is that Sukuna’s path to victory is made possible only by him currently using Megumi Fushiguro’s body as a vessel. This is supported by comments made by Gojo himself throughout the series, which allude to Megumi being the only one able to kill him. This idea was presented when Gojo brought up how a past Limitless user was killed by a Ten Shadows Technique user.

Furthermore, while Gojo doesn’t claim Megumi to have the potential to be more powerful than him as he does Yuji, Yuta, and Hakari, he does ask Megumi to surpass him. This further supports the idea that Megumi and his Ten Shadows Technique are one of the only realistic counters to Satoru Gojo in the contemporary Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Geezer @artsy_chris @cxmdnn Gege is doing this on purpose. We could've seen a domain clash with yuki and kenjaku. I think he's saving it for Gojo and Sukuna. But at this point any domain discourse should be cut off bcz we have NO idea how domain clashes work. We've only truly got domain vs simple domain. @cxmdnn Gege is doing this on purpose. We could've seen a domain clash with yuki and kenjaku. I think he's saving it for Gojo and Sukuna. But at this point any domain discourse should be cut off bcz we have NO idea how domain clashes work. We've only truly got domain vs simple domain.

With Sukuna now able to use Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique, taming Mahoraga would essentially be the last step in carving a path to victory. Mahoraga should, in theory, allow Sukuna to nullify the Infinity and touch/attack Gojo. However, it would not remove Gojo’s infinite Cursed Energy, still making him a great threat.

It’s also unknown exactly how Mahoraga’s abilities would interact with Gojo’s Six Eyes technique. That being said, Jujutsu Kaisen fans seem to largely agree that it would only be bad for Gojo, giving Sukuna a greater opportunity for victory. At a minimum, it would limit his reaction time in battle, giving Sukuna yet another slight advantage.

There’s also the matter of Gojo and Sukuna’s respective Domain Expansions, which would essentially create a stalemate with each other given the nature of each. A tamed and controllable Mahoraga would, in theory, give Sukuna’s the edge in this battle. However, the above specifications regarding Mahoraga’s interaction with Gojo’s infinite Cursed Energy would still apply.

To summarize, Sukuna’s biggest advantages in the fight against Gojo all stems from being in control of Megumi Fushiguro’s body. Access to the Ten Shadows Technique and Mahoraga, as well as Sukuna’s own Domain Expansion and Cursed Techniques, create a scenario in which he could win. However, nothing is guaranteed against Satoru Gojo, and any victory of Sukuna’s would be a hard-fought one.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

