One Piece live-action's latest leak reveals first episode details

Wednesday, March 1, saw yet another leak for the One Piece live-action series be released via various social media sites.

The leak, which came from Twitter user and reputable general anime and manga news source @shØnenleaks (Shonen Leaks), concerns the alleged material which the series’ first episode will cover.

While somewhat of an easy guess to make even without the proper sources and information, Shonen Leaks’ reputation makes this alleged One Piece live-action information credible. As a result, fans are excitedly speculating on exactly what will fill in the gaps between the provided starting and ending points for the series’ premiere episode.

One Piece live-action’s first episode set to cover Luffy’s origin story, Roger’s execution, and more

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks One Piece Netflix Live Action Series first episode adaptation is 1h 09min long and will cover the story from the Execution of Roger until Luffy meeting Zoro. One Piece Netflix Live Action Series first episode adaptation is 1h 09min long and will cover the story from the Execution of Roger until Luffy meeting Zoro. https://t.co/SV7oGVtimD

The aforementioned information from Shonen Leaks specifically claims that the first episode of the One Piece live-action series will end with Luffy meeting Zoro. Building on that, fans will see the execution of Pirate King Gol D. Roger, Luffy’s origin story, and the introduction of Koby, all of which took place in the series’ manga prior to Luffy and Zoro meeting for the first time.

Shonen Leaks also responded in a reply to a tweet that, according to their sources, the series may air on Netflix on August 31. However, this is not yet confirmed per them. What is especially interesting is the way in which Shonen Leaks shared this information suggests that the season will be releasing episodes weekly rather than all at once, but this is purely speculative.

Shonenleaks @sh0nenleaks @Arnav8271 According to the leaks, the series could start on August 31, but it is not yet confirmed @Arnav8271 According to the leaks, the series could start on August 31, but it is not yet confirmed

While some fans seem disappointed with this adaptation rate, seemingly consisting of only three chapters, special considerations must be given to exactly what will be adapted. For example, the first three chapters of the series total 100 pages worth of content. Generally speaking, this is the equivalent of five normal-length chapters of the manga series.

Thus, the first episode will actually cover a considerable amount of content, and get the adaptation pace started on the right foot from a page-count perspective. If this pace is continued, the first season should easily adapt through the Arlong Park Arc by the time its final episode airs.

There’s also the off-chance that Shonen Leaks’ information isn’t entirely accurate. For example, if the first episode actually covers through Zoro and Luffy’s meeting and deciding to form a pirate crew together, the first episode will instead adapt nearly 200 pages of material.

With this adaptation rate, the first season would not only easily go through the Arlong Park Arc, but could fully adapt the Loguetown Arc as well.

