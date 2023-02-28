One Piece chapter 1077: Major spoilers to expect

With One Piece chapter 1077 still over a week away as of this article’s writing, fans are clamoring for any and all spoiler information they can get on the issue. The concluding scenes of Chapter 1076, in which Shanks and Eustass Kid appear to be preparing for war, undoubtedly contributed to fans' current appetite for story details.

Unfortunately, with the series being on break this week, this also delays the spoiler process for One Piece chapter 1077. In other words, fans won’t be getting any spoiler information until the actual release week for the issue is at hand. While this is unfortunate news, there are at least a few major events fans can count on seeing in the issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the major spoilers to expect for One Piece chapter 1077.

One Piece chapter 1077 unfortunately all but guaranteed to cut away from Kid vs. Shanks, return to Egghead

Major spoilers to expect

While unfortunate for fans to hear, One Piece chapter 1077 will most likely not be continuing the focus on Shanks and Kid seen in the closing pages of the previous issue. Author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s general approach throughout the Egghead Island arc thus far has been to constantly shift perspectives, which will likely be the case here.

As a result, fans can count on likely returning to Egghead Island in the upcoming issue. The emphasis placed on over 100 Marine ships heading to Egghead Island to fight the Straw Hats in chapter 1076 further supports this theory. There are also several loose ends that still need to be wrapped up in Egghead, such as who the Vegapunk traitor is and Bonney’s exploration of her father’s memories.

Likewise, one of the most likely major spoilers fans can expect in One Piece chapter 1077 is a return to focus on Jewelry Bonney. With Bonney having not been seen since chapter 1074, and her last actions being devoting herself to experiencing her father’s painful memories, now seems the perfect time to revisit her adventure.

If this is the direction the issue ends up taking, fans can count on a majority of the issue being devoted to Bartholomew Kuma’s backstory. Oda will likely want to fully dive into his backstory once he starts it, as it’s likely the longest thread that needs to be tidied up before departing from Egghead.

One alternate route that could be taken in One Piece chapter 1077 is instead focusing on the various search parties currently looking for Dr. Vegapunk. This will also likely parlay into the reveal of the additional Seraphim. While there is no official count, fans speculate that there are three left, given that the Seraphim are based on and intended to replace the Shichibukai.

This would also explain Nami’s scream which Zoro and Luffy heard in chapter 1076 while fighting alongside Rob Lucci and Kaku. It’s entirely possible that her group has chanced upon a Seraphim, and with no legitimate fighter in their party, this could put Nami in serious danger. Some fans are even speculating, with reliable evidence based on foreshadowing, that she may even be kidnapped by a Seraphim and the World Government.

Likewise, One Piece chapter 1077 could also focus on the group made up of Vegapunk Lilith, Vegapunk Pythagoras, Vegapunk York, Franky, and Usopp. With chapter 1076 showing S-Snake attacking them and having turned York into stone with her Devil Fruit powers, this group is very arguably in equal danger to Nami’s party.

With Pythagoras and Lilith also being the two primary suspects amongst most fans as to who the traitor could be, this may also segue into a reveal that one of them is indeed the traitor. Vegapunk Shaka claimed in chapter 1076 that S-Bear and S-Hawk rejecting his orders meant that another Vegapunk commanded them to attack. If either Lilith or Pythagoras are seen being able to command S-Snake, this would paint them as the traitor.

However, this is purely speculative, with no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1077 available as of this writing. As a result, fans should keep an open mind and take the above with a grain of salt until the actual spoiler process for the issue begins.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

