One Piece live-action leak suggests writing for season 2 to be underway

The latest One Piece live-action leak suggests that the scriptwriting process for the series’ second season may already be underway. While shocking to hear, considering the first season hasn’t even dropped yet, it would make sense for season 2 processes to begin due to the anticipated August 2023 release date of the first season.

Fans of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga-turned-anime series are ecstatic to hear that plans for a continuation may already be in place. With showrunners Matt Owens and Steven Maeda regarded as true fans of the series, the hype behind One Piece live-action’s first season will only be bolstered by this latest season 2 news.

Script writing for One Piece live-action's second season may indicate continuation coming

Netflix Reporter @NetflixReporter

#OnePiece #Netflix A new listing on the WGA may have hinted that work has already started on Season 2 for Netflix's live-action One Piece!

The latest One Piece live-action leak was discovered via showrunner Matt Owens’ Writers Guild of America (WGA) page. Here, fans saw that the entry for the project was listed as the 2022-2024 season, with a “Season Count” of two as an executive for the series. In other words, his WGA page indicates that at least preliminary work for the second season has already begun.

Especially exciting is that fellow season one writer Ian Stokes, who wrote the second and seventh episodes, also has a season count of two for his role as co-executive producer. Episode 7 writers Lindsay Gelfand and Allison Weintraub also have two seasons listed for their work on the series, both under the shared title of Executive Story Editor.

What makes this newsworthy is that the WGA directory cannot be signed up for or edited by just anyone, unlike IMDb or other indexing websites. As made clear on the site, any information present is either verified independently by the WGA’s West or East divisions or the information is uploaded by the writers themselves to their profiles.

Netflix Reporter @NetflixReporter One Piece showrunner Matt Owens' WGA page shows that he's acting as Executive Producer on One Piece with a "Season Count" of 2.



Netflix hasn't officially confirmed Season 2 yet.

Although this specification gives the leak more weight, it’s not an outright confirmation that a second season will be coming. Owens and co may have done so preliminarily as a sign of faith that the adaptation will be popular enough to receive a second season. Likewise, it could be a version of their page that they prepared in advance but did not intend to upload anytime soon.

Similarly, Netflix could request Owens and other specific writers to begin their work on a potential second season without ordering a second batch of episodes outright. If there is any franchise that would merit such preparation, it is undoubtedly that of Eiichiro Oda’s.

Hopefully, the first season of the One Piece live-action adaptation will prove to be as popular and high-quality as fans hope it to be.

