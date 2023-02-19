One Piece episode 1052: Kaido’s powers weaken, Yamato devises a plan, and Zoro fights King

One Piece episode 1052, titled The Situation Has Grown Tense! The End of Onigashima!, centers on Yamato and Momonosuke's efforts to prevent Onigashima from approaching the Flower Capital.

Onigashima is a mountainous island that serves as the Animal Kingdom Pirates' official headquarters. Kaido intended to relocate his base to the Flower Capital as part of the New Onigashima Project, thus transforming Wano into a pirate nation.

But, in the previous episode, Luffy instructed Momonosuke and Yamato to stop the island. Fans will learn in this episode why stopping the island is vital not just to oppose Kaido, but also to save many lives.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime.

Momonosuke and Yamato try to stop Onigashima in One Piece episode 1052

Yamato has a plan

Yamato and Momonosuke as seen in One Piece episode 1052 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1052, Momonosuke and Yamato are constantly dodging the massive slabs of rock that are tumbling off of Onigashima. Yamato recognizes that the boulders falling from Onigashima are an anomaly and that the island is collapsing.

Kaido's Flame Clouds have grown unstable and can no longer support the broken bedrock. This could only indicate that Kaido's power is diminishing. Yamato predicts that if the conflict between him and Luffy continues, the entire island will fall.

But then Momonosuke learns that the Flower Capital is very close and that the floating island will be there in less than five minutes and so there is the possibility that the rocks will hit and hurt innocent people. Momonosuke then proceeds to headbutt the floating island, which only causes a few cracks.

In One Piece episode 1052, Yamato tells Momonosuke that this will not work. Instead, he has a plan: Momonosuke should make Flame Clouds slow down the movement of the island. Since Kaido is driving the island towards the Flower Capital with Flame Clouds, stronger Flame Clouds can be deployed to force it back.

Everyone's life is on the line

Yamato foresees the destruction caused by Onigashima in One Piece episode 1052 (Image via Toei Animation)

Momonosuke is taken aback because he has only recently begun to learn how to be a dragon and fly, but Yamato believes in him. Also, if the island lands on the Flower Capital as Kaido intended, there would be a large number of casualties.

In the worst-case scenario, if Kaido loses strength, the Flame Clouds would vanish as the island falls to the ground. Moreover, since there are so many weapons and explosives on Onigashima, they will act like a bomb and kill everyone, whether friends or allies.

With no time to evacuate the people and Luffy taking up the duty of stopping Kaido, Yamato and Momonosuke must deal with this issue without alerting anyone that everyone's life is in danger.

Zoro and Sanji versus King and Queen

Sanji and Zoro in One Piece episode 1052 (Image via Toei Animation)

The action then shifts to the Living Floor, where Sanji and Zoro battle the Queen and King. While Sanji believes Queen's laser beams would not harm him, the latter manages to grip him with his claws and hurl him to the ground.

Sanji thinks he took a big hit and most likely fractured a few ribs, but to his astonishment, no damage was done to his body. Queen further provokes him by demanding that he reveal the powers of Vinsmoke Judge's suit.

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1052, King transforms into a pteranodon hybrid and unleashes a barrage of attacks, one of which lands on Queen. These hits knock Zoro out of his feet, but fortunately, Franky catches him. Zoro is launched off the island by King's next blow, but he somehow manages to return there.

A quick recap of One Piece episode 1051

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1051 fans saw the much-awaited rematch between Luffy and Kaido begin.

The clash of their Haki split the sky in the same way that Roger and Whitebeard's conflicts did. Meanwhile, Momonosuke and Yamato left in search of a solution to prevent Onigashima from reaching the Flower Capital. Momonosuke, on the other hand, fell off Onigashima, and Yamato had to teach him that dragons fly by creating and holding onto clouds.

Meanwhile, all fighters allied with the Straw Hat Pirates were re-energized by Luffy's return and fought with a newfound passion. Even the Sulong users who had been at a disadvantage returned to battle after the clouds evaporated as a result of Luffy and Kaido's fight.

Poll : 0 votes