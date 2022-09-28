One Piece: top 10 strongest members of the Wano Alliance, ranked

Recently, One Piece readers witnessed the final curtain on the Wano Arc. The Strawhat Pirates and their allies achieved an amazing victory against the Beasts Pirates, the main antagonists of the arc. As a result, Luffy, Zoro, and the others are about to embark on the pivotal phase of their quest for the One Piece.

Just like Kaido, the captain of the Beasts Pirates decided to associate with Big Mom, Luffy and the others formed a big alliance, called the "Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance" between the Strawhat Pirates, the Heart Pirates, the Kozuki Family retainers, and the Mink Tribe. Progressively, the Kid Pirates, Marco, Izo, Yamato, and X Drake joined their side as well.

Together, they attacked Onigashima, the island where Kaido's headquarters were based. After a tremendous battle, the allied forces succeeded in their goal of defeating Kaido, Big Mom, and their subordinates. Following his triumph, Luffy was established as one of the Four Emperors. Upon the conclusion of their mission, the alliance officially disbanded, with the different parties going their separate ways.

Follow this article to find out a detailed analysis of how the members of the Wano Alliance are ranked in strength, from weakest to strongest.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1061 and reflects the writer's personal views.

The 10 strongest members of the Onigashima Raid Alliance in One Piece, ranked from weakest to strongest

10) Denjiro

Denjiro, the strongest member of the nine Red Scabbards, acting under his alias Kyoshiro (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Denjiro is one of the Red Scabbards, the samurai who served as Oden Kozuki's trusted retainers. Oden's death traumatized him to the point of causing his looks to be altered. Denjiro then became a yakuza boss, going under the name of Kyoshiro, and eventually ended up working as the bodyguard for Oden's usurper, Orochi. In reality, he never stopped being loyal to the Kozuki.

During the Onigashima Raid, Denjiro happily reunited with the other Scabbards. They joined their efforts against Kaido, but were unable to meaningfully damage him and were brutally defeated. The Yonko even mocked them for not having the strength to simply reopen the old wound that Oden had inflicted on him. After being healed, Denjiro met Orochi and beheaded him, killing him for good.

Denjiro was stated to be the best swordsman among all the Red Scabbards. He is a master of Armament Haki, being able to use an advanced stage of this power. He was able to clash on par with Zoro, although at the time the latter had only two out of his three swords and had not started training with Enma yet. Denjiro is able to emulate Oden's Two Sword Style, however he pales in comparison to the original.

9) Jinbe

"Knight of the Sea" Jinbe, the latest addiction to the Strawhat Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Jinbe recently joined the Strawhat Pirates, becoming their helmsman and one of their top fighters. He is a whale shark fish-man who is widely considered one of the strongest representatives of his race. The former captain of the Sun Pirates and a former member of the Seven Warlords, Jinbe is a powerful fighter, whose strength was praised even by the Four Emperors.

Jinbe is a great physical combatant, being the known greatest master of Fish-man Karate, a martial art that allows the user to control and manipulate any surrounding water source. Thanks to his natural durability and his expertise with Armament Haki, Jinbe is a tough individual who was able to survive attacks from Akainu and Big Mom, two of the most dangerous characters in the One Piece series.

Previously, Jinbe was able to compete on equal grounds with Portuguese D. Ace, forcing the latter into a five-day battle.Two years ago, he participated in the Impel Down mass evasion, and later took part in the Summit War in Marineford. During the Onigashima Raid, Jinbe faced and defeated Who's Who, a former CP9 agent and one of the most prominent members of the Beast Pirates' Flying Six.

8) Killer

"Massacre Soldier" Killer, the second strongest member of the Kid Pirates and Kid's right-hand man (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Being Eustass Kid's right-hand man and partner, Killer is the second strongest member of the Kid Pirates. After their loss to Kaido, Killer was forced to work as an assassin at the service of the shogun Orochi Kurozumi. He was later reunited with his crew and, together with them, joined the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance.

A testament to Killer's strength, he is one of the only two Worst Generation Supernovas that aren't captains. He was also among the five most powerful rookies to confront the Emperors on Onigashima's Rooftop. After suffering a severe defeat at the hands of Zoro at the beginning of the Wano Arc, Killer brutally beat Basil Hawkins, a fellow Supernova who chose to side with Kaido.

Killer's attacks are extremely swift and lethal. His fighting style is characterized by speed, acrobatic abilities, and agility. He can even damage the opponent from the inside using two scythe-like blades, the Punishers. As a result of his feats during the Wano Arc, most One Piece fans consider Killer to be a solid Commander-level fighter.

7) Sanji Vinsmoke

"Black Leg" Sanji, the third strongest member of the Strawhat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Sanji is the cook of the Strawhat Pirates. He dreams of finding the All Blue, a legendary place where all the seas join in a single one. Sanji usually acts like a smart and clever individual, but when he is in the presence of women, he loses all of his usual coolness, to the point where his behavior becomes rather annoying.

Sanji typically challenges the third most powerful combatant from the enemy's side. His best traits as a fighter are his Observation Haki and the speed and strength of his kicks. After awakening his family's genetic enhancements, Sanji increased his physical parameters and unlocked the Ifrit Jambe, a further stage of his previous Diable Jambe.

Using this improved power, he was able to defeat Queen, a Yonko Commander who ranks as the third strongest warrior in the Beasts Pirates. Sanji is one of the most powerful individuals in the Strawhat Pirates, ranking only below Luffy, the captain of the crew, and Zoro, who is Luffy's right-hand man. However, some fans argue that it's hardly believable for Sanji to be stronger than Jinbe, the Strawhats' newcomer.

6) Marco

Marco "The Phoenix", the former right-hand man of Edward Newgate in the Whitebeard Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Marco is a former member of the Whitebeard Pirates. Being the second strongest individual in the crew, below only Edward Newgate, Marco was the latter's right-hand man. After Ace and Newgate's deaths during the tragic defeat in the Paramount War, he led what was left of the crew into taking revenge against the Blackbeard Pirates. However, the Whitebeard Pirates disbanded after losing that final battle.

Marco is a highly experienced pirate and an influential individual, whose strength appears to be respected by nearly everyone in the One Piece world. His main source of power is the Bird-Bird Fruit Model: Phoenix, a Mythological Zoan that allows Marco to transform into a phoenix, increasing his mobility and physical strength and gifting him exceptional healing powers.

As long as he has enough stamina, Marco can immediately self-regenerate any kind of damage he receives. This ability enabled him to accomplish incredible feats. He could hold his own against Kizaru and Big Mom, block attacks from King, and even from Kaido. Thanks to his regenerative abilities, Marco alone was able to stall King and Queen in 1 vs 2. Unfortunately, despite pushing himself, he wasn't able to hurt them significantly.

5) Yamato

"Ogre Princess" Yamato (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Born as Kaido's daughter, Yamato developed a sincere admiration for Oden. Because of this, Kaido imprisoned her. She deeply respects Oden, to the point of completely identifying herself with him, often leading to funny gags which end in misunderstandings and laughs. When Luffy and the others attacked Onigashima to defeat Kaido and overthrow his domination, she allied with them.

Yamato is a prideful warrior who, while disapproving of Kaido's actions, stood firm against him. During the raid, she was able to clash against her father on equal ground for a certain amount of time. Yamato ate the a Mythological Zoan Devil Fruit, which allowed her to transform into a divine wolf, augmenting her physical abilities and generating and controlling ice.

In the past, she was able to clash against Ace, a powerful Logia user, while holding back her Devil Fruit abilities. Yamato has been shown to possess a mighty Armament Haki. She also displayed the very rare Conqueror Haki, and is one of the very few people who are able to use this ability at its advanced stage, a feat that Kaido himself described as something only the strongest fighters can replicate.

4) Trafalgar D. Water Law

"Surgeon of Death" Trafalgar Law, the captain of Heart Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Trafalgar Law is a medician and the captain of the Heart Pirates. He has been an ally of the Straw Hats since the Punk Hazard Arc. He is also a former member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Law is a cautious and scheming man, but also a determined individual who has shown great pain tolerance. Possessing the very rare "Will of the D.", he aims to discover its meaning and purpose.

Law's tactical skills and the power of his Ope-Ope Fruit made him a very dangerous pirate, earning him the moniker of "Surgeon of Death". His Devil Fruit abilities allow him to manipulate anything within his power range. After the time skip, Law overwhelmingly defeated Smoker and Vergo, and was able to inflict severe damage on Doflamingo. However, he ended up being outclassed by the latter.

During the Wano Arc, Law was able to achieve the Awakening of his Devil Fruit abilities. After the fight on Onigashima's rooftop, he teamed up with Eustass Kid to take on Big Mom. Taking advantage of the numerical superiority, Law was able to hit the Emperor, dealing significant damage. Eventually, the combined attacks of the two Supernovas were successful in defeating Big Mom.

3) Eustass Kid

Eustass "Captain" Kid, the captain of Kid Pirates (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Eustass "Captain" Kid is the leader of Kid Pirates. He is violent, arrogant, and fearless, never backing down from a fight or hesitating to take on a challenge. Kid is fiercely competitive with Luffy in his pursuit of the One Piece. After joining forces with Law, Kid managed to defeat Big Mom, one of the Four Emperors. She tanked their attacks, but was eventually pushed underground, unable to ascend back.

Kid's fighting style revolves around creating mecha and overwhelming the opponent with his Devil Fruit powers. He is one of the few wielders of the rare Conqueror Haki, but he was unable to activate its advanced stage. However, he awakened the next stage of his Magnet-Magnet Fruit abilities, allowing him to have complete control over magnetic forces.

During the various fights in Onigashima, Kid has been shown to possess impressive levels of endurance and determination. Combining his Magnet-Magnet Awakening techniques with Trafalgar Law's abilities, they were able to land some devastating blows on Big Mom, which caused her to fall into the void. After being further struck by some bombs that dropped on her, she ended up defeated.

2) Roronoa Zoro

"Pirate Hunter" Roronoa Zoro, the second strongest member of Strawhat Pirates and Luffy's right-hand man (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Aiming to surpass Dracule Mihawk and become the World's Strongest Swordsman, Roronoa Zoro is Luffy's right-hand man. As One Piece author, Eiichiro Oda, officially confirmed, Zoro is the second strongest individual in the Strawhats, and usually acts as the vice-captain of the crew. The fact that he and Luffy are the only two Strawhats to share certain strength-related achievements demonstrates their bond.

Zoro is a master swordsman, with outstanding displays of endurance, speed, and physical strength. He is a powerful Armament Haki and Conqueror Haki user, even managing to unlock the advanced stage of this ability, a feat that Kaido said only the strongest fighters could ever achieve. Using his three Graded Swords coated in Haki, Zoro carries out destructive and lethal cuts.

In the first part of the Wano Arc, he wreaked havoc, overwhelming his fellow Supernovas, Hawkins, Killer, and Apoo. During the Onigashima Raid, Zoro fought against the Emperors. He was able to block their combined attack and inflict on Kaido a wound that left him with a scar. After unleashing his Conqueror Haki, Zoro increased his strength to the point where he could outclass King, Kaido's right-hand man.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

"Strawhat" Monkey D. Luffy, the founder and captain of the Strawhat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy is the founder and captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. He is a part of the D. clan, and his goal is to find the One Piece and become King of Pirates. Luffy is an exceptional warrior who has faced every sort of challenge throughout the entire One Piece series. He has confronted Warlords, Marines, and pirates of all kinds. After defeating Kaido in a fierce battle, Luffy achieved the status of Emperor.

Luffy ate the Human-Human, Model: Nika, a Mythological Zoan which grants his body rubber-like properties. It also allows him to use transformations called Gears" that enhance his speed, strength, and versatility. After awakening his Devil Fruit, Luffy reached a stage called Gear 5, obtaining unbelievable powers. Additionally, he can also use the advanced versions of Observation, Armament, and Conqueror Haki.

After receiving training from Silvers Rayleigh, the former right-hand man of Gol D. Roger, Luffy became an amazing warrior, to the point that his Gear 4 transformation allowed him to overwhelm Doflamingo. Despite both of them going down, he was able to knock out Katakuri, the second-strongest member of the Big Mom Pirates, in the following arc. In the Wano Arc, Luffy was able to defeat Kaido, the man known as the World's Strongest Creature. All of this solidifies Luffy's position as the strongest member of the Wano Alliance.

Final thoughts

T.D.A @TeeDeeA_



#ONEPIECE Law's alliance with Luffy comes to an end. We won't see as much of Law and Kidd moving forward. We'll probably hear about stuff they do in the news and will show up during the final war arc, but they won't be as prominent as they were in Wano imo. Law's alliance with Luffy comes to an end. We won't see as much of Law and Kidd moving forward. We'll probably hear about stuff they do in the news and will show up during the final war arc, but they won't be as prominent as they were in Wano imo.#ONEPIECE https://t.co/jTFLKLg1Cr

Before their defeat, the Beasts Pirates were one of the most powerful and notorious crews in the One Piece world. Founded and led by Kaido, they occupied the Wano Country, making it their domain and oppressing the population. After Kaido decided to associate with Big Mom, they created an alliance, the Beasts Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates.

After their defeat at the hands of the Wano Alliance was revealed all over the One Piece world, Kaido and Big Mom were no longer considered among the Four Emperors, meaning that they and their crew lost their status.

The authority and influence that the Beasts Pirates previously held in the One Piece world has now vanished, but the strength they have shown remains unforgettable. They are widely recognized as the strongest enemies that the Straw Hat Pirates have ever managed to defeat since the start of the One Piece series.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think is stronger? Killer or Sanji? Killer Sanji 1 votes so far