One Piece Episode 1051: Luffy and Kaido crack the heavens, Momonosuke learns to fly, and the Minks emerge victorious

The confrontation between Luffy and Kaido in One Piece Episode 1051 is visually stunning. The installment, titled A Legend All Over Again! Luffy's Fist Roars in the Sky, finally begins the long-awaited rematch between Kaido and Luffy.

The Gum-Gum Fruit user had previously relied on Yamato and Momonosuke for assistance, but in this episode he declares quite confidently that he intends to take on the captain of the Animal Kingdom Pirates alone.

In the previous episode, fans saw Luffy help Momonosuke overcome his fears in the most unusual way. The latter must now take on some responsibilities while Luffy deals with the main issue.

The much-anticipated fight between Luffy and Kaido begins in One Piece Episode 1051

Luffy and Kaido crack open the heavens

In One Piece Episode 1051, Luffy declares that he will defeat Kaido at any cost. He truly believes that he has an infinite number of chances to secure a victory as long as he is alive.

The impact of Luffy and Yamato's blows creates shockwaves and sparks all around Wano. The latter recalls Oden's journal, where it was written that Roger and Whitebeard's battles split the heavens.

Momonosuke learns to fly

In One Piece Episode 1051, Luffy directs Momonosuke and Yamato to find a way to stop Onigashima so that he can fight peacefully. Kaido's evil plan is to destroy the Flower Capital with Onigashima and establish the New Onigashima there. He wishes to enslave everyone in Wano and make them labor for him.

As Momonosuke and Yamato are about to leave, Kaido comes after them. Yamato is able to block the strike, and Luffy restrains Kaido, but Momonosuke falls from the edge of Onigashima. Yamato jumps after him and, while still in the air, teaches him that dragons create clouds and grab onto them to fly. Momonosuke finally learns to fly after this.

The Straw Hats and their allies find renewed strength

The Straw Hat pirates and their allies are ecstatic to learn that Luffy has returned to fight Kaido once again. So, when the King and Queen say that Kaido will be the next Pirate King, and that Luffy's return means nothing because he has already lost once, Sanji and Zoro simply dismiss that as it is not how they see the future. Kawamatsu mentions how Luffy's presence, like Oden's, inspires everyone.

Meanwhile in One Piece Episode 1051, the Minks regain their advantage after Luffy and Kaido's fight dispersed the clouds that had covered the moon. As a result, Inuarashi and Nekomamushi transform into their Sulong forms and finally defeat Jack and Perosepro.

A quick recap of One Piece Episode 1050

One Piece Episode 1050 began with Luffy thanking Yamato for keeping Kaido at bay. Kaido, on the other hand, asked who Momonosuke was because he did not recognize the latter in dragon form. The character responded by introducing himself as Wano's next Shogun.

Even though Momonosuke had shown bravery by revealing his identity in front of Kaido, he was no match for the latter's strength and could not use dragon powers either. However, Luffy persuaded him to bite the Emperor of the Sea instead, which appeared to drive away his fears to some extent.

Meanwhile, the Mink tribe was shown to be in trouble. The two dragons' fight brought clouds that covered the moon and took away their Sulong forms. Both Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were exhausted and outmatched against Jack and Perospero.

