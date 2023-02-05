One Piece episode 1050: Momonosuke declares his goal, the Mink tribe loses their advantage, and Kaido is bitten

Released on February 5, 2023, One Piece episode 1050 is all about Momonosuke's development as a character from the helpless and timid child who was wronged in the past by Kaido to one who aspires to become the true heir to Wano. As a result, fans are now anticipating Luffy to push Momonosuke to become even better.

The latter has already lost a lot of things, most recently his childhood self, because he used Shinobu's abilities to age himself. In this manner, he was able to bring Luffy to Onigashima in the previous episode so that the rematch between the Straw Hat and Kaido could happen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Momonosuke overcomes his fears in One Piece episode 1050

Momonosuke wants to be the Shogun of the Land of Wano

Kaido and Momonosuke face off in One Piece episode 1050 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1050, titled Two Dragons Face Off! Momonosuke’s Determination!, begins with Luffy thanking Yamato for keeping Kaido occupied and assuring him that he will do the rest. While Momonosuke and Yamato are recuperating from the exhaustion after their respective struggles, Kaido appears in his dragon form, surprised that Luffy is still alive.

Since Kaido could not recognize Momonosuke in his dragon form, he asks the latter about his name and whether or not he saved Straw Hat. Momonosuke, initially apprehensive due to his previous encounter with Kaido, reveals his identity and declares his intention to become the Shogun of the Land of Wano.

Mink Tribe loses advantage

Inuarashi in One Piece chapter 1050 (Image via Toei Animation)

While everyone on Straw Hats' side is energized by Luffy's return to the battlefield, a section of the pirate crew's alliance finds itself at a disadvantage. A montage of fight sequences in One Piece episode 1050 shows how the face-off between the two dragons affects the Mink tribe. They have been fighting in their Sulong form because it is night and the moon is out.

However, the dragons bring thunderclouds that cover the moon, reverting the Minks to their base form. Furthermore, their transformation used a lot of energy, leaving them unable to exert themselves anymore, which is why Inuarashi and Nekomamushi are now at a disadvantage against Jack and Perospero. Carrot, Wanda, Shishilian, and Bariete are also unable to contribute.

Momonosuke bites Kaido

Momonosuke bites Kaido in One Piece episode 1050 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1050 returns to Luffy and Momonosuke, who are fighting Kaido. The latter begins shooting fireballs from his mouth, and Momonosuke, who does not know how to breathe fire, can only dodge the strikes.

Luffy goes for Gear 3 while instructing Momonosuke to bite Kaido. Momonosuke overcomes his hesitation by remembering his parents' sacrifice to protect him and takes a forceful bite. Luffy then explains that Momonosuke should not be afraid of anything after biting an Emperor of the Sea.

A quick recap of One Piece episode 1049

Luffy in Gear 4 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1049 began with Luffy's attempt to convince a terrified Momonosuke to fly. Although the latter was finally able to fly after some coercion, he could not land where Kaido and Yamato were fighting. Instead, he veered off course, causing mayhem inside the Skull Dome.

The episode then focused on Yamato battling Kaido, where the two traded blows, with neither gaining the upper hand. Yamato stated that he will not die before Luffy returns, but Kaido argued that the former had no friends, or if he once did, they had all died. Moreover, the Samurais of Wano would not accept him.

Yamato was visibly affected by Kaido's mind games and took quite a beating due to the distraction. However, the episode ended with him rising up and striking back. Gear 4 Luffy also joined the fight simultaneously, and Kaido was sent flying as a result of the powerful strike.

