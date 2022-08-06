One Piece: What will Carrot choose for her future?

One Piece Chapter 1056’s unofficial release earlier today saw the Wano arc finally zeroing in on its ending point. This was mainly signaled by the wrapping up of loose threads as well as confirmation near the end of the issue that the time for the Straw Hats to leave was at hand.

However, one interesting part of One Piece Chapter 1056 saw a certain mink being presented with an incredibly difficult choice. It seems that Carrot has been asked to become the new leader of the Mokomo Dukedom, but the young Mink seems troubled with her choice.

Follow along as this article debates exactly what Carrot will choose for her future in the coming issues of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece.

One Piece’s latest issue sees Carrot pushed into a position she clearly doesn’t want

Carrot's real dilemma

Gryff the Gaming Gremlin @GaminGryff Found on reddit.



Wanda: Pedro’s will lives on you!



Wanda: Pedro's will lives on you!

Carrot: You're right. Pedro's will does live on me. And it's telling me to GET TF OUTTA HERE AND GO FIND ONE PIECE!!!!!

As aforementioned, the recent unofficial release of One Piece Chapter 1056 saw controversial character Carrot being asked to become the new leader of the Mokomo Dukedom. This was asked of her by current leaders Inuarashi and Nekomamushi, who are choosing to stay in Wano by Momonosuke’s side as his retainers and protectors.

Carrot, upon initially being asked the question, responded that she would happily become the new ruler. However, upon realizing what was being discussed, she began expressing reservations, citing her lack of strength relative to others. The two current leaders retorted that her experience on the high seas qualifies her to lead the Minks into the New Era better than anyone else.

Furthermore, they claimed that she inherited Pedro’s will more than any other Mink did, which did seem to touch Carrot in a profound way. However, it’s unclear from her facial expression at that moment and the conversation’s resolution as to whether or not she chose or will choose to accept the role in coming issues.

Heart of a bear @Sombes2 I do not understand the vitriolic hatred one piece fans have for Carrot I do not understand the vitriolic hatred one piece fans have for Carrot

On one hand, it seems a natural progression for Carrot to ascend and lead the Mokomo Dukedom into the imminently arriving New Era. Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were accurate in claiming that her experience with the Straw Hats had certainly given her the experience and skills needed to lead the Minks.

On the other hand, many have often felt that Carrot’s place was with the Straw Hats, especially after being with the crew for two of One Piece’s longest arcs ever, one being the longest overall. While this is certainly a controversial topic with a plethora of differing opinions, there is at least a portion of the fanbase that feels she’s deserving of a spot on the crew.

Narrative-wise, it would also make more sense for her to join the crew than for her to not join. If she truly is the biggest inheritor of Pedro’s will, it would make sense for her to see her journey with the Straw Hats through, considering his last act was ensuring their voyage’s continuation.

My day has been made. Carrot is NOT joining the Straw Hats. 🥳



My day has been made. Carrot is NOT joining the Straw Hats.

Also, this panel had me rolling.

In combination with the clear chemistry she has with a majority of, if not all of, the Straw Hats, it would seem as though her spot on the crew is all but officially announced. Especially when considering her reaction to being offered a chance at leading the Mokomo Dukedom, it’s clear and apparent that her true desires lie in continuing on with the Straw Hats to Laugh Tale.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

