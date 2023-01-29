One Piece episode 1049: Yamato fights Kaido, Momonosuke learns to fly, and Luffy appears in Gear 4

One Piece episode 1049, titled Luffy Soars! Revenge Against the King of the Beasts, announces the return of Luffy back into the arena. Indeed, a long time has passed between him drowning, the Heart Pirates rescuing him from the water, and Carabou nursing him back to health.

Meanwhile, the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies have been holding out against the Animal Kingdom Pirates. Each of them has their own motivations, which were cemented by the discovery that Luffy was still alive.

In the previous episode, for example, Yamato took center stage, with his past explored. We saw how he was treated since childhood and how three of Wano's greatest swordsmen sacrificed themselves so that he could participate in the prophesied war against Kaido that would result in Wano's liberation.

In One Piece episode 1049, Luffy returns in Gear 4

Luffy and Momonosuke fly

Momonosuke and Luffy in One Piece episode 1049 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1049 begins with Luffy atop Momonosuke in his dragon form. But instead of flying through the sky, they are on the ground. Momosonuke is terrified of heights and thus freezes at the very thought of flying. An argument ensues as Luffy cannot believe Momonosuke, now an adult samurai and dragon, is unable to fly.

After many insults and a great deal of whisker pulling, Luffy manages to get Momonosuke flying, albeit with closed, tearful eyes. However, as they approach Onigashima, another issue arises: Momonosuke has no idea how to land. As a result, he deviates from the destination and disrupts numerous fights taking place in the Skull Dome.

Kaido versus Yamato

Kaido as seen in One Piece episode 1049 (Image via Toei Animation)

While the previous episode demonstrated Yamato's determination to stand up to Kaido, his fight will not be over until Luffy returns. So, in One Piece episode 1049, the epic battle between Yamato and Kaido continues, with the two exchanging powerful blows. Yamato is able to shed his father's blood and thrash him to the ground.

Yamato declares that he will not die until Luffy returns, but Kaido tries to break his resolve by reminding him that he is an ogre child and that the Samurai of Wano would never consider him an ally.

Furthermore, in One Piece episode 1049, Kaido claims that Yamato has no friends, but this is not true because the latter has made friends with people like Ace. But then Kaido reminds him that all of his friends are no longer alive.

Kaido's words definitely have an effect as Yamato loses focus and begins to get beaten up pretty badly. The episode concludes with a cinematic shot of Yamato attacking Kaido, followed by Luffy in Gear 4. The impact of the strike shakes the whole place and sends Kaido flying.

A quick breakdown of One Piece episode 1048

Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Yamato’s past and how it shaped him was the main focus. While Yamato and Kaido were fighting, fans witnessed the terrible abuse Kaido subjected his son to for wanting to be Oden.

Kaido had imprisoned Yamato in a cave with the three Daimyos of Wano for a month with only one serving of food when he was a child. They were all hungry, but the samurai let the young Yamato have the food before teaching him to fight and reading Oden's journal to him.

The three swordsmen then sacrificed themselves to free Yamato so that he could fight in the prophesied war against Kaido.

Meanwhile, Momonosuke was seen flying, but only for a short time, before crashing to the ground.

