How strong is Ryuma in One Piece, explained

Recently, One Piece readers witnessed the last curtain on the Wano arc. After achieving an amazing victory against the Beasts Pirates, Luffy, Zoro, and the other Strawhats are ready to enter the decisive phase of their adventure. In the land they just managed to save from oppression, everything was instilled with the presence of Ryuma, Wano's greatest samurai, a legend hailed as the "Sword God." And this article will assess what makes Ryuma one of the strongest characters in the series.

Key highlights of this article

Who is Ryuma Ryuma's impressive feats and abilities The parallel between Ryuma and Zoro Final thoughts

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to Chapter 1059.

Ryuma is one of the strongest characters in the entire One Piece series

Ryuma and Dracule Mihawk are the only two characters who were able to achieve a Black Blade (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Ryuma Shimotsuki was a legendary samurai native of Wano. Despite his immense strength, he wasn't a ruthless fighter, believing that a battle should be measured by what was protected instead of how much fame was gained. In fact, as a samurai, Ryuma strongly believed in honor and followed a strict personal code.

One Piece's Ryuma was the same one that featured in Monsters, Oda's previous one-shot manga, which was considered a canon and had Ryuma as its main character. In that piece, he slayed a dragon and defeated Cyrano, a famed swordsman.

Azok @AzokVFX FIRST CANON ONE PIECE CHARACTER: This manga is called monsters by oda. It was created in 1994 so it was before one piece. This manga follows the life of ryuma and is 100% canon, Ryuma is the first one piece character. FIRST CANON ONE PIECE CHARACTER: This manga is called monsters by oda. It was created in 1994 so it was before one piece. This manga follows the life of ryuma and is 100% canon, Ryuma is the first one piece character. https://t.co/lQnuUUYvSW

Ryuma wished to one day fight against King, an individual whom he heard had an incredible reputation as a warrior. He believed that this powerful fighter must hold a great warrior's soul, which would make a worthy opponent. However, this person was none other than Ryuma himself and the "King" was a moniker given to him by the many people he saved, which he wasn't aware of.

Hundreds of years after Ryuma's death, Gecko Moriah stole his corpse and had Doctor Hogback turn it into a zombie by putting Brook's shadow inside it. Zoro met the zombie and defeated it after a heated battle. Impressed by his strength, Ryuma, before fading forever, offered him his sword Shusui. After using it for many battles, Zoro returned Shusui to Wano, where it's considered a national treasure.

Ryuma's impressive feats and abilities

Even hundreds of years after his death, Ryuma is hailed as "Wano's Greatest Hero" (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Ryuma was an outstanding fighter, renowned as the Sword God for his unparalleled swordsmanship. Unbeknownst to him, people hailed Ryuma as King, the strongest warrior who single-handedly protected Wano. Furthermore, he defeated the pirates and the World Government who wanted to bring the land under their control and seize its gold.

Despite being several times weaker than the original, the zombie created by Ryuma's corpse was rather powerful. A testament to this was when he easily defeated Brook by merely using a fraction of his strength, which is how he was able to hold back impressively.

SobaBuggy @SobaBuggy In the “Monsters” Manga, not only was Ryuma the first person to slay a dragon and make the first black blade. He also beat the Strongest swordsman with one attack. If Ryuma was still alive, Wano wouldn’t have been Kaido’s Territory. 🗡 In the “Monsters” Manga, not only was Ryuma the first person to slay a dragon and make the first black blade. He also beat the Strongest swordsman with one attack. If Ryuma was still alive, Wano wouldn’t have been Kaido’s Territory. 🗡 https://t.co/rgydwBj6eo

Luckily for him, Brook was saved by Zoro, who took his place in the battle. After a thrilling duel with Brook and Franky, two Mid Trio level fighters, Zoro managed to defeat Ryuma, freeing his crewmate's soul that was trapped inside the zombie's body.

When he was alive, Ryuma possessed an incredibly powerful Armament Haki. He was able to make his sword, Shusui, a Black Blade. During the entire timeline of the One Piece series, no one else except for him and Dracule Mihawk, were ever able achieve this exceptional feat.

The parallel between Ryuma and Roronoa Zoro

The similarity between Ryuma and Zoro is astonishing (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

In Monsters, Eiichiro Oda drew Ryuma closely resembling Zoro. In fact, they appear to be completely identical in terms of aesthetics, sharing a striking resemblance to their facial structure and having the same scar over their left eye. The only visual difference between them is that Ryuma's hair is black unlike Zoro's green hair. What's more, both of them share the same ambition to be the strongest.

While observing Zoro's battle against King during the Wano arc, Hyogoro and Kawamatsu, two natives of Wano, stated that both his looks and fighting style strongly reminded him of Ushimaru Shimotsuki, who was Ryuma's descendant. The two bystanders even commented that Zoro returning the Shusui to Wano must have been fate and directly likened him to Ryuma.

Lando Checking In @Barca_Wizard A proposal;



I will glad accept the notion that Kaido didn't dodge Dragon Blaze as there's no on-screen evidence.



The implications of Big Mom telling him to dodge and thematic parallel of Ryuma slaying a dragon in the same pose are irrelevant



Also, Zoro saying he missed isn't A proposal;I will glad accept the notion that Kaido didn't dodge Dragon Blaze as there's no on-screen evidence.The implications of Big Mom telling him to dodge and thematic parallel of Ryuma slaying a dragon in the same pose are irrelevantAlso, Zoro saying he missed isn't https://t.co/m9F5qeVDiX

Throughout the One Piece series, Zoro and Ryuma came to meet once, even if the latter was only a corpse reanimated as a zombie. Believing that the soul of the sword would be pleased to serve under the man who defeated its preceding owner, Ryuma gifted the sword Shusui to Zoro. This created a link between the two swordsmen.

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda emphasized the stark parallels between Zoro and Ryuma in a subtle manner. Two of Zoro's most powerful attacks, the Dragon Blaze and the King Of Hell: Dragon Damnation, are based on the sword slash that Ryuma used in Monsters to kill the giant dragon.

Final thoughts

Fans can't wait to see if Zoro will be able to surpass Ryuma, who is portrayed to be even stronger than Oden (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Even with his few appearances between the One Piece series and the Monsters one-shot, Ryuma became a fan favorite character. Moreover, the fans have been interested in learning more about how Ryuma achieved a Black Blade or whether or not he was an ancestor of Zoro.

However, what can be assured is that Ryuma has been one of the strongest characters in the One Piece series, and possibly the strongest swordsman ever. Even hundreds of years after his death, his skills and accomplishments are regarded as legendary.

Artur - Library of Ohara ➜ One Piece Film RED @newworldartur I've been convinced for a long while now that Ryuma lived during the Void Century and probably knew the original Joy Boy. That makes the implications with Luffy and Zoro particularly interesting, as well as how exactly the legend of the dragon came to play in I've been convinced for a long while now that Ryuma lived during the Void Century and probably knew the original Joy Boy. That makes the implications with Luffy and Zoro particularly interesting, as well as how exactly the legend of the dragon came to play in https://t.co/Pes2b6FN43

Despite Wano being blessed with other great samurai, such as Oden Kozuki, people still consider Ryuma to be the one worthy of the moniker of Wano's Greatest Hero. This hints at Ryuma being even stronger than Oden, who is a powerful individual in his own right, being able to fight on equal grounds with Kaido and gain the respect of Roger and Whitebeard.

Given Ryuma's immense power and status as one of the most hailed swordsmen of all time, he is a benchmark for Zoro to reach and possibly trascend. With One Piece having entered its endgame, fans can't wait to see Zoro reach and surpass this legendary samurai from the past.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a flashback involving Ryuma? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar