Jujutsu Kaisen: Who did Sukuna summon at the end of Chapter 217? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 is set to be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST. Spoilers for the upcoming chapter have already begun leaking on Twitter, increasing the hype among fans worldwide. The spoilers so far have revealed that in chapter 217, we will see Yorozu go up against Sukuna.

According to spoilers, towards the end of the chapter, Yorozu will transform into a bug-like creature to fight Sukuna. This would cause the King of Curses to summon an old enemy to take care of Yorozu and her new form. Chapter 217 will be action-heavy and will see two-thousand-year-old acquaintances facing each other for the first time since the Heian Era.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217.

Sukuna will summon General Mahoraga towards the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217

Ariana @Arianasenseiuwu



Yorozu takes on a new form. A flesh armor that diverts and specializes numerous biological functions. And Sukuna starts to Summon Mahoraga to counter



#JJK217 #JujutsuKaisen #sukuna #mahoraga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 spoilersYorozu takes on a new form. A flesh armor that diverts and specializes numerous biological functions. And Sukuna starts to Summon Mahoraga to counter #JujutsuKaisen 217 #jujutsukaisenspoilers Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 217 spoilersYorozu takes on a new form. A flesh armor that diverts and specializes numerous biological functions. And Sukuna starts to Summon Mahoraga to counter#JJK217 #JujutsuKaisen #JujutsuKaisen217 #jujutsukaisenspoilers #sukuna #mahoraga https://t.co/H3ACdCdT0Z

Spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 are currently running rampant on Twitter, with fans hyping the events of the upcoming chapter. In one of these spoilers, we see Yorozu taking a new form, which consists of flesh armor and bug-like wings.

To counter Yorozu's new form, Sukuna is seen summoning Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. This major reveal has shocked Jujutsu Kaisen fans, as the upcoming chapter sets up an impactful battle between Yorozu and General Mahoraga. It will be interesting for fans to see if her enhanced form will be enough to fight against a strong opponent such as Mahoraga.

Myamura @king_jin_woo



"WITH THIS TRESURE I SUMMON..." #JJK217 End cliffhanger will have the fandom go crazy damn #JJKSpoilers "WITH THIS TRESURE I SUMMON..." #JJK217 End cliffhanger will have the fandom go crazy damn #JJKSpoilers"WITH THIS TRESURE I SUMMON..."

According to Twitter leaker Myamura, chapter 217 will end on a cliffhanger with Sukuna saying, "With this treasure I summon". This is a clear indication of him summoning General Mahoraga to fight Yorozu's new form.

Sukuna taking over Megumi's body has given him access to the Ten Shadows Technique, allowing him to summon shikigami at will. In chapter 217 spoilers, we see him using the Divine Dogs to attack Yorozu, and then towards the end of the chapter, we see him preparing to summon General Mahoraga.

On Twitter, fans are having a field day with spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217. The leaks have been met with a positive response, with most fans appearing to be hyped for the fight between Yorozu and Sukuna. The upcoming chapter will most likely be heavy on the action and will also reveal more details about Yorozu's one-sided love for Sukuna that she has been carrying for millennia.

One sentiment that is pervasive throughout the fandom currently is people feeling bad for the Fushiguro siblings. The fact that they are forced to fight each other because of someone else's grudge appears to be another sign of their bad luck.

Here are a few fan reactions to the chapter 217 spoilers:

HINI💭 @ANTIGUMII



WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO MY CHILDREN jjk spoilersWHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO MY CHILDREN jjk spoilers WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO MY CHILDREN 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/2KCBOpx2XN

diane @bark4hange #JJKSpoilers



gege is crazy for making the ex lovers fight in siblings body oh lord somebody stop that man

gege is crazy for making the ex lovers fight in siblings body oh lord somebody stop that man #JJKSpoilers gege is crazy for making the ex lovers fight in siblings body oh lord somebody stop that manhttps://t.co/MZldoBDoIp

🤭 @itsgivingsadd #jjkspoilers Gege really meant it when they said “love is the most twisted curse of all” #JJK217 Gege really meant it when they said “love is the most twisted curse of all” #JJK217 #jjkspoilers https://t.co/hBNCp4KINd

The aforementioned tweets perfectly encapsulate how the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has been feeling about chapter 217 spoilers and about mangaka Gege Akutame's bizarre and unpredictable writing. Fans are distraught at how twisted fate appears to be for Tsumiki and Megumi Fushiguro.

There have also been some complaints levied at Gege for making Yorozu and Sukuna talk about marriage and love while being in the body of siblings. Overall, the last few episodes have been a wild ride and it is likely to get even wilder with the fight between Yorozu and General Mahoraga likely to happen in chapter 218.

Poll : 0 votes