Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 will be published in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 16. The chapter is slated to be released on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 12 am JST and will be available to international readers in the digital format on Viz and Shueisha’s affiliated online platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 is likely to focus on the upcoming battle between Sukuna and Yorozu. This will be the first time Sukuna will be seen fighting a reincarnated sorcerer, and as such, new Cursed Techniques are expected to be seen from both sides.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 should focus on Yorozu and Sukuna’s upcoming battle

International readers can avail Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, MangaPlus App, and Shonen Jump+ app at the following international times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, March 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, March 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, March 19

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, March 19

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, March 19

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, March 20

Recap of chapter 216

Kenjaku's Binding Vow (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216, titled The Bath, Kenjaku told Uraume that in order to facilitate the smooth progress of the Culling Game, he had made the Binding Vow to “end what was permanent.” Until he ended the Culling Game, he could not merge humanity with Tengen. However, he was currently more interested in the Bath.

The Bath was a way for Sukuna to sink closer to evil and suppress Megumi further by immersing his body in a carefully distilled solution of Cursed Energy, which Uraume has prepared by killing Cursed Spirits. After Sukuna emerged from this bath, he sought out Yorozu’s whereabouts through Kogane. Despite their sordid past, Sukuna held no interest in Yorozu and simply wanted to kill the vessel, Tsumiki Fushiguro, in order to subdue Megumi.

Kenjaku dropped Sukuna off at Sendai in exchange for Megumi’s points. Takako Uro seemed shocked at the arrival of the King of Curses. Sukuna confronted Ishigori and sliced through his head before he could use Granite Blast. He then faced Yorozu, who commented on Sukuna’s change of vessels.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217

The Bath's purpose (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 will likely focus on the battle between Yorozu and Sukuna. A glimpse of Sukuna’s past might be available in this chapter, as well as a hint of his true power. How Yorozu used to appear 1000 years ago may also be revealed. Although many sorcerers of the past wanted to kill Sukuna, this is the first time he has actually sought someone out. New powers and techniques will likely emerge in this chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 may also serve as a turning point for Megumi’s character. There is a possibility that the continuous subjugation will finally allow Megumi to reach a place within himself where he can modify his Inherited Technique and his Domain Expansion. Many have pointed out the similarity between Chimera Shadow Garden and the Bath. Additionally, desperate situations often force a Jujutsu sorcerer to evolve.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 217 may also show a flashback of the Fushiguro Siblings’ childhood. It is largely accepted that Tsumiki is unlikely to survive this ordeal and her death will impact Megumi in many unthinkable ways. However, the present concern seems to be for Megumi himself, and whether or not mangaka Gege Akutami plans to let him live after this.

