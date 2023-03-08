Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami faces outrage after the latest development between Tsumiki and Megumi in chapter 216

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 spoilers and raw scans leaked on the internet earlier have made fans go berserk. The chapters changed the plot place after marking the end of the Fearsome Womb saga in the previous chapter.
According to recent spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 awaits many surprises and cringes for manga readers. The upcoming chapter leads to a plot where the chemistry between Tsumiki and Megumi is about to build up due to the possession of Sukuna and Yorozu after 1000 years. This is not the first time Gege Akutami faced the fans’ outrage due to the bizarre plot.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 spoilers indicate a journey toward a bizarre relationship between Megumi and Tsumiki
After going viral on the internet, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 spoilers amazed and outraged the fans. At the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 spoiler, Sukuna crosses paths with Yorozu in Sendai Colony, who possesses the body of Tsumiki Fushiguro. When they both faced off, Yororzu asked if Sukuna had chosen Megumi as his vessel. Sukuna responded that the vessel had a better-looking face.
As Tsumiki Fushiguro is the elder sister of Megumi Fushiguro, fans didn’t take this relationship positively. They predict that it will lead to a bizarre unhealthy love relationship between Megumi and Tsumiki. They have their valid reasons.
Sukuna and Yorozu had a different type of relationship 1000 years ago, but Tsumiki and Megumi share a brother-sister relationship which is totally different from Sukuna-Tsumiki’s relationship.
Additionally, Gege Akutami has done this cringe illustration of unhealthy love between siblings before. In chapter 133 of Jujutsu Kaisen, titled Shibuya Incident Part 50, Mei mei and Ui Ui woke up in the same bed and engaged in a weird conversation where Mei asked Ui Ui whether he didn’t like Mei that way. As they were both siblings, “That way” was a very inappropriate relationship to illustrate between them.
Preview of the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 spoilers
Based on raw scans of chapter 216, the chapter’s plot centers around the ritual, known as The Bath, for Sukuna to get a permanent hold of Megumi’s body. The chapter is titled, The Bath, according to the ritual name.
The chapter progressed as Uraume explained the purpose and procedure of the ritual to Kenjaku. Also, in this chapter, Sukuna and Kenjaku meet each other for the first time in 1000 years. Uraume also asked Kenjaku why he was not stopping the Culling game. Later, Kenjaku stated that he was engaged in a binding vow to get merged with Tengen, and due to that, the Culling game is a must.
When Sukuna is about to leave after the ritual, Kenjaku makes fun of him by saying that Sukuna has always had a one-sided lover named Yorozu. However, Sukuna responded that he didn’t give a damn about Yorozu and that he needed to kill Tsumiki Fushiguro to destroy Megumi’s soul completely. He then asked Kogane where Tsumiki was and found out that she was in Sendai Colony.
Later, Sukuna, the King of Curses, went to Sendai Colony, with Takako Uro and Ryu Ishigori noticing his arrival. Sukuna immediately approached Ryu as he tried to attack Sukuna with his Granite Blast. But Ryu’s face was slashed by Sukuna’s Cleave before he could fire. Sukuna later met his one-sided lover Yorozu, and this is where the chapter ended.
Final thoughts
As the fans’ anger grows, some people think that the situation might not lead to Megumi and Tsumiki’s strange relationship because Sukuna cannot accept and give love. They’re hoping that Gege Akutami will not go that way. Fans just need to wait and watch to see what happens next.
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 will be officially published on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12 am JST.