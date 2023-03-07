Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 is set to be released on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following Sukuna’s escape to the Zenin clan hideout with Uraume (where his mysterious bath awaits), fans are nervously awaiting whatever is next for the smash-hit series. They are also clamoring to know the status of Hana Kurusu, which impacts Satoru Gojo’s chances of returning.

Unfortunately, there is currently no verifiable spoiler information available for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216. However, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 while speculating on what to expect.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 should follow up on Hana Kurusu's status following Sukuna's escape

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, March 13, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. This means most international fans will see its arrival on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Meanwhile, for select international readers, the issue will be released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, March 13, 2023, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue on multiple official sources, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services allow fans to read the first and latest three issues in a series at no cost. The lattermost is a paid service that allows readers to access a series in its entirety.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 is set to be released at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, March 12

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, March 12

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, March 12

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, March 12

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, March 13

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, March 13

Chapter 215 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 began with a quick shot of Uraume and Kenjaku being in a fish-like Cursed Spirit over Tokyo. The perspective then shifted to Yuji versus Sukuna, where the former’s punch from the previous issue’s final moments was seen connecting.

Maki Zenin arrived on the scene, teaming up with Yuji against Sukuna. The two appeared to overwhelm the King of Curses. However, this changed when Sukuna used a new Cursed Technique called Spider’s Thread. This created an opportunity for Sukuna to attack Maki, but she overcame it with no issues.

Fans then saw Uraume appear, freezing Maki and Yuji with a Maximum Output Cursed Technique. Sukuna summoned Nue and demanded that his bath be prepared as he and Uraume got on board. Uraume confirmed that it has already been done.

As they departed, Yuji broke free from his ice and shouted at Sukuna. This prompted the King of Curses and Uraume to laugh at how pathetic Yuji looked as they flew away, presumably to the Zenin clan hideout where Sukuna’s bath awaits.

What to expect (speculative)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 will likely focus on Hana Kurusu’s status after Sukuna bit her arm off. She’ll have lost a good amount of blood by this point and will probably need immediate medical attention (of both the standard and jujutsu variety). This could allow Yuta Okkotsu to return to the fold, using his Reverse Cursed Technique to heal Hana’s arm.

Yuta may also consume Hana’s severed arm to copy her and Angel’s Cursed Techniques, thus allowing him to open the Prison Realm should anything else happen to her.

Likewise, the group will likely resolve to free Satoru Gojo as their next move, considering that they need all the manpower they can get with a Sukuna-fied Megumi as their enemy.

Finally, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 216 is expected to end by showing fans what Kenjaku got up to after dropping Uraume off. Many suspect that he went to see Yorozu, who is widely believed to be the Game Master of the Culling Games. Another possibility is that Kenjaku returned to Tengen to begin the merging process.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

