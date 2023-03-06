Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215: Maki and Yuji face an unexpected foe as Sukuna escapes with Megumi’s body

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 is likely the last chapter in the continuation of the Fearsome Womb saga, as the chapter ends with a departure. It marks the returns of Maki Zen’in and Uraume. It also features a variation of Sukuna’s Cursed Technique. The manga will likely move to a different location in the next chapter.

In the previous chapter, Yuji battled Sukuna and was unaffected by his use of “Cleave.” It was then revealed that Megumi was trying to hinder Sukuna by decreasing his Cursed Energy output, allowing Yuji to land a punch on the Curse. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 is titled “Fearsome Womb, Part 7” and contains a colored double-spread at the beginning.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 shows Maki joining the battle as Sukuna and Uraume escape with Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 lead color page (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 begins with Kenjaku teasing Uraume that they had to take a detour because of them. Back during the fight between Sukuna and Yuji, the Curse realizes that Megumi is restricting his Cursed Energy output to as low as 10% of the usual. However, he thinks that it will still be easy to defeat Yuji when Maki shows up.

After getting a rundown from Yuji of the events that took place, she starts to beat up Sukuna. She wonders if her newly acquired spirit sword can cut through the king of curses. She confirms from Yuji whether the goal is to kill Sukuna even if he dies, the “he” being presumably Megumi. Surprisingly, Yuji agrees to her assessment and she charges ahead.

Lightning @Lightning446 In an unexpected turnover, Uraume's Frost Calm is the 2nd time we see a Maximum Output (出力最大) variation, the 1st time being Gojo's Blue against Toji



The fact Gojo can do what only Heian era sorcerers have shown so far speaks volumes to his title as the modern era's Strongest In an unexpected turnover, Uraume's Frost Calm is the 2nd time we see a Maximum Output (出力最大) variation, the 1st time being Gojo's Blue against TojiThe fact Gojo can do what only Heian era sorcerers have shown so far speaks volumes to his title as the modern era's Strongest https://t.co/BoFExOFVdH

Sukuna is unable to fend off both and realizes that Megumi is hindering him even further when he attacks the boy’s allies. He uses a variation of his Cursed Technique, “Cleave: Spider’s Web”, on the ground and causes the building to collapse. However, it does nothing to Maki and Yuji and they continue their attack. Just then Uraume appears and uses their Maximum technique, “Frost Calm,” freezing the two sorcerers.

Uraume apologizes for being late and tells Sukuna that they made sure to keep the ice lighter on Yuji, but the Curse replies that he no longer needs the boy. He asks Uraume to prepare the bath, to which they reply that it is already prepared, and summons Nue once more to carry the two of them away. Yuji breaks free of the ice and watched as they fly away. Sukuna remarks that Yuji looks like a statue from Harima, and Uraume agrees that the resemblance is uncanny.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 highlights that Megumi’s will to protect his comrades is one of the biggest obstacles in Sukuna’s plans. The Curse solves this by simply taking Megumi away from Yuji and presumably to the Zen’in undergrounds shown in chapter 209 to modify his vessel to an ideal one. Sukuna calls it “the bath”, which indicates that it may include a considerable amount of time to accomplish, thus allowing Yuji and others a window to rescue Megumi.

Yuji’s attitude towards this battle in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 is a little more self-oriented than previously seen, which can be considered as an upward curve for his character. However, his answer to Maki’s question is a little confusing and might suggest that Yuji is prepared to kill Megumi if that could stop Sukuna. While it is an altruistic attitude, it is contrary to how Yuji has behaved towards the idea of saving people and towards Megumi in particular.

Maki’s prowess in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 indicates that she has reached and perhaps surpassed Toji Fushiguro. The question remains whether her sword can harm Sukuna and whether she will likely get another chance to test its powers. The chapter sets up what seems to be a penultimate confrontation between the protagonists and the antagonists before the final showdown.

Megumi is unlikely to survive this ordeal, but mangaka Gege Akutami keeps his readers hanging on a slim thread of hope for the boy’s survival. An important point to note is that the manga is almost entering its last act, but neither Satoru Gojo nor Nobara Kugisaki has returned.

