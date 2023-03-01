What is Harima? Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 introduces a new mystery

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 is set to be released on March 6, 2023, at 12 am JST. Spoilers for the chapter have been leaked on Twitter, with fans learning that Yuji and Sukuna will continue their fight in the upcoming chapter. Alongside Yuji, Maki will also join the fight, with the duo tag teaming Sukuna. Fans will also get to see Uraume jumping into battle in the upcoming chapter.

The summary of chapter 215 also sees Sukuna talking about Yuji saying that he looks exactly like "that" person from Harima. This has piqued the interest of fans, with many wondering who the mystery person could be. Some fans are also puzzled about the meaning of the word Harima and how it is significant to the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215.

Harima is a province in Japan in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215

Next Chapter's Preview:

"Don't forget your fury, even as you're ridiculed."



Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 summary presented fans with a detailed description of the events that will transpire in the upcoming chapter of the manga. The summary saw Sukuna saying that Yuji looks exactly like "that" person from Harima. He says this while laughing at Yuji, giving fans the idea that the person he is talking about is related to his past, who he does not hold in high regard.

Fans on Twitter have been trying to decipher the cryptic message left by Sukuna, with most coming to the conclusion that he was talking about Yuji's lineage, which seems to date back to the Heian Era.

In this he elaborated on it being someone from Harima(a province in Japan) so quite certainly Yuji's father's side was a group of Cursed technique users too:) @IDuckyx For everyone confused Sukuna previously mentioned he had seen Yuji or something similar from another periodIn this he elaborated on it being someone from Harima(a province in Japan) so quite certainly Yuji's father's side was a group of Cursed technique users too:) @IDuckyx For everyone confused Sukuna previously mentioned he had seen Yuji or something similar from another periodIn this he elaborated on it being someone from Harima(a province in Japan) so quite certainly Yuji's father's side was a group of Cursed technique users too:)

One Twitter user simplified the mystery for curious fans by presenting the theory that Sukuna has previously seen the likeness of Yuji somewhere in another time period.

Harima is a province in Japan and it being mentioned by Sukuna points to the fact that someone from Yuji's lineage lived in this province and was fluent in the use of cursed techniques.

It is important to note that this theory lacks evidence so far. However, if we take into consideration Sukuna's past and his run-in with the Heian Era sorcerers, it is possible that he came across someone from Yuji Itadori's lineage in the past. The time period for the meeting can be substantially narrowed down if we take into account that Sukuna was sealed away in the Heian Era.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers

Maki & Yuji simultaneously attacks Sukuna. He counters by trying to punch her & but Maki blocks it. She fiercely pulls him towards her & punches on Sukuna's face. And then Maki gives a powerfull push which throws off Sukuna #JJK215 PAGE 4-5 #JJKSpoilers Maki & Yuji simultaneously attacks Sukuna. He counters by trying to punch her & but Maki blocks it. She fiercely pulls him towards her & punches on Sukuna's face. And then Maki gives a powerfull push which throws off Sukuna #JJK215 PAGE 4-5 #JJKSpoilersMaki & Yuji simultaneously attacks Sukuna. He counters by trying to punch her & but Maki blocks it. She fiercely pulls him towards her & punches on Sukuna's face. And then Maki gives a powerfull push which throws off Sukuna https://t.co/r8e6o2VSPJ

Apart from Sukuna's cryptic message, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers show Maki joining the fight alongside Yuji. The duo can be seen tag-teaming Sukuna and coordinating their attacks to deal maximum damage to the King of Curses. Yuji is less of a threat in the fight than Maki and is brushed aside.

During their fight, Sukuna comes to the realization that Megumi's body will reject him and he reduces the output. Following that, he activates a new spell, "Spider's Thread" which destroys Maki & Yuji's landing. Using this opening, Sukuna lands a direct hit on Maki's face. However, this doesn't seem to affect her much.

The fight between the three gets interrupted by Uraume, who activates the cursed technique "Maximum Output: FORST CALM." She freezes Yuji and Maki and then informs Sukuna that she has weakened the frost on Yuji in case he is needed as a vessel. As Sukuna and Uraume are about to leave on Nue, Yuji shouts at Sukuna as he breaks out from the ice. Seeing Yuji's face, Sukuna compares him to "that" person from Harima and calls the entire situation laughable.

The spoilers for the chapter have revealed some interesting information while creating more mysteries for fans to indulge in. They will hope that the mysterious person Sukuna was talking about gets unmasked in the upcoming chapters. The man's connection to Itadori and Harima is also important information that Gege Akutami should reveal as the manga progresses further.

