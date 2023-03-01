Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 spoilers and cover: Yuji vs Sukuna rages on as Uraume enters the battle

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers have been leaked on Twitter, and fans are going wild with the new developments highlighted in the chapter. The spoilers show Yuji and Maki teaming up against Sukuna as Megumi's body rejects Sukuna, impeding his ability to fight.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna was seen fighting against an infuriated Itadori Yuji. Despite Sukuna's attacks, Itadori managed to press on and fight against the King of Curses with utmost animosity. Additionally, Megumi Fushiguro's rejection of Sukuna caused him to falter in battle as his cursed energy output started failing. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 is titled Fearsome Womb, Part 7.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 215 spoilers show Yuji fighting Sukuna as Kenjaku brings a ride to Uraume

According to the spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will see a huge fish curse flying over the city. The above tweet reveals Itadori asking Sukuna to chew up some of his misery while Kenjaku brings forward a ride for Uraume. Both the characters look to be in a hurry in the above panel.

The cover of Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine has also been revealed on Twitter, which sees Yuta and Yuji being dressed in Suits as Jujutsu Kaisen celebrates the 5th anniversary of serialization. We shall witness big-name characters fighting each other in Chapter 215, which will be an intriguing addition to the manga. The chapter will see Yuji and Maki battling against Sukuna.

Leaks from Chapter 215 are proliferating on Twitter, building anticipation among fans for the next chapter. As a result of the chapter's pages being leaked, fans are having a field day analyzing them and formulating fresh speculations about where the manga's story is going.

Summary of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers

Chapter 215 leaks show Maki joining the fight alongside Yuji, with her physical prowess causing a lot of hassle for the King of Curses. Maki's physical abilities shine through in this fight as Sukuna is unable to defend himself against her moves. The attacks from Yuji and Maki are too much for even Sukuna to handle, with leaks from chapter 215 showing him mostly trying to avoid their attacks.

In this fight, Sukuna realizes that Megumi's body will eventually reject him, so he reduces the output. After that, he activates a new spell, "Spider's Thread," which destroys Maki and Yuji's landing. Sukuna then punches Maki right in the face; however, it doesn't seem to have that much of an effect on her.

The fight between the three gets interrupted by Uraume, who activates the cursed technique "Maximum Output: FORST CALM." She freezes Yuji and Maki but informs Sukuna that she has weakened the frost on Yuji in case he is needed as a vessel. As Sukuna and Uraume are about to leave on Nue, Yuji breaks out from the ice and shouts at Sukuna. The leaks end with Yuji being left on the ground alone as the antagonists soar away.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 looks promising to fans right now, and they are hyped to see Maki and Yuji humble Sukuna and knock his ego down a few pegs. Uraume's addition to the chapter is a special touch from Gege Akutami and will look to please fans of the manga.

