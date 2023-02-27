Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214: Yuji finally fights Sukuna with unexpected help from Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 has finally begun the long-anticipated fight between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna Ryomen. While their fight was impossible as long as Sukuna possessed Yuji, they can now go toe-to-toe easily. The chapter also marks the apparent return of Megumi Fushiguro.

In the previous chapter, Sukuna, now in Megumi’s body, easily threw a catatonic Yuji through several buildings. Angel’s Purification, Jacob’s Ladder, did not work on him. He lured Hana closer by imitating Megumi and then proceeded to swallow her whole. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 is titled “Fearsome Womb, Part 6.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 shows Yuji’s true strength and Megumi causes unforeseen problems for Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 began with Sukuna tearing off Hana’s right arm and throwing her body off of a roof. Yuji, who emerged bruised but relatively unharmed from his previous bout with Sukuna, witnessed this in horror and immediately charged at the Curse. Sukuna was shocked by the demonstration of Yuji’s sheer strength, given that the boy threw large chunks of concrete at him. He commented that Kenjaku did nasty things for his plan and thought that Yuji came from “that time.”

He then used Cleave on Yuji, but the boy advanced towards the Curse despite being continuously cut. At first, Sukuna wondered how he was so strong, but then he realized that it wasn’t Yuji’s strength that kept him moving, but Sukuna’s own uncharacteristically low Cursed Energy output. Just as Yuji managed to punch him, Sukuna cursed out Megumi, implying that his host had awakened and had cut off the Cursed Energy output to save his friend.

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 presents Yuji’s true abilities, nowhere does it suggest that Yuji has any semblance of Cursed Energy. Sukuna remarks that Yuji is exceptionally strong, a fact that the series had previously explored, but not that he possessed cursed energy. Yuji did not use Black Flash on Sukuna, a point that supports the theory that Yuji may be operating solely based on physical capabilities like Maki and Toji before him.

On the other hand, Gojo had said that Sukuna’s Cursed Energy and Cursed Technique will be imprinted in Yuji after a while. Although Gojo is often found making baseless claims, and the duration of Sukuna’s possession of Yuji was only a few months, this remark may be found to be true in the coming chapters.

Pending @2sideAnime twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Calling it now Yuji or his dad are descendants from an eradicated clan. He created. Some type of binding vow. Which is probably why his grandfather wanted him to protect people. Yuji is going to be the strongest person in verse at the end of the series #JJK214 Calling it now Yuji or his dad are descendants from an eradicated clan. He created. Some type of binding vow. Which is probably why his grandfather wanted him to protect people. Yuji is going to be the strongest person in verse at the end of the series #JJK214 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iDehrGDLO4

Sukuna’s comments on Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 make it seem like he is aware of the latter’s plans. He also indicated that he is aware of Yuji’s parentage and may even have an inkling about why Kenjaku created the boy. Some theories have suggested that the “that time” in Sukuna’s dialog refers to the Heian Era, and Yuji might be a descendant of a long-eradicated clan.

I cannot wait to see him chatting with Sukuna in the Inner Domain however Megumi Fushigoru being alive makes sense as his story arc isn't over but I also don't think he returns without facing serious consequences for his mistep with Tsumiki and his possession by SukunaI cannot wait to see him chatting with Sukuna in the Inner Domain however #JJK214 Megumi Fushigoru being alive makes sense as his story arc isn't over but I also don't think he returns without facing serious consequences for his mistep with Tsumiki and his possession by SukunaI cannot wait to see him chatting with Sukuna in the Inner Domain however #JJK214 https://t.co/b0SVFN4LFp

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 might have marked the return of Megumi Fushiguro. Megumi’s consciousness seems to be returning and readers may see him converse with Sukuna in his inner Domain in coming chapters. This suggests that Megumi is able to resist Sukuna to a certain extent. It seems interesting that Megumi tried to hinder Sukuna when Yuji was in danger, and it remains to be seen if this attachment proves to be fatal for either of them.

