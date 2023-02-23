Jujutsu Kaisen finally reveals how strong Yuji is in chapter 214

The latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans claim the series’ next issue to be an exciting one, featuring confirmation that Yuji Itadori is alive and well. Not only is Yuji seen to be perfectly fine after the hit from Sukuna, but fans also see Yuji actually take the fight to Sukuna, even being able to stand up to him on fairly even ground.

While the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans do see Megumi Fushiguro helping Yuji in this fight by restricting Sukuna’s Cursed Energy, it’s still incredibly impressive on Yuji’s part. To have not only the determination, but also the raw strength, to push through Sukuna’s Cursed Technique and confront him is truly exceptional.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214: Yuji Itadori proves to be an absolute freak of nature in terms of strength

Brief spoiler recap

The latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans begin where the last chapter left off, showing Sukuna easily biting off Hana Kurusu’s wings. After throwing her aside, Yuji is shown blankly staring up at the rooftop from the ground below.

Sukuna’s attack seems to have not affected him, as he jumps from the top of a building and crushes the roof from the force to confront Sukuna.

The two then start fighting, with Sukuna confused by Yuji’s incredible strength. He continues attacking, but the former eventually begins countering, commenting on how Kenjaku “truly [does] the creepiest things.”

This also seemingly implies that he knows Yuji is Kenjaku’s son. Yuji then screams at Sukuna about why “people like him,” (likely meaning Kenjaku) aim to spread misery rather than simply live life.

The Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers then see Sukuna respond with his Cleave Cursed Technique, attacking Yuji and asking why humans are so weak and cling to life despite this weakness.

Sukuna says that humanity should just chew on its own misery for their entire lives, enraging Yuji.

Yuji then approaches Sukuna, continuing to do so despite the latter’s Cursed Technique absolutely shredding his body. Sukuna realizes, in addition to Yuji’s raw power, that something’s wrong with him, evident by his fingers suddenly freezing.

The chapter ends with Yuji landing a massive punch and Sukuna deducing that his Cursed Energy output is declining due to Megumi.

How Yuji’s strength is finally revealed, explained

At the onset of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, fans see Megumi Fushiguro comment on how remarkable Yuji’s physical strength is considering he’s using no Cursed Energy whatsoever.

While this tells fans that Yuji’s strength is exceptional relative to normal humans, fans don’t really get a chance to fully grasp this since he eats Sukuna's finger shortly thereafter.

As a result, a majority of the series’ serialization period has been plagued by fans debating exactly how strong Yuji was versus how much work Sukuna’s Cursed Energy was doing.

Again, while the beginning of the series makes it clear that Yuji is exceptionally strong, fans had no way of differentiating what Yuji was doing on his own versus what Sukuna’s Cursed Energy allowed him to do.

However, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans make it abundantly clear that Yuji’s strength makes him an absolute freak of nature. After being punched with enough force to send him launching fully through several buildings, Yuji simply gets up, dusts himself off, and prepares to fight Sukuna.

Gogo (any pronouns) @three_blue_pens

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Cleaves damage is based on the strength of the person it’s used on, so Yuji still moving after getting the full force of it is a huge testament to how much stronger he is compared to their first fight



#jjk #JujutsuKaisen #JJK214 #sukuna JJK 214 SpoilersCleaves damage is based on the strength of the person it’s used on, so Yuji still moving after getting the full force of it is a huge testament to how much stronger he is compared to their first fight JJK 214 Spoilers..........Cleaves damage is based on the strength of the person it’s used on, so Yuji still moving after getting the full force of it is a huge testament to how much stronger he is compared to their first fight#jjk #JujutsuKaisen #JJK214 #sukuna https://t.co/fMH8sopgN8

This feat is only superseded by him jumping off of a roof with such force that the entire thing crumbles in a ripple-like pattern. Even considering the damage to the building before Yuji jumped, such strength from a normal human being with no Cursed Energy whatsoever is truly mind-boggling. The entire roof is eviscerated by Yuji jumping on it.

There’s also the fact that Yuji was able to keep moving forward against the impact of Sukuna’s Cursed Technique at the end of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers.

Combined with his punch on Sukuna and the effect it clearly had, it’s abundantly clear that Yuji is indeed incredibly strong, likely strong enough to stay alive in the jujutsu world despite not having Cursed Energy.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes