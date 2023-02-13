Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213: Sukuna explains his plans for Megumi, Yuji and Hana are in danger

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 not only continues the horror of Megumi being possessed by Sukuna, but it also spells doom for Yuji and Hana. The chapter focuses on Sukuna’s thoughts on Megumi and how the boy’s technique can become a devastating tool in the hands of the king of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 is titled “Fearsome Womb: Part 5.” The title is a call-back to the title of chapter 9, “Fearsome Womb: Part 4,” where Sukuna fought Megumi for the first time and promptly realized the boy’s potential. How Sukuna treated Megumi while in Yuji’s body in chapter 9 and how he treated Yuji while occupying Megumi’s body in chapter 213 mirror each other.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 shows Sukuna using Megumi’s Cursed Technique and memories to overpower Yuji, Hana, and Angel

In the previous chapter, taking advantage of his binding vow with Yuji, Sukuna took over his body and incapacitated Hana. He imbued one of Yuji’s fingers with Cursed Energy and tore it off. When Megumi tried to stop him, he fed the finger to the boy. When Yuji regained consciousness, he found that Sukuna has transferred himself to Megumi’s body.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 begins with Sukuna explaining that he had long been interested in Megumi’s Cursed Technique and his ability to become a vessel. However, he had the potential to resist Sukuna and become a cage like Yuji. So Sukuna bided his time and regained his strength, waiting for the moment when Megumi’s soul broke. After the events of chapter 211, he transferred himself to Megumi’s body knowing that he could now control the boy.

At present, Sukuna punched a shocked Yuji and sent him crashing through several buildings. When Maki and Takaba were alerted by the commotion and rushed towards the rooftop, Sukuna used Megumi’s Ten Shadows to summon Nue. While Maki and Takaba were dealing with the Shikigami’s electric attacks, Hana regained consciousness and arrived at the scene.

Despite her protests that this was Megumi’s body, Angel insisted that they must purify the Disgraced One here and now. Hana started a chant that would strip Sukuna away from Megumi. She kept chanting “give him back” as she activated Angel’s Cursed Technique, Jacob’s Ladder. A purifying light enveloped the area and Sukuna’s markings started to disappear from Megumi’s body.

Megumi’s voice was heard calling Hana’s name and saying that he remembered now. He smiled at Hana and thanked her, reassuring her that everything was all right now. Overwhelmed, Hana rushed to him, and despite Angel’s repeated warnings, went to hug him. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 clearly showed that the markings on Megumi’s back did not disappear. As Hana cried tears of relief, Sukuna opened his mouth to devour her and Angel whole.

Observations

Sukuna’s claim that Hana and Angel lived Symbiotically meant that their Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy could be linked and interchangeable, while the King of Curses shared neither with Yuji. This could imply either that Yuji has his own Cursed Energy and Cursed Technique that are yet to be revealed, or that while he could borrow the Cursed Energy from Sukuna, the Cursed Technique would leave no imprint on his body after the possession.

Sukuna being able to use Megumi’s Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 further solidifies the idea that Yuji did not have a Cursed Technique of his own and could not develop one till the end of Sukuna’s Possession. Sukuna’s amplification of Nue adds fuel to the theories of him utilizing the Ten Shadows technique to restore his body. While Megumi may not be able to extract the full potential of his innate technique, Sukuna surely can.

Lightning @Lightning446



It captures the essence of not only Angel through its contextual history as a mark to God, but also the host Hana via its naming as a flower. A thread 🧵 "Jacob's Ladder" is without doubt one of the most astute, thought-provoking techniques in all of Jujutsu KaisenIt captures the essence of not only Angel through its contextual history as a mark to God, but also the host Hana via its naming as a flower. A thread 🧵 #JJK213 "Jacob's Ladder" is without doubt one of the most astute, thought-provoking techniques in all of Jujutsu KaisenIt captures the essence of not only Angel through its contextual history as a mark to God, but also the host Hana via its naming as a flower. A thread 🧵 #JJK213 https://t.co/cXI1gZhTso

Angel’s technique, Jacob’s Ladder, seems to be a Biblical technique that can distinguish between souls and affect the one it chooses. This is reminiscent of Nobara’s technique, which many have championed as the ideal tool to help Yuji and Megumi during this ordeal.

As of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213, Yuji is fatally injured and without a steady supply of CE. The only way to save him is through a Reverse Cursed Technique user such as Yuta and Shoko, although the locations of both are unknown at this point.

