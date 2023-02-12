Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Yuta is the only hope for Yuji and Megumi against Sukuna, explained

The most recent alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans have revealed some truly terrifying developments concerning the Tokyo Jujutsu High group's goals. In a matter of two issues, just when everything seemed to be falling in place for their plans, Sukuna managed to find a way to undo all of the progress the group had made.

After Megumi's body was taken over in the most recent officially released issue and Yuji was allegedly knocked out in the upcoming one, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are now horrified. With Sukuna seemingly planning to kill Hana Kurusu and Angel, it appears that all efforts to stop Kenjaku have been futile.

However, the series' heroes may have one more small light at the end of the tunnel, especially if that light can arrive sooner rather than later. Follow along as this article fully explains why Yuta is the only hope for Yuji and Megumi against Sukuna, as well as briefly recaps the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers.

Yuta’s mimicking Cursed Techniques, use of Reverse Cursed Technique may be salvation Jujutsu Kaisen’s

heroes need

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers started with Sukuna explaining that he realized the potential of Megumi’s Cursed Technique and him overall, but also sensed resistance from him. He calls Megumi a cage like Yuji, rather than a mere vessel. Sukuna concludes that he was waiting for the moment when Megumi’s soul would break, allowing him to fully take over, as a still-fingerless Yuji looks on in horror while calling out to Megumi.

Sukuna then punches Yuji and sends him crashing through several buildings, which gets the attention of Fumihiko Takaba and Maki Zenin. As they move out, Sukuna laments how insects always come out of the woodwork no matter the era while using Megumi’s Cursed Technique to summon Nue. However, Sukuna’s version of Nue is much larger, roughly the size of Mothra from the Godzilla franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers then see Nue launch giant lightning boverall over as Hana regains consciousness. She screams at Angel for using the Jacob's Ladder purification technique on Megumi, but Angel claims it’s unavoidable since Megumi is hosting “The Fallen.” Hana then tries to peel Sukuna off of Megumi, starting to chant as a massive symbol appears over the city.

While Hana activates her and Angel’s Cursed Technique, something is peeled off of Megumi. She screams that Megumi is hers as his voice says, "I remember," just as Sukuna's markings fade from Megumi. What seems to be Megumi approaches and hugs Hana, which she reciprocates despite Angel’s warnings. However, it is clearly Sukuna fooling Hana, who widens his mouth and prepares to swallow her and Angel whole.

Why Yuta is Yuji and Megumi’s only hope

Yuta Okkotsu is a second-year sorcerer student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, who is regarded as a special grade sorcerer thanks to his Cursed Spirit, Rika Orimoto. Via his connection with Rika, Yuta is able to copy Cursed Techniques, including innate techniques which are passed down hereditarily.

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen, he can even use multiple copied Techniques in quick succession. While the exact conditions under which he can copy a Technique aren’t fully known, it’s heavily implied that Rika eating Takako Uro’s arm allowed him to copy her Technique. In other words, Yuta is able to fulfill the requirements for copying a Technique mid-battle, which he did versus Uro.

With this in mind, Yuta’s arrival to the Sukuna battlefield may allow him to copy Hana Kurusu and Angel’s Cursed Techniques even if they’re partially eaten by Sukuna. By copying their techniques, Yuta gains the keys he needs to free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, which was the original purpose of working with the two in the first place.

If Yuta is able to free Satoru Gojo, the incredibly powerful sorcerer may be able to find a way to free Megumi from Sukuna’s control upon returning from the Prison Realm. Likewise, Hana’s Cursed Technique was implied to have some sort of effectiveness in separating something from Sukuna. If Yuta is able to further refine Hana’s technique, he and Gojo may be able to work together to free Megumi.

As for Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu is one of the few sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen who can not only use Reverse Cursed Technique, but can output it onto other individuals. If Yuta arrives in time, he can use Reverse Cursed Energy on Yuji to save his life. With Yuji having been sent flying through several buildings thanks to a punch from Sukuna, he’s undoubtedly in need of dire medical attention.

