Jujutsu Kaisen: 5 reasons why Yuta is a better protagonist than Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best new-gen anime. It has an interesting story and many well-written characters. Yuji Itadori was introduced as the protagonist of the anime in season one.

Fans loved the first season. The new season has been announced and will be released in 2023. Itadori is one of the strongest and most lovable characters in the series. However, he was outdone by Satoru Gojo, his teacher.

The recently released movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was one of the best movies. It introduced Yuta Okkotsu as the protagonist. Yuta is another well-written character who can compete with Itadori in terms of likability and might be a better protagonist than him.

5 reasons why Yuta would be a better protagonist than Yuji

5) Yuta is powerful enough to move the plot forward on his own

Both Yuta and Yuji have foreign entities enhancing their strengths. But the latter, without Sukuna's strength, may not be the overpowered character he currently is. While Yuta remains one of the most powerful in the series, even without Rika.

He possesses more cursed energy than any other mortal character in the series. His swordsmanship skills and hand-to-hand combat abilities are second to none. The reverse cursed technique is another asset to his powerful character.

Yuta is one of the most powerful characters in the anime. (image via Shueisha)

When we add Rika to his side, his strength increases exponentially, which gives him a nearly infinite amount of cursed energy and a copy cursed technique which rivals Gojo's Limitless.

4) Yuta understands the pain of a cursed spirit

Yuta is one of the most likable characters in the series. What makes him so lovable is not only his strength but his empathy towards cursed spirits. He has a typical anime protagonist-like growth, he fights for his loved one but ends up turning her into a cursed spirit.

Yuta has a cursed spirit around him. (image via Mappa)

After converting Rika, he fights for the cursed spirit and goes on to understand more and more about the spirits. The pain helped him understand the pain of the cursed spirits. This wisdom helps Yuta Okkotsu fight curses and save his loved ones.

3) Yuta overcame a dark past

Yuji faced some hardships as he lost his grandfather and had few friends. However, Yuta had a much darker past. He was a very timid and lonely boy who was bullied while growing up.

Yuta had to overcome a lot of pain (image via Mappa)

As he was haunted by Rika in his early life, he was unable to connect with people and lost confidence in himself. Yuta was so depressed that he could have easily chosen the wrong path and turned into a bad guy. However, he chose to overcome sadness, save his friends and destroy curses.

It was the hard childhood that helped Yuta become the caring person he is now. His childhood is one of the major reasons why he has become so strong.

2) Yuta's strength is ever-increasing

Yuji's strength is majorly due to the cursed energy of Sukuna, which increases as he eats more fingers. However, Sukuna's strength may not be limitless as he was once defeated and converted into a special grade cursed item.

Yuta Okkotsu is one of the strongest characters in the series (image via Mappa)

Yuta has unlimited potential. His strength as a jujutsu sorcerer continues to increase with time. Yuta has unlimited cursed energy which is more than the strongest character in the anime, Gojo Satoru. The comparison with Gojo helps us understand the strength of Yuta Okkotsu.

1) Yuji might get under Sukuna's control and become evil

Itadori was an exceptional case as he was able to contain Sukuna inside himself after eating multiple fingers of the King of Curses. However, we are not sure if he will be able to control Sukuna after eating all 20 fingers.

There's a strong possibility that Yuji might get completely possessed by Sukuna and become the antagonist of the series.

Sukuna might take over Yuji's body (image via Mappa)

This is where we see Yuta stepping up as the protagonist. As the protagonist, he will be more suitable as he has the required strength and skills with swords. He also possesses the much-needed sense of responsibility and empathy that a protagonist must have.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is not finished yet and we might see Yuta take over the role of the protagonist if Sukuna breaks free and starts controlling Itadori's body. It would be an interesting twist and fans might love it.

