Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers and raw scans: Sukuna uses Megumi’s body to harm Yuji and overpower Angel

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers were recently leaked and they show that the situation is dire for both Yuji and Megumi. As he is wont to do, Sukuna uses Megumi to deal as much damage to Yuji as possible, both physical and psychological. The chapter ends on a cliffhanger that signals even darker days ahead.

In the previous chapter, the name of Tsumiki’s Imposter was revealed to be Yorozu, who selected Sukuna as her first opponent. After she left, Sukuna used his Binding Vow to take over Yuji’s body. After imbuing a finger with Cursed Energy, Sukuna tore it off and fed it to Megumi, thus transferring himself to him from Yuji’s body.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 sees Sukuna fatally injure Yuji using Megumi’s body, the cliffhanger leaves Hana in danger

jenn 45🍖 @blkitadori jjk 213

-

ITS IN THAT MOMENT THAT W RANDOM SIDE CHARACTER ARRIVES PLEASE ITS THE RIGHT MOMENT I CANT HANDLE THIS jjk 213-ITS IN THAT MOMENT THAT W RANDOM SIDE CHARACTER ARRIVES PLEASE ITS THE RIGHT MOMENT I CANT HANDLE THIS https://t.co/emNVc78JPa

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers, Sukuna has always known the potential behind Megumi’s Cursed Technique. However, Megumi also had the ability to resist Sukuna, so the King of Curses waited till the boy’s resolve was weak enough for him to break. He got that opportunity after the events of Chapter 211.

While Yuji still stands shocked and horrified, Sukuna punches him straight through several buildings. Noticing the commotion, Maki and Takaba rush over but Sukuna detects them. Calling them insects, he uses the Ten Shadows Technique to summon Nue, whose lightning attack stalls the two incoming sorcerers. However, Hana appears above Sukuna and Angel activates the Purifying Light.

Megumi and Hana's connection (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

When Hana protests that this is Megumi, Angel replies that this is the body that hosts “The Disgraced.” However, she gives Hana the choice to use her Cursed Technique to peel off Sukuna from Megumi and erase him.

As Angel’s Cursed Technique is activated, Hana starts a chant and yells that Megumi belongs to her. Just then, Sukuna’s Markings start to disappear from Megumi’s body as a voice says:

“I remembered.”

It appears as though Angel’s Purification is successful and Megumi slowly reappears. He thanks Hana and says it’s all right now. Overwhelmed, Hana rushes to him, and despite Angel warning her against it, hugs Megumi.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 raw scans show that the markings on Megumi’s back have not disappeared, implying that he is still Sukuna. As Hana keeps hugging Megumi, Sukuna tries to swallow her whole.

Observations

helia @denjictrl #jjk213



yuuji can’t heal himself anymore… i hate to say it but i don’t think the power of friendship can fix this one yuuji can’t heal himself anymore… i hate to say it but i don’t think the power of friendship can fix this one #jjk213 yuuji can’t heal himself anymore… i hate to say it but i don’t think the power of friendship can fix this one https://t.co/OPSfsfCOCa

Yuji’s state in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 is critical. and without Sukuna, he can no longer heal his body. The whereabouts of Shoko Ieri are unknown.

The only person who can currently heal Yuji using the Reversed Cursed Technique is Yuta, who was last seen in the Sendai Colony. Hakari and Kashimo could provide a good backup against Sukuna as well. Therefore, an appearance from these three can be expected soon.

Since the Incarnated get their memories from the vessels, Megumi must have remembered Hana to some extent for Sukuna to use that against her. As a curse, Sukuna was known for devouring humans. So it stands to reason that he can consume Hana whole and presumably nullify her Cursed Technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers leave it unclear if the Purification affected Sukuna at all, or what its effects were.

The epitome of Ten Shadows (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 also shows that Sukuna can amplify Megumi’s Ten Shadows, as seen from the giant Nue he summons. Whether or not the former decides to use Chimera Shadow Garden, and what its modified form would be, may turn out to be the true variable in the equation.

Additionally, the question of whether or not Sukuna can summon and tame Mahoraga remains unanswered as well.

Final thoughts

ELLA @n06ara



yuji hanging on for dear life, sukuna using shadows technique, maki & takaba fighting for their life, hana using angel's CT, sukuna swallowing hana



gege's author's comment: Big Buff Muscly Men on tv scare the hell out of me 🫣 also should i color my hair #JJK213 leaksyuji hanging on for dear life, sukuna using shadows technique, maki & takaba fighting for their life, hana using angel's CT, sukuna swallowing hanagege's author's comment: Big Buff Muscly Men on tv scare the hell out of me🫣 also should i color my hair #JJK213 leaks yuji hanging on for dear life, sukuna using shadows technique, maki & takaba fighting for their life, hana using angel's CT, sukuna swallowing hanagege's author's comment: Big Buff Muscly Men on tv scare the hell out of me😐🫣 also should i color my hair

The implications of the claim that Megumi possessed a strong resistance to Sukuna and could have served as a vessel if not for the tattered state of his soul are vast and shocking.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 also confirms that Sukuna had always been Megumi’s potential with his Cursed Technique, something he can harness to its last drop now that he has control over the boy’s body.

According to the leaks, the manga will be on break next week.

Poll : 0 votes