Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212: Yuji’s worst nightmare comes true as Sukuna endangers Megumi

Readers expected Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 to bring bad news for the central duo of Yuji and Megumi after the events of chapter 211, but the shock and fear that the twist at the end of the chapter brought was unexpected and jarring.

This chapter marks Sukuna’s active return to the story. Sukuna’s intentions regarding Megumi have been a mystery throughout the series, and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 finally reveals what they are. The events of the chapter are near-fatal for Megumi and traumatic for Yuji.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 reveals the name of Tsumiki’s Imposter, Sukuna returns to claim a new vessel

In the previous chapter, Megumi and Yuji managed to add a rule allowing players to exit the Culling game in exchange for a substitute and 100 points. When Megumi tried to have Tsumiki leave by giving her 100 points, she added another rule allowing free exit and entry to colonies, revealing that she was a host for an Incarnated sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212: Flashbacks

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 begins with a flashback of Megumi going to meet Tsumiki near the beginning of the Culling Game when she was awakened after being in a coma for one year and seven months. He met and explained the situation to Tsumiki, who was distressed after learning about Gojo and realizing the difficult nature of a Jujutsu Sorcerer’s work. But Megumi assured her that everything was handled and she commented that Megumi was stubborn as always.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 then returns to Yuji ruminating during the events of chapter 211. He thought that after Tsumiki was safe, Megumi would be all right. Angel would then kill Sukuna along with Yuji and release Gojo, who would in turn take care of Kenjaku. Yuji thought back on how he should have disappeared just after saving Megumi when they first met and thanked his friend and his teacher for allowing him to prove his worth. However, then Tsumiki was revealed to be an imposter.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212: “Yorozu”

Yorozu introduces herself (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

At present, when Megumi asks the imposter who they are, they reply that they are his elder sister. A stricken Megumi remembers that the Incarnated are given access to the memories of their hosts so that they can survive in the modern era. Thus, it’s entirely too possible for them to impersonate their hosts. Megumi was presumptuous in assuming that Tsumiki was an awakened sorcerer like Higuruma and Takaba.

The Imposter informs Megumi that her name is “Yorozu”, someone whom the incarnated sorcerers may remember. She pretended to be Tsumiki to use the free 100 points that Megumi handed over to her since she wants to be able to choose her battle. She hasn’t had a good fight in a thousand years and selects Sukuna as a worthy opponent. She then grows moth-like wings at her back, and after declaring that she would be waiting, flies away.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212: “Something interesting”

Sukuna explaining the Binding Vow (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 then shows Yuji and Hana trying to chase after her, but Sukuna uses that opportunity to utter the word “Enchain.” As per the binding vow shown in chapter 11, Yuji is forced to hand over his body to Sukuna, who immediately knocks out Hana. He then explains the situation to a shocked Megumi and tears off one of Yuji’s fingers after channeling Cursed Energy to it.

He explains that it was a gamble, but his guess was correct that Yuji did not include himself when stipulating the condition that Sukuna must not hurt anyone during this one minute. As Megumi tries to summon Mahoraga, Sukuna restricts his seal and then forcefully feeds him the finger.

Sukuna's interest in Megumi at the beginning of the series (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

When Yuji regains consciousness, he hears Sukuna say that he did tell the boy that they’d see something interesting in the future. As Megumi raises his head, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 reveals that he has Sukuna’s markings, and the eye marks are gone from Yuji’s face, signaling that Sukuna has transferred himself into Megumi.

Analysis

Yorozu must be someone famous or infamous from 1000 years ago, thus increasing her chance of being the game master. She is the third Incarnated currently trying to fight or kill Sukuna, the other two being Kahsimo and Angel. It is unclear whether Yorozu knows that Yuji is Sukuna’s vessel.

However, her words about meeting them later imply that she knows that the king of Curses was present during this conversation. Additionally, Kenjaku and Uraume are also after Sukuna for unknown and possibly less hostile reasons.

Sukuna did not heal Yuji when he transferred, so the boy is currently missing a finger and still bleeding. The last page of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 clearly shows that Yuji no longer has the two extra eye marks on his cheeks, signifying that the transfer was completed. Megumi is now the main and only vessel of Sukuna, and Yuji is free once again.

This implies that the decree of Itadori’s Execution will have to be modified to Fushiguro’s Execution. Sukuna has hinted throughout the series, ever since he first met Megumi Fushiguro, that he has plans for the boy. He went so far as to save the boy’s life during the Shibuya Incident, and his attitude towards Mahoraga disproved any notion that he was only interested in that Shikigami.

The pinnacle of the Ten Shadows Technique (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Many theorized that Sukuna wanted to utilize the rare Ten Shadows technique and perhaps force Megumi to create a body for him from the shadows. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 proves that while he might have needed the Ten Shadows technique, he didn’t need it for a new body.

Unlike Yuji, who was purposefully created to be an ideal vessel and does not have a Cursed Technique of his own, Megumi is simply a sorcerer compatible enough with Sukuna’s Cursed Energy to host him. He does not have the necessary resistance needed to wrestle control from Sukuna, thus giving the latter full control over his body, his memories, and his coveted Cursed Technique.

Final Thoughts

Hana's connection to Megumi (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The amount of damage Sukuna can wreck with Ten Shadows in addition to his own is cataclysmic and frightening. Emotionally as well, Megumi is a far better hostage than Yuji. Those who can have any considerable upper hand against Sukuna at this point, i.e. Gojo, Yuta, Maki, and Hakari, are all somewhat emotionally attached to Megumi.

Angel, who would likely have killed Yuji without hesitation, will also be reluctant to harm Megumi given Hana’s connection to him. Thus, the possession gives Sukuna absolute control over the situation. However, this might be the final straw for Yuji, whose sole tether to sanity at this point was Megumi’s safety, as seen through his monolog in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212.

Yuji does not have a Cursed Technique as of yet, but his usage of Cursed Energy is impeccable. This might be the trigger that pushes him to evolve, proving once and for all how much of Sukuna’s Cursed Energy has imprinted on Yuji’s own. However, the chances of him being able to save Megumi are very slim.

