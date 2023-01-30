Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211: The Angel’s CT explained, Tsumiki joins Megumi and Yuji

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers revealed that Megumi Fushiguro’s older sister, Tsumiki, would finally appear in person and rejoin Yuji and Megumi in the Tokyo No. 1 colony.

With Tengen already in Kenjaku’s hands and the preparations for the merger complete, the stage is set for the next step of the body-hopping sorcerer’s plans. The official English translation of the chapter is now available, and this article breaks down the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 shows Maki giving a rundown of the situation, Megumi negotiates with the Kogane to add a new rule

The merger begins outside the colonies

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211, titled The Ripening, began with huge beams of light emerging out of colonies throughout Japan, attracting the attention of civilians throughout the country. While they were unable to understand what exactly caused the phenomenon, many people noticed that the air had become unnaturally dry and sensed that it was the beginning of something terrible.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 then returned to the colonies, where Maki was giving Yuji and Megumi a summary of everything that had occurred up until then. She explained that Choso had managed to protect the back-gate of the Prison Realm, but relayed the news of Yuki’s defeat and Tengen’s capture.

Yyuji and Megumi notice Maki's drastic change (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 showed the Death Painting clutching the back gate as he wept when Kirara asked him about Yuki’s whereabouts.

Maki further told the two first-years that the ritual preceding the merger had ended, leading Yuji and Megumi to be surprised by how much she seemed to have changed in a few days, reminding readers that they had no knowledge of the Zenin massacre yet.

The Angel elaborates upon their cursed technique

Yuji lists the rules to be implemented (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 then showed the sorcerers discussing how easily Kenjaku had taken Yuki down, despite the latter being a special-grade sorcerer like Yuta. Maki concluded calmly that taking down the villain would be a challenge. Yuji asked why the merger hadn’t started yet, prompting the Angel to explain that sorcerers could probably reject the merger with their cursed energy.

They added that the process might have begun outside the colonies, but Maki disagreed and informed them that apart from a few affected people, most of Japan had not changed. Megumi suspected that Kenjaku either couldn’t start the merger yet, or did not want to. However, since there was no way to find out, they decided to focus on freeing Tsumiki from the Culling Game first.

Yuji listed the four new rules they had decided to implement, explaining that Higuruma had added the first rule, which allowed points to be transferred between players. Maki remarked that it was rules 2 and 3 which were tricky, involving movement and communication across colonies, since it was the barrier itself which prevented players from moving in and out of colonies.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 showed Hana declaring that she could move across the colonies by virtue of the Angel’s cursed technique. Maki asked if she could use the technique on someone else, but the Angel replied that they could only extinguish a barrier technique by destroying the root of the barrier. Since they did not know where the root was, only Hana and them could cross colony borders freely.

Megumi adds a new rule

Maki and Ui Ui act as messengers for the players (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

With the group realizing that adding new rules might not allow them to move across colonies, they decided to add the fourth rule and focus on allowing players to withdraw from the game. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 revealed that Yuta transferred all the accumulated points over to Megumi, bringing his total number of points up to 359. His scorecard also showed that he had added one rule, although he had not done so yet.

Megumi tried to add a rule allowing players to withdraw from the game, but the Kogane rejected it, stating that it clashed against rule 7, which ensured the long-lasting effect of the Culling Game. Megumi tried again, asking if the rule would allow players to withdraw if they invited a substitute into the colony to take their place.

Megumi adds a new rule (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Kogane still refused to implement the rule, but suggested that it would be acceptable to let players withdraw if they brought in a substitute and spent 100 points. Unable to negotiate further, Megumi agreed, despite knowing that the new rule would require players to kill at least 20 sorcerers to acquire the required number of points.

Maki escorts Tsumiki into Tokyo No. 1 colony

With the conditions required to save Tsumiki fulfilled, Megumi asked Maki to escort Tsumiki to the Tokyo No. 1 colony. Yuji asked if it would be safer to transfer the points to her remotely, since she was already outside the colonies. However, Megumi pointed out that since the rules mandated that a player declare their participation in a colony within 19 days, trying to circumvent it might lead to the older Fushiguro sibling being killed the moment she left the game.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 then showed Maki and Ijichi accompanying Tsumiki to the barriers on November 16, at 3 pm. The assistant manager agreed to become Tsumiki’s substitute, since Maki’s lack of cursed energy prevented the barriers from recognizing her. Tsumik appeared conflicted, but Ijichi reasoned that they did not have enough time, since the former had only around three more days to declare her participation.

Megumi suspects Tsumiki's real identity (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

He reminisced that he wanted to be a sorcerer when he was young, but was advised by Gojo to become a manager instead. Ijichi had thought the Six Eyes sorcerer to be harsh back then, but now realized that he would have been dead by now had he insisted on becoming a sorcerer. Tsumiki abruptly appeared before Megumi and Yuji upon entering the barrier, and exchanged pleasantries with Yuji and Hana.

Megumi explained that there was no time to lose and transferred a hundred points to his sister, asking her to declare her withdrawal from the game. However, to their shock, Tsumiki used the points to add a new rule instead, granting players unrestricted entry and exit across colony borders. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 ended with a horrified Megumi asking Tsumiki who she really was, while the older Fushiguro sibling smiled menacingly.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 proved to be very text-heavy, with Akutami bringing readers up to speed regarding the current situation within the colonies. Megumi’s new rule mandating that players could escape the game by spending 100 points and inviting a substitute is a fairly risky gamble, since unwilling players will resort to killing other players with renewed vigor and attempt to lure others into the game.

But they were confident that innocent civilians would not be caught up in the death match, since players could not exit the colonies. If Tsumiki’s rule gets approved by the Kogane, it could result in utter chaos and meaningless bloodshed as players might begin a vicious cycle of recycling their participation by forcing non-sorcerers to join the Culling Game.

