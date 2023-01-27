Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211: How Tsumiki’s return anticipates a showdown between the Fushiguro siblings

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers were released online recently, and fans were beyond excited to see Megumi’s sister finally appearing in the series. Tsumiki’s presence has long since been anticipated by fans, with the manga mentioning early on that the older Fushiguro had been cursed and went into a coma.

However, the spoilers for chapter 211 suggest that the reunion of the two siblings might not be as joyful as fans had hoped for. This article attempts to determine how Jujutsu Kaisen might be setting Tsumiki up as a villain who Megumi would have to defeat and kill in order to prevent Kenjaku from fulfilling his plans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Tsumiki’s meeting with Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 might seal his doom

Everything revealed in the series in the past

The Death Painting arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga first mentioned that the Ten Shadows sorcerer has an older half-sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro. While investigating a series of disappearances at Megumi’s school, the sorcerers discovered that the older Fushiguro sibling was cursed after visiting the Yasohachi Bridge with two other classmates.

Megumi realized that the curse was triggered when Yuji ate Sukuna’s first finger, but it became clear in Shibuya that Kenjaku had targeted Tsumiki much earlier. After sealing Satoru Gojo and revealing his real identity, the body-hopping sprcerer used Idle Transformation to begin the Culling Game. Individuals cursed by Kenjaku were either chosen to be vessels for past sorcerers or awakened cursed techniques of their own.

Megumi asks for Yuji's help (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Megumi asked for Yuji’s help in rescuing Tsumiki from the Culling Game following the Itadori Extermination arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. The two young sorcerers teamed up with Yuta, Maki, Panda, Hakari, and Kirara to acquire points, find a player called “the Angel,” and implement four additional rules that would allow them to transport Megumi’s sister safely across the barrier.

The Fushiguro siblings meet in chapter 211

ً @MARK0FCAINDEAN #JJK211 how do i always forget still nobody knows she killed the whole zenin clan how do i always forget still nobody knows she killed the whole zenin clan😭😭😭😭 #JJK211 https://t.co/BABnzSHmzv

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers show Yuji, Megumi, and Maki implementing the fourth rule, allowing the transfer of players between colonies. The lattermost escorts Tsumiki to Tokyo No. 1 colony since the former’s lack of cursed energy enables her to pass freely between the colonies.

However, once the 100 points are transferred to her, the older Fushiguro sibling asks kogane to grant her unrestricted access across the barrier, prompting a horrified Megumi to ask who “Tsumiki” really was.

Tsumiki’s influence on Megumi

Throughout the series, Tsumiki is shown to have a calming effect on her half-brother due to the close bond they developed after their parents left. Megumi believed in being selective about who he wanted to save, insisting that good, selfless people like Yuji and his sister deserved to be saved.

During the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc, Megumi remembered his sister’s kind and forgiving nature and answered Todo’s question regarding his preference in girls by stating that he didn't care as long as they were good people.

Tsumiki's voice appeals to Megumi's conscience (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime later revealed a flashback of Megumi’s middle school days, where Tsumiki chastised him for getting into fights and using violence to deal with local delinquents. Towards the end of the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc, it was Tsumiki’s voice echoing in Megumi’s consciousness that prompted the sorcerer to give up the chase after Remi.

Will Tsumiki become a villain in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Megumi’s reaction to Tsumiki in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers suggests that the older Fushiguro sibling was possibly turned into a vessel by Kenjaku and is now likely an empty shell housing a reincarnated sorcerer. Tsumiki’s attempt to gain unrestricted access across the barriers increases her chances of being in cahoots with the body-hopping villain and Uraume.

This would pit the two half-siblings against each other, forcing Megumi to fight his own sister. If the manga sets Tsumiki up as a villain, the younger Fushiguro and current head of the Zenin clan would be forced to kill the sorcerer who now has his older sister’s appearance.

Such a showdown might finally push Megumi beyond the edge, prompting him to begin aggressively trying to hunt Kenjaku and bring him down. In sharp contrast, the younger Fushiguro’s respect and care for Tsumiki might cause him to waver, which might be when the enemies need to either kill him or hand him over to Sukuna.

