Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211: Does Tsumiki's return mark Megumi's downfall?

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers were released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, bringing with them some truly exciting developments for the Culling Game. While these developments also seemingly and unfortunately mark the beginning of the end for the series, they’re nevertheless incredibly welcomed by fans everywhere.

Especially concerning in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers is the apparent betrayal of Megumi Fushiguro by his sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro. However, it may not be Tsumiki who is choosing to betray her brother here, but rather an Ancient Sorcerer who has been reincarnated into her body.

In either case, however, Tsumiki’s return in such an unexpected manner may mark the beginning of the end for Megumi himself.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers may be setting Megumi up for one of two very distinct character arcs

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers begin with huge beams of light erupting out of the 10 colonies across Japan. Maki meets up with and informs Yuji and Megumi that Yuki was defeated and Tengan has been caught by Kenjaku. It’s not specifically mentioned if Yuki is dead or not, with Choso saying he only knows that the ground was in terrible shape and that Noritoshi Kamo (Kenjaku) is alive.

Maki points out that they’ve at least secured the back gate to the Prison Realm before wondering why the assimilation hasn’t started yet. They then discuss which rules to add first, deciding on adding the transfer of players from the colonies rule. With the rule added and its prerequisites set, Megumi asks Maki to bring Tsumiki so that they can have her exit the colonies.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers then see Maki meet up with Kiyotaka Ijichi, who remembers that he initially wanted to be a magician, but Gojo saved him. Before Maki and Kiyotaka can presumably switch themselves out for Tsumiki, she suddenly orders her Kogane to add another rule that lets her freely enter and exit barriers. The chapter ends with everyone shocked and Megumi asking who she is, implying she is not truly Tsumiki.

How Tsumiki’s return may lead to Megumi’s downfall in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211

With Tsumiki’s return almost certainly being the result of an evil ancient sorcerer reincarnating into her, Megumi is now unfortunately presented with two less-than-ideal options. He will most likely have to either fight her to save others and possibly even kill her, or he will have to choose her life over that of his comrades and others in the colonies.

While this is purely speculative, with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 spoilers not saying who is currently in control of Tsumiki’s body, it’s heavily implied that this is the case. Megumi has previously said that Tsumiki showed no signs of being a sorcerer prior to the Culling Game. Combined with his comments at the end of the chapter 211 spoilers which question who she is, it seems certain that she isn’t currently in control of her own body.

Thus, Megumi is forced to make one of the aforementioned two decisions. In the first case, his guilt over not being able to protect Tsumiki and being forced to fight her may lead to a general sense of hopelessness. This would be especially true if Tsumiki ends up dying at Megumi’s hand as a result of them having to fight each other.

This would likely lead to Megumi either returning to his self-sacrificial mentality as seen earlier in the series or he will enter a Geto-like arc where he becomes disillusioned with the world. In either case, he will become a much darker version of himself than he currently is.

The second case would likely see him feeling guilty about not saving his friends and other innocents, leading to the same potential mentalities. However, by siding with Tsumiki or whoever is controlling Tsumiki, fans may see him turn to the dark side to the point of being taken advantage of by Sukuna. Whether Sukuna uses him as a reincarnation vessel or turns him into his protege, either would see Megumi abandon his former life and ideals.

In summation

However, this is all purely speculative, with Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 not even confirming that an evil ancient sorcerer has indeed taken over Tsumiki’s body. That being said, this seems to be all but confirmed by the latest issue’s spoiler information, likely setting up one of the above scenarios for Megumi’s future.

