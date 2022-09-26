8 new characters to be introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is set to air in 2023. Earlier, the prequel to the series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, created a buzz and an air of excitement among the fans. With two new visuals and a teaser being released, fans worldwide just cannot get enough.

The movie set the perfect stage for Yuta Okkutsu to debut in the series. However, Season 2 is also preparing to introduce a host of new faces with extraordinary abilities. As per the chronological events in the manga, the new season will explore Gojo's past and then follow up with the Shibuya Incident arc, the most anticipated bit of the series.

On that note, here's a look at the characters who are tipped to make their debut in Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

8 new characters who will be introduced in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

1) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro is probably the most hyped character for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Born Toji Zen'in, he is a former member of the Zen'in clan. First introduced in Chapter 66 of the manga, he goes by the alias Sorcerer Killer. He is also the father of Megumi and Tsumiki Fushiguro.

Toji Fushiguro is the main antagonist of Gojo's Past arc. Despite possessing no cursed energy, he was able to wound Gojo Satoru. He makes up for the lack of cursed energy with his Heavenly Restriction, an ability that grants him highly enhanced physical capabilities. Not just that, he has great tactical intellect and analytical capabilities.

2) Riko Amanai

As seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Riko Amanai is the Star Plasma Vessel. She is the component that Master Tengen needs to merge with to remain stable. To carry out this process, a user of immortality essentially reaches a stage where the technique tries to change bodies to "evolve." As a result, self-awareness and the individual will begins to disappear, making the user a shell of their past self.

Every 500 years, the user merges with the Star Plasma vessel to remain stable. Although a non-sorcerer, Riko is able to see curses and has sufficient knowledge of the jujutsu world.

3) Misato Kuroi

Misato Kuroi is a supporting character, who is assigned the caretaker role of Riko Amanai in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Though just a custodian to the youngster, Misato loves Riko like her own family and vice versa.

Another non-combatant sorcerer, she is also able to see curses and has an understanding of jujutsu. She is able to engage with curses head-on and fend them off as well.

4) Yu Haibara

A minor character in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Yu Haibara is first seen in Chapter 70 of the manga. He was a first-year classmate to Kento Nanami at Jujutsu High. Yu and Nanami were sent to back up Gojo and Geto who were protecting Riko.

So far, not much has been revealed of Yu's skill as a sorcerer. However, he is strong, considering he was selected to join Jujutsu High. When a mission involving him and Nanami goes sideways, where a grade 2 cursed spirit turns out to be grade 1, fans get a hint that he might be a grade 2 sorcerer.

5) Ui Ui

Ui Ui is the younger brother of Mei Mei in Jujutsu Kaisen. Also a sorcerer, he is introduced in Chapter 83. Still too young to be a professional sorcerer, Ui Ui possesses a natural talent for Jujutsu.

He is able to handle dangerous situations and hold his own in battle. His capabilities are seen when Mei Mei trusts him to be on her team during the Shibuya Incident. Ui Ui is also able to use Simple Domain, a technique that nullifies all cursed energy in a given area.

6) Naoya Zen'in

One of the main antagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, Naoya is the youngest son of Naobito Zen'in. He thought of himself as the true heir of the Zen'in Family. Always praised and put on a pedestal since childhood, Naoya's arrogance knew no bounds.

In the manga, he gets reincarnated as a monstrous vengeful spirit. Despite having an incomplete trasnformation, Naoya takes on Maki Zen'in. During their fight, he evolves into something far worse and more powerful. However, he gets outclassed by Maki and succumbs to a crushing defeat.

7) Naobito Zen'in

Naobita Zen'in is the Zen'in Family's 26th head and the father of Naoya in Jujutsu Kaisen series. An arrogant drunk, he is a special grade 1 sorcerer who embodies the dark side of the clan. He also looked down on Maki and Mai for having no and little cursed energy.

Despite his negative attributes, Naobito is a powerful combatant. He is equipped with larger reserves of cursed energy, possesses great battle intellect, projection sorcery, and has an anti-domain technique called Falling Blossom Emotion.

8) Arata Nitta

Arata Nitta is a first-year in Jujutsu Kaisen and the brother of Akari Nitta. He appears in a flashback in Chapter 81 and then makes a proper debut in Chapter 126. In some ways, Arata is the opposite of Todo Aoi in the series.

A non-combatant, Arata possesses an ability that makes him a very valuable asset of Healing Techniques. Very few jujutsu sorcerers are known to have healing abilities throughout the series, so him being an expert in such techniques sets him apart from the crowd. During the Shibuya Incident arc, he heals Nobara and then tends to Yuji's injuries later on. Arata's innate cursed technique called Pain Killer is able to stop bleeding and reduce pain from injuries.

