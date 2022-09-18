Twitter loses it over high-school Gojo and lack of Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 key visual

The official Twitter account for Jujutsu Kaisen has finally revealed Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 key visual, as the anime is set to debut sometime in 2023. The key visual features several important characters, such as Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri on a train, along with Riko Amanai in the background.

While fans are losing it over high-school Gojo, they seem displeased with the lack of Fushiguro Toji in the key visual. Meanwhile, a fake leak of Toji's character design has caused fans to explode on Twitter with their dismay. Also, more information on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to be revealed on September 25, 2022, during the TOHO Animation 10th Anniversary Stage Event.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 key visual leaves fans delighted

With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 key visual being revealed, fans are losing it over the new character designs. Season 2 will feature the Hidden Inventory arc, which will showcase Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri during their days as students at Jujutsu Tech. Thus, the key visual shows a younger version of them.

Fans even began speculating over who could be the person holding the camera in the key visual. While some believe it is Toji, the reason for which he is absent in the visual, others think it is someone else completely.

If one looks at the key visual, they can see how the hand covers the face of the character next to Gojo. This makes fans believe that the man facing the window has some significance.

Twitter loses it over high-school Gojo and lack of Toji

Fans are head over heels over Gojo's character design for season 2 as they look forward to watching a more menacing Gojo. The key visual itself is able to show how much of a menace young Satoru Gojo has been with his wave towards the camera and his manspread taking up two seats, which is probably the reason why Suguru chose to stand.

Meanwhile, fans are also delighted that they are going to see much more of Gojo's expressions. Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 saw Gojo only show his eyes in a few moments. However, season 2 is set to have a whole arc focusing on him where fans will be able to witness his facial expressions non-stop.

With so many things to celebrate, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are displeased with the lack of Toji in the season 2 key visual. Considering that Riko Amanai also makes an appearance in the key visual, fans feel it is unfair for Toji to be absent, especially when he is set to play a huge role in the forthcoming season.

Fans believe that the event on September 25, 2022, will give us some information about him. There is a countdown on Jujutsu Kaisen's official website, and fans believe that MAPPA does know the impact of Toji's appearance, which is why they have also given him a countdown.

While fans are already disappointed with Toji's absence in Jujutsu Kaisen's season 2 key visual, they are hit with something huge entirely. A fake character design of Toji for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 started circulating on the internet, causing mayhem.

Fans are left disappointed with the design as it is nowhere close to how they expected him to look animated by MAPPA. While some fans are quick to realize that the character design is fake, others are close to losing it, expressing what they expected him to look like.

Hopefully, we will soon find out more about Toji and his appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 during the TOHO Animation 10th Anniversary Stage Event on September 25, 2022.

